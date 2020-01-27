Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the Steel Market
27 Jan, 2020, 10:00 GMT
Steel Market Report 2020-2030
Volume and Value Forecasts by Process (Hot Rolled, Cold Rolled, Direct Rolled, Tubes, Others), by Steel Type (Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Others), by End-User Industry (Automotive, Mechanical Engineering, Electronic Engineering, Oil & Gas, Construction, Others) Plus Financial Analysis of Leading Companies and Leading National Market and Volume (Consumption and Production) Analysis
LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Visiongain report provides base market value from 2019 and a yearly forecast from 2020 to 2030 in terms of revenue (USD Billion) and volume (million tons). To arrive at feasible conclusions historic steel production statistics have been considered from 2018. Markets for each steel type, process and end-use industry has been provided for the global market for the forecast period. Key industry dynamics, regulatory scenario, major technological trends, and application markets were evaluated to understand their impact on demand for the forecast period.
Market Trends:
• Demand for high strength stainless steel
• Growing Automotive Industry in Asia-Pacific
• Increasing penetration of lightweight components and materials
• Increasing infrastructure development in developing nations
• Emerging electric vehicle industry
Market Segmentation 2020-2030:
The Steel Market is segmented on the Steel type, Process, Application, End User, and Country basis.
Steel Type
• Stainless Steel
• Carbon
• Alloy
• Others
Process
• Cold Rolled
• Direct Rolled
• Tubes
• Others
End User
• Construction
• Automotive
• Mechanical Engineering
• Electrical Engineering
• Oil & Gas
• Others
Application
• Domestic Appliance
• Container
• Shipbuilding
• Others
Country Breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• US
• Mexico
• Germany
• Italy
• France
• Spain
• Russia
• Ukraine
• India
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Turkey
• Brazil
• Iran
• Rest
Companies covered in the report include:
ArcelorMittal
Fangda Group
Gerdau
JFE Steel Corporation
Jiangsu Shagang Group Co., Ltd.
JSW Steel
Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation
Novolipetsk Steel PAO
POSCO
Tata Steel Corporation
