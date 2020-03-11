Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the USD 300 Billion Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Report 2020-2030

Forecasts by Resin Type (PET, PP, HDPE, Others), by Packaging Type (Bottles & Jars, Trays, Tubs, Cups & Pots, Rigid Bulk Products

Market Drivers:
• Positive properties of rigid plastics: light-weight, durable and strong, cost-effective, flexible design
• Diverse properties of rigid plastics allow for far-reaching packaging applications and solutions
• Technological advancements, growing population, rising middle class and spread of on-the go lifestyle
• Expansion in the healthcare packaging sector

Market Restraint/Challenges:
• Continued criticism of plastic packs regarding food protection & safety, environmental issues, etc.
• Stringent regulations
• Fierce competition from flexible plastic packaging

Market Opportunities:
• Change in demographic trends
• Change in consumer lifestyle

SWOT Analysis

Porter's Five Force Model

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Segmentation 2020-2030:
Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of resin type, packaging type, application, and regional breakdown.

Resin Type
• PET
• PP
• HDPE
• Others

Packaging Type
• Bottles & Jars
• Trays
• Tubs, Cups & Pots
• Rigid Bulk Products
• Other Packaging Types

Application
• Beverages
• Foods
• Household Chemicals
• Personal Care
• Pharma
• Other Applications

Regional Breakdown (Revenue in USD Billion, Market Share (%), Annual Growth Rate, CAGR)

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

North America
• U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe
Germany
• U.K.
France
Italy
Russia
Spain
• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
South Korea
• Rest of APAC

• Rest of the World
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Argentina
• Other Countries

Competitive Analysis:
• Company Share Analysis
• Prominent manufacturers operating in this market include Amcor, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings, Sealed Air, Silgan Holdings Inc., BASF SE, 3M, DowDuPont, DS Smith, Georgia-Pacific, GRAHAM PACKAGING COMPANY, PLASTIPAK HOLDINGS, INC., Sonoco Products Company, Crown Holdings, Inc., Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Consolidated Container Company, WestRock, and International Paper among other prominent players
• Competitive landscape reporting: market leaders and key players, company financials, product portfolio, recent developments
• These companies have undertaken strategies, such as M&A and expansion of distribution channels to increase their product offerings and strengthen the global reach
• Mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, recent developments, collaborations, strategy analysis

Companies covered in the report include:

3M
Amcor
BASF SE
Bemis Company, Inc.
Berry Global Inc.
Consolidated Container Company
Crown Holdings, Inc.
DowDuPont
DS Smith
Georgia-Pacific
GRAHAM PACKAGING COMPANY
Graphic Packaging Holding Company
International Paper
PLASTIPAK HOLDINGS, INC.
Reynolds Group Holdings
Sealed Air
Silgan Holdings Inc.
Sonoco Products Company
WestRock

