Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $130bn Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market

Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast 2019-2029

Electronic Manufacturing Services-Medical Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring & Surgical Equipment, and Therapeutic Devices; Materials Processing; and Finished Products

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical device contract manufacturing market was valued at $75.84bn in 2018. Visiongain forecasts this market to increase to $130bn in 2024. The market will grow at a CAGR of 10.2% throughout the forecast period.

Report Scope

• Global Medical Device Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Global Medical Device Contract Manufacturing Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Medical Device Contract Manufacturing national market forecasts from 2019-2029, covering:

• United States

• Japan

• Germany

• France

• United Kingdom

• Italy

• Spain

• China

• Central America & South America

• India

• Rest of the World

• Medical Device Contract Manufacturing submarket forecasts from 2019-2029 covering:

• Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) – further segmented into Medical Diagnostic Devices, Monitoring & Surgical Equipments and Therapeutic Devices

• Materials Processing

• Finished Products

• Assessment of the leading companies in the medical device contract manufacturing market:

• Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

• Celestica, Inc.

• Flextronics International Ltd.

• Forefront Medical Technology

• Greatbatch, Inc.

• Jabil Circuit, Inc.

• Nortech Systems

• Plexus Corp.

• Sanmina Corporation

• TE Connectivity (Cregenna Medical)

• Vention Medical

• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc

• SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the medical device contract manufacturing market

• Key questions answered by this report:

• How is the market for medical device contract manufacturing evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the medical device contract manufacturing market dynamics?

• What were the market shares of the submarkets for electronics, materials processing and finished products from the overall medical device contract manufacturing market in 2018?

• How will each of the submarket segments within the medical device contract manufacturing market grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for by 2029?

• How will the market shares for each of the submarkets within the medical device contract manufacturing market develop from 2019 to 2029?

• Which submarkets will be the main driver of growth in the overall market from 2019 to 2029?

• How will the regional market shares in medical device contract manufacturing change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market by 2029?

Companies covered in the report include:

ABT Medical

AccuPlace

Advanced Moulding Technologies

Advanced Scientifics (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Advanced Semiconductors

AdvantaPure

Alcatel-Lucent

Ansamed

Applied Materials

Asteel Flash

ATEK Medical Group

Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc.

Avalon Medical Services Pte Ltd

B Braun

Bain Capital LLC

Benchmark Electronics

Beyonics Technology

Blackberry Limited

Boston Biomedical Associates (BBA)

Boston Scientific

C&J Industries

Celestica

Centro de Construccion de Cardioestimuladores del Uraguay (CCC)

CIRTEC Medical Systems

Cisco Systems

Codman surgical instruments

Cogmedix

Consort Medical PLC

Covidien

Creganna Medical

CTS Corporation

Da/Pro Rubber

Daiichi Jitsugyo Co., Ltd.

Dell

Drager Medica

DTR Medical

DTS Mechelec

Dynacast

Ekso Bionics

Electrochem Medical

Elementum

Ericsson

Europlaz

Fast Forward Medical

Filtertek Inc.

Flextronics

Forefront Medical Technology

Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industries)

Fresenius

Gerresheimer

Greatbatch Medical

GW Plastics Inc.

Hamilton Group

Helix Medical

Heraeus Medical

Hewlett-Packard

Honeywell

Infinity Molding & Assembly, Inc.

Integer Holdings Corporation

Jabil

Johnson & Johnson

J-Pac Medical

Karel Manufacturing

Kimball Electronics Group

Kitron

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co

Lake Region Medical (Accellent)

Lenovo

Lithotech Medical

Lorenz, Inc.

Medefab

Medtronic

MeKo

Micro Power Electronics

Microsoft

Moog

Motorola Mobility LLC

NeuroNexus Technologies Inc

Nipro Corporation

Nortech Systems

Nypro Inc

Olsen Medical

PCI Limited

Phillips-Medisize

Plasticos Castella

Plexus Corporation

Precision Wire Components LLC

Research in Motion

RiverTech Medical

RIWISA AG

Sanmina

Saturn Electronics and Engineering Inc

Sauflon

Secant Medical

Secure Technology

Siemens Medical

SIIX Corporation

Smith & Nephew

SMS Technologies

Sparqtron Corporation

St. Jude Medical

Stryker

Suntek Manufacturing Technologies, SA de CV

Symmetry Medical (Tecomet)

Syrma Technology

TE Connectivity

Tecomet, Inc.

Teleflex, Inc.

The Electrolizing Corporation

The Tech Group (West Pharmaceutical Services)

Tricor Systems

Vention Medical

Venture

Viasys Healthcare

VicPlas International Ltd

Vincent Medical

Wesley-Coe

West Pharmaceutical Services. Inc.

Winland Electronics

Wytech

Xerox



List of Organisations Mentioned in the Report

Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária or National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA)

Central Drug Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO)

Centre for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH)

China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)

European Commission

European Databank on Medical Devices (EUDAMED)

The Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk (COFEPRIS)

Food and Drugs Administration (FDA)

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)

National Health and Planning Commission (NHPC)

Servizio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN) [Italy]

State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA)

World Health Organization (WHO)

World Trade Organization (WTO)

