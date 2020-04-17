Visiongain Report: The Gene Therapy Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 32% in the First Half of the Forecast Period

Gene Therapy R&D and Revenue Forecasts 2020-2030

Retroviruses, Lentiviruses, Adenoviruses, Adeno Associated Virus, Herpes Simplex Virus, Poxvirus, Vaccinia Virus, Naked/Plasmid Vectors, Gene Gun, Electroporation, Lipofection, Cancer, Rare Diseases, Cardiovascular Disorders, Ophthalmologic Conditions, Infectious Disease, Neurological Disorders, Diabetes Mellitus

LONDON, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The gene therapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2019, the cancer treatment submarket accounted for 55.8% of the gene therapy drug market. Visiongain estimated that gene therapy for rare diseases will be the driver for market growth in the first half of the forecast period.

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand-new 215-page report you will receive 157 charts– all unavailable elsewhere.

The 215-page Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the gene therapy market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/gene-therapy-rd-and-revenue-forecasts-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

Report Scope

• Gene Therapy market forecasts from 2020-2030

• This report assesses the approved gene therapy products in the market and gives revenue to 2030

• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of the submarket by indication for the period 2020-2030:

• Cancer

• Cardiovascular disorders

• Rare diseases

• Ophthalmological diseases

• Infectious Diseases

• Neurological Disorders

• Diabetes Mellitus

• Other therapeutic uses

• Profiles leading companies that will be important in the development of the gene therapy market. For each company, developments and outlooks are discussed and companies covered in this chapter include:

• UniQure

• Biogen

• Bluebird Bio

• Spark Therapeutics

• Applied Genetics Technologies Corporation

• Oxford Biomedica

• GenSight Biologics

• & Other Companies

• Assesses the outlook for the leading gene treatment R&D pipeline for 2019 and discusses technological progress and potential. Profiles appear for gene therapy drug candidates, with revenue forecasts for four leading agents:

• Collategene (AMG0001, AnGes MG/Vical)

• BC-819 (BioCancell)

• BC-821 – BioCancell

• SPK-CHM – Spark Therapeutics

• SPK-FIX – Spark Therapeutics/Pfizer

• SPK-TPP1- Spark Therapeutics

• Lenti-D (Bluebird Bio)

• LentiGlobin (Bluebird Bio)

• VM202-DPN – ViroMed

• Provides qualitative analysis of trends that will affect the gene therapies market, from the perspective of pharmaceutical companies, during the period 2020 to 2030. SWOT analysis is provided and an overview of regulation of the gene therapy market by leading region given.

• Our study discusses factors that influence the market including these:

• Translation of research into marketable products modifying human DNA – gene transfer for therapeutic use, altering the nuclear genome

• Genomic editing technology and other supporting components

• Collaborations to develop and launch gene-based products – acquisitions and licensing deals

• Supporting technologies for human genetic modification, gene replacement and targeted drug delivery

• Gene therapies for ophthalmologic diseases – next-generation medicines

• Regulations in the United States, the European Union and Japan – overcoming technological and medical challenges to pass clinical trials.

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/gene-therapy-rd-and-revenue-forecasts-2020-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

4DMT (4D Molecular Therapeutics)

Abeona

AGTC (Applied Genetics Technologies Corporation)

AMT (Amsterdam Molecular Therapeutics)

AnGes MG

Asklepios BioPharma

AstraZeneca

Audentes Therapeutics

Avalanche Biotech

Bayer Healthcare

Beijing Northland Biotech Co

Benda Pharmaceutical

Benitec Biopharma

BioCancell

Biogen

Biogen Idec

Bluebird Bio

BMS (Bristol-Myers Squibb)

Broad Institute/Whitehead Institute

Celgene

Cell Therapy Catapult

Cellectis

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Clearside Biomedical

Convergence Pharmaceuticals

Daiichi Sankyo

Dimension Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

Fondazione Telethon

Francis Crick Institute

Genable Technologies Ltd

Genethon

GenSight Biologics

GenVec

Google

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline)

Henry Ford Health System

HSCI (Human Stem Cells Institute)

HSR-TIGET (San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy),

ImaginAb

Immune Design Corp

InoCard

Inovio

Intellia Therapeutics

Invetech

Kite Pharma

Kolon Group

Kolon Life Science

Lysogene

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Neuralgene

NightstaRx

Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Novartis

OXB (Oxford Biomedica)

Pfizer

PNP Therapeutics

Precision Genome Engineering Inc aka Pregenen

ProNai

Protek Group

Raffaele Hospital

REGENX Biosciences

Renova Therapeutics

Roche

Roszdravnadzor

Sangamo Biosciences

Sanofi

Sarepta Therapeutics

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Shenzhen SiBiono GeneTech

Sotex Pharm Firm

Spark Therapeutics

SynerGene Therapeutics

Takara Bio

TAP Biosystems

Thermo Fisher Scientific

TissueGene

ToolGen

UC Berkeley

UC San Francisco

uniQure

US Business Innovation Network

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vical Incorporated

ViroMed

VM Biopharma

Voyage Therapeutics



List of Organisation Mentioned

ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology)

ASI (Agency for Strategic Initiatives)

CAT (Committee for Advanced Therapies)

CBER (Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research)

CHMP (Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use)

CHOP (The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia)

DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India)

DHHS (Department of Health and Human Services)

EMA (European Medicines Agency)

FDA (US Food and Drug Administration)

INSERM (Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale)

IRB (Institutional Review Boards)

MFDS (Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety)

MHLW (Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare)

MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency)

Ministry of Health Commission

NHS (National Health Service)

NICE (the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence)

NIH (National Institutes of Health)

OHRP (Office for Human Research Protections)

PMDA (Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency)

RCGM (Review Committee of Genetic Manipulation)

Russian Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development

SFDA (State Food and Drug Administration of China)

SMC (Scottish Medicines Consortium)

The Fund for Promotion of Small Innovative Enterprises in Science and Technology

The IGI (Innovative Genomics Initiative)

The Innovative Genomics Initiative

The Walter and Eliza Hall Institute

The Wellcome Trust Sanger Institute

WFH (World Federation of Hemophilia)

WHO (World Health Organization)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Translational Regenerative Medicine Market Forecast 2020-2030

Global Precision Medicine Market Forecast 2019-2029

Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market 2019-2029

Generic Drugs Market Forecast 2019-2029

Biobanking Market Forecasts 2019-2029

Global Liquid Biopsy Market Forecast to 2029

Next-Generation Biologics Market Forecast to 2029

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Visiongain