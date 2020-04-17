Visiongain Report: The Gene Therapy Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 32% in the First Half of the Forecast Period
17 Apr, 2020, 10:00 BST
Gene Therapy R&D and Revenue Forecasts 2020-2030
Retroviruses, Lentiviruses, Adenoviruses, Adeno Associated Virus, Herpes Simplex Virus, Poxvirus, Vaccinia Virus, Naked/Plasmid Vectors, Gene Gun, Electroporation, Lipofection, Cancer, Rare Diseases, Cardiovascular Disorders, Ophthalmologic Conditions, Infectious Disease, Neurological Disorders, Diabetes Mellitus
LONDON, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The gene therapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2019, the cancer treatment submarket accounted for 55.8% of the gene therapy drug market. Visiongain estimated that gene therapy for rare diseases will be the driver for market growth in the first half of the forecast period.
Report Scope
• Gene Therapy market forecasts from 2020-2030
• This report assesses the approved gene therapy products in the market and gives revenue to 2030
• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of the submarket by indication for the period 2020-2030:
• Cancer
• Cardiovascular disorders
• Rare diseases
• Ophthalmological diseases
• Infectious Diseases
• Neurological Disorders
• Diabetes Mellitus
• Other therapeutic uses
• Profiles leading companies that will be important in the development of the gene therapy market. For each company, developments and outlooks are discussed and companies covered in this chapter include:
• UniQure
• Biogen
• Bluebird Bio
• Spark Therapeutics
• Applied Genetics Technologies Corporation
• Oxford Biomedica
• GenSight Biologics
• & Other Companies
• Assesses the outlook for the leading gene treatment R&D pipeline for 2019 and discusses technological progress and potential. Profiles appear for gene therapy drug candidates, with revenue forecasts for four leading agents:
• Collategene (AMG0001, AnGes MG/Vical)
• BC-819 (BioCancell)
• BC-821 – BioCancell
• SPK-CHM – Spark Therapeutics
• SPK-FIX – Spark Therapeutics/Pfizer
• SPK-TPP1- Spark Therapeutics
• Lenti-D (Bluebird Bio)
• LentiGlobin (Bluebird Bio)
• VM202-DPN – ViroMed
• Provides qualitative analysis of trends that will affect the gene therapies market, from the perspective of pharmaceutical companies, during the period 2020 to 2030. SWOT analysis is provided and an overview of regulation of the gene therapy market by leading region given.
• Our study discusses factors that influence the market including these:
• Translation of research into marketable products modifying human DNA – gene transfer for therapeutic use, altering the nuclear genome
• Genomic editing technology and other supporting components
• Collaborations to develop and launch gene-based products – acquisitions and licensing deals
• Supporting technologies for human genetic modification, gene replacement and targeted drug delivery
• Gene therapies for ophthalmologic diseases – next-generation medicines
• Regulations in the United States, the European Union and Japan – overcoming technological and medical challenges to pass clinical trials.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/gene-therapy-rd-and-revenue-forecasts-2020-2030/
Companies covered in the report include:
4DMT (4D Molecular Therapeutics)
Abeona
AGTC (Applied Genetics Technologies Corporation)
AMT (Amsterdam Molecular Therapeutics)
AnGes MG
Asklepios BioPharma
AstraZeneca
Audentes Therapeutics
Avalanche Biotech
Bayer Healthcare
Beijing Northland Biotech Co
Benda Pharmaceutical
Benitec Biopharma
BioCancell
Biogen
Biogen Idec
Bluebird Bio
BMS (Bristol-Myers Squibb)
Broad Institute/Whitehead Institute
Celgene
Cell Therapy Catapult
Cellectis
Chiesi Farmaceutici
Clearside Biomedical
Convergence Pharmaceuticals
Daiichi Sankyo
Dimension Therapeutics
Editas Medicine
Fondazione Telethon
Francis Crick Institute
Genable Technologies Ltd
Genethon
GenSight Biologics
GenVec
Google
GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)
Henry Ford Health System
HSCI (Human Stem Cells Institute)
HSR-TIGET (San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy),
ImaginAb
Immune Design Corp
InoCard
Inovio
Intellia Therapeutics
Invetech
Kite Pharma
Kolon Group
Kolon Life Science
Lysogene
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
Neuralgene
NightstaRx
Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Novartis
OXB (Oxford Biomedica)
Pfizer
PNP Therapeutics
Precision Genome Engineering Inc aka Pregenen
ProNai
Protek Group
Raffaele Hospital
REGENX Biosciences
Renova Therapeutics
Roche
Roszdravnadzor
Sangamo Biosciences
Sanofi
Sarepta Therapeutics
Shanghai Sunway Biotech
Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech
Sotex Pharm Firm
Spark Therapeutics
SynerGene Therapeutics
Takara Bio
TAP Biosystems
Thermo Fisher Scientific
TissueGene
ToolGen
UC Berkeley
UC San Francisco
uniQure
US Business Innovation Network
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vical Incorporated
ViroMed
VM Biopharma
Voyage Therapeutics
List of Organisation Mentioned
ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology)
ASI (Agency for Strategic Initiatives)
CAT (Committee for Advanced Therapies)
CBER (Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research)
CHMP (Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use)
CHOP (The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia)
DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India)
DHHS (Department of Health and Human Services)
EMA (European Medicines Agency)
FDA (US Food and Drug Administration)
INSERM (Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale)
IRB (Institutional Review Boards)
MFDS (Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety)
MHLW (Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare)
MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency)
Ministry of Health Commission
NHS (National Health Service)
NICE (the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence)
NIH (National Institutes of Health)
OHRP (Office for Human Research Protections)
PMDA (Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency)
RCGM (Review Committee of Genetic Manipulation)
Russian Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development
SFDA (State Food and Drug Administration of China)
SMC (Scottish Medicines Consortium)
The Fund for Promotion of Small Innovative Enterprises in Science and Technology
The IGI (Innovative Genomics Initiative)
The Innovative Genomics Initiative
The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute
The Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute
WFH (World Federation of Hemophilia)
WHO (World Health Organization)
