Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the USD 300 Billion Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Report 2020-2030

Forecasts by Resin Type (PET, PP, HDPE, Others), by Packaging Type (Bottles & Jars, Trays, Tubs, Cups & Pots, Rigid Bulk Products

Market Drivers:

• Positive properties of rigid plastics: light-weight, durable and strong, cost-effective, flexible design

• Diverse properties of rigid plastics allow for far-reaching packaging applications and solutions

• Technological advancements, growing population, rising middle class and spread of on-the go lifestyle

• Expansion in the healthcare packaging sector

Market Restraint/Challenges:

• Continued criticism of plastic packs regarding food protection & safety, environmental issues, etc.

• Stringent regulations

• Fierce competition from flexible plastic packaging

Market Opportunities:

• Change in demographic trends

• Change in consumer lifestyle

SWOT Analysis

Porter's Five Force Model

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Segmentation 2020-2030:

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is segmented on the basis of resin type, packaging type, application, and regional breakdown.

Resin Type

• PET

• PP

• HDPE

• Others

Packaging Type

• Bottles & Jars

• Trays

• Tubs, Cups & Pots

• Rigid Bulk Products

• Other Packaging Types

Application

• Beverages

• Foods

• Household Chemicals

• Personal Care

• Pharma

• Other Applications

Regional Breakdown (Revenue in USD Billion, Market Share (%), Annual Growth Rate, CAGR)





Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Russia

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC

• Rest of the World

• Brazil

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Argentina

• Other Countries

Competitive Analysis:

• Company Share Analysis

• Prominent manufacturers operating in this market include Amcor, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings, Sealed Air, Silgan Holdings Inc., BASF SE, 3M, DowDuPont, DS Smith, Georgia-Pacific, GRAHAM PACKAGING COMPANY, PLASTIPAK HOLDINGS, INC., Sonoco Products Company, Crown Holdings, Inc., Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Consolidated Container Company, WestRock, and International Paper among other prominent players

• Competitive landscape reporting: market leaders and key players, company financials, product portfolio, recent developments

• These companies have undertaken strategies, such as M&A and expansion of distribution channels to increase their product offerings and strengthen the global reach

• Mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, recent developments, collaborations, strategy analysis

Companies covered in the report include:

3M

Amcor

BASF SE

Bemis Company, Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

Consolidated Container Company

Crown Holdings, Inc.

DowDuPont

DS Smith

Georgia-Pacific

GRAHAM PACKAGING COMPANY

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

International Paper

PLASTIPAK HOLDINGS, INC.

Reynolds Group Holdings

Sealed Air

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Sonoco Products Company

WestRock

