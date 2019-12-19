Visual Trends 2020 by Depositphotos: Boost Your Business With Trendy Visuals

The project is an insightful journey through popular styles, movements, and ideas in visual communication. At the core of the study is a message about how businesses can leverage the latest trends to stay ahead with better aesthetics, and how images can help improve your reach. One of the trends, Shift to Vertical, is about social media-ready content that is proven to get your brand 90% more visibility online.

European businesses should be conscious of the different styles and movements that can help boost their brand both online and offline. Trying something new with visual content and experimenting more in 2020 is what will ultimately set brands apart from competitors. Other popular trends include abstract liquid designs and animations, new interpretations of Bauhaus, and the quick return of Brutalism.

"We want to provide people working in the creative sector with a powerful tool of reference and to motivate those who want to try something new. The implications of the Visual Trends 2020 project stretch beyond the industry we work in. It is a source of inspiration not only for creatives but for anyone working in a field that values the power of visuals and uses them on a daily basis as a tool of communication." - Vadim Nekhai, CEO at Depositphotos.

The Depositphotos report was prepared in collaboration with twelve leading international agencies, including B-Reel, MediaMonks, PIXIT, BBDO Warsaw, Perq Studio, MADCATS, Aimbulance, and Super an der Spree.

About Depositphotos

Depositphotos is one of the world's leading content marketplaces with a library of 140 million stock photos, videos, and vectors. Depositphotos fosters a community of 90,000 creatives that submit their works to help clients from 192 countries around the world to visualize their ideas. The company headquarters are in New York, with offices in London, Milan, Berlin, Kyiv, Moscow, and Warsaw.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056365/Depositphotos_visual_trends_2020.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056325/DepositPhotos_Logo.jpg



Related Links

https://depositphotos.com/



SOURCE Depositphotos Inc.