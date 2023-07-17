VisitPortugal - Portugal was the choice of the South Korean group, NewJeans, for their latest videoclip

LISBON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-pop group NewJeans came to Portugal and choose Lisbon to film the videoclip for their new single "Super Shy". Places like Marvila, Campo das Cebolas, Miradouro e Jardim do Torel or a local market, were the stage for this videoclip and might be the source of inspiration to explore Portugal's capital.

Between Lisboa's historical centre and the modern area of Parque das Nações, the neighbourhood of Marvila is the starting point for a street art tour, hosting the greatest collection of murals in Lisboa. Located along a 5km stretch of the Tagus riverfront, Parque das Nações builds on the heritage of EXPO'98, the last world exposition of the twentieth century, and is now home of the Oceanário de Lisboa (one of the largest oceanariums in Europe) and Pavilhão do Conhecimento museum, among other contemporary architecture examples.

Departing to the historical centre by the riverfront, monasteries, convents, and churches remind visitors of Portugal's catholic history. Lisbon's oldest and most important religious site, the Romanesque Sé Cathedral, first constructed in the 12th century is a must see. On the way it's possible to visit the Foundation dedicated to José Saramago, Portugal's Nobel Prize laureate for Literature, that has its headquarters in Campo das Cebolas, at the landmark "Casa dos Bicos". Before heading up to the city centre, we find Praça do Comércio, prior to the 1755 earthquake, called the Terreiro do Paço (Royal Yard) where Estação Sul e Sueste, Arco da Rua Augusta and Lisboa Story Centre can be visited.

Strolling through the Pombaline grid of streets in the Baixa district, we arrive at Praça do Rossio, one of Lisboa main squares since the Middle Ages and to the monumental Neo-Manueline building of Rossio Train Station. Heading to Miradouro e Jardim do Torel we take Avenida da Liberdade, a trendy avenue where it's possible to shop the finest luxury brands. Finally, arrived at Miradouro e Jardim do Torel, one can relax and watch the sunset over the city.

Whether exploring a historic city or relaxing on a rooftop, it's possible to find a sense of peace and tranquillity in Portugal's simple yet elegant way of life. VisitPortugal intends to promote the diversity of the tourism offer in Portugal from nature to history, from waves to heritage, from cities to villages, from countryside to islands, all are reasons to choose Portugal as your next destination.

About VisitPortugal

Integrated in the Ministry of Economy and the Sea, VisitPortugal is the brand of Destino Portugal, managed by the National Tourist Authority responsible for the promotion, enhancement and sustainability of tourist activity. It aggregates in a single entity all the institutional competences related to the promotion of tourism, from supply to demand.

