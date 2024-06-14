Visit Qatar: The Official Tourism Partner of the UEFA European Football Championship 2024 makes final preparations ahead of the tournament

DOHA, Qatar, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Qatar is announcing the launch of its activations in Berlin and Munich, Germany, this summer as part of its partnership with the UEFA European Football Championship 2024. By aligning with Europe's foremost international football tournament, Visit Qatar aims to introduce Qatar's cultural landmarks, and luxury amenities to a broader audience.

H.E. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar

H.E. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar, said: "This partnership comes as a continuous to our ongoing efforts to promote cultural exchange and showcase Qatar's diverse offerings. Visit Qatar and UEFA share a commitment to transcend cultural barriers through the universal language of sports. Both organisations inspire and connect people from all over the world, celebrating cultural diversity."

He continued: "Qatar aims to solidify its position as a global sports destination. The significance of Qatar's sporting legacy lies in the country's successful track record of hosting and supporting major sporting events. On behalf of Visit Qatar, I would like to wish Germany a successful tournament and invite all UEFA EURO 2024 fans to visit and enjoy The Doha Club – Visit Qatar's Fan Zone activation in Berlin and Munich."

Commenting on the partnership, Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, said: "In partnering with UEFA, Visit Qatar isn't just joining a tournament; we're forging a bridge between cultures, welcoming the global community to explore what Qatar represents, a unique blend of tradition and modernity. Through sports, we celebrate diversity and foster connections. Qatar has garnered an incredible sporting legacy which lies in the country's track record of hosting and supporting major sporting events, this partnership comes as a natural addition to the country's intent on becoming a global sports hub. Join us in Berlin and Munich and immerse yourself in 'The Doha Club' experience, where every moment reflects Qatari hospitality and culture."

Key Activations

Fan Zone Activation

"The Doha Club" activations can be found at the UEFA EURO 2024 Fan Zones in Berlin and Munich throughout the duration of the tournament. The Munich Fan Zone located in Olympia Park is expected to receive around 37,000 fans a day, while the Berlin Fan Zone located in Platz der Republik will welcome approximately 10,000 fans daily. Styled as a modern beach club, Visit Qatar's activation offers fans a unique experience-led version of Qatar. It is a place for fans to escape and indulge in local delights like Qahwa (Arabian coffee), Karak (milk tea), and sweet treats. Visitors can partake in a game of footvolley, try on a Qatari Bisht, collect fun souvenirs, and immerse themselves in the renowned Qatari hospitality.

Broadcast and Content

Visit Qatar is unveiling a campaign featuring the UEFA EURO 2024 trophy to promote the "Stopover in Qatar" initiative. This campaign is targeting key European markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany and France. It features the trophy in iconic locations across Qatar, demonstrating how visitors with limited time can still fully experience the country. The campaign directs users to a gamified landing page where they can play for a chance to win tickets to UEFA EURO 2024T. Additionally, Visit Qatar is presenting the country's key landmarks through a broadcast partnership airing throughout the tournament on media channels across Europe (watch the campaign here).

Fantasy Football

Visit Qatar is also the Presenting Partner of EURO 2024 Fantasy Football. Participants have a chance to win amazing prizes and tickets to UEFA EURO 2024 matches. The grand prize is a trip to Qatar for two, including flights, selected in-destination experiences, and hotel accommodation. To maximise visibility, Qatar content will be promoted across various channels and platforms, including the UEFA and EURO 2024 website homepages and apps, the UEFA match centre, and all UEFA social media channels (enter the competition for a chance to win tickets and more, click here).

Qatar has built a reputation as a hub for international sports tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup 2022™, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023™ to name a few. Qatar is also preparing to host 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup and the 2030 Asian Games, all of which demonstrate the country's state-of-the-art infrastructure, organisational capabilities, and commitment to excellence.

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism, the regulatory body of the tourism sector in Qatar. Visit Qatar's mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar's calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar's network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar's presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

