Visiongain Report Provides Critical Market-led Data on the $8.3bn Pre-Filled Device Manufacturing Market

- Medical Device Leader Series: Top Pre-Filled Injection Device Manufacturers 2019-2029

- Profiles, R&D and Revenue Forecasting for Leading Syringe, Injector and Component Producers and Contract Filling Services

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pre-Filled Device Manufacturing market is estimated to reach $8.3bn in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% throughout the forecast period.

The majority of revenues for pre-filled syringe manufacturers, including component manufacturers and pen injector/autoinjector manufacturers, came from developed markets.

How this 224-page Visiongain report delivers:

• Provides an overview and revenue forecasts of the global pre-filled injectable devices market from 2019 to 2029

• Profiles of selected leading companies in the pre-filled injection device manufacturing:

• Leading pre-filled syringe manufacturers

• Leading pre-filled injectable component manufacturers

• Leading pen injector and autoinjector manufacturers

• Leading pre-filled injectable devices contract manufacturers

• Companies profiled in this report:

• Aptar Stelmi

• Becton, Dickinson, & Co (BD)

• Bespak Injectables

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Catalent

• Dätwyler Holding

• Gerresheimer

• Haselmeier

• Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI

• Nemera.

• Nipro

• Ompi

• Owen Mumford

• Roselabs Group.

• Schott

• SHL Group

• Tip-top

• Vetter Pharma

• Weigao Group Pharmaceutical Packaging Products Company

• West Pharmaceutical Services.

• Ypsomed

• Information provided for the selected leading companies, when available:

• Overview of the company

• Historical Revenues

• Revenue forecasts from 2019-2029

• A SWOT analysis

• A competitive analysis

• Products & Services

• Business Developments: Expansion, new products, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations.

• This report also discusses the key trends in the pre-filled injection device manufacturing market.

• 109 charts unavailable elsewhere

Companies covered in the report include:

AbbVie

Actavis

AdvalTech

Aesica

Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA) [Brazil]

Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)

AluPlast

Amcor Glass Tubing (part of Nipro)

American Stelmi (part of Aptar Stelmi)

Amgen

Amylin Pharmaceuticals

Antares Pharma

ANVISA

Apax Partners

Aptar Stelmi

AptarGroup

Aptuit

AstraZeneca

Aucta Pharmaceuticals

B. Braun Medical

Balda Group

Baxter

Baxter BioPharma Solutions (part of Baxter)

Baxter International

Bayer

BD Medico

Becton, Dickinson & Co. (BD)

Berlin-Chemie

Berry Plastics Group

Bespak

Biocon

Biogen Idec

Bionime

Blackstone Group

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Bristol-Myers Squibb

C.R. Bard

Cambridge Consultants

CAPS (Central Admixture Pharmacy Services)

Cardinal Health

Cardium Therapeutics

CareFusion

Carl Zeiss Foundation

Carmel Pharma

Catalent

CeifiT

Cellular Research

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Centor

Clere (part of Ompi)

Columbia Engineered Rubber

ConnectMeSmart GmbH

Consort Medica

Corning

Crucell Spain

Daikyo Seiko

Dätwyler

Dätwyler Holding

Debiopharm Group

Diagenode

Disetronic Group

Disetronic Group (part of Roche)

Dong-A Pharmaceutical

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

DS WorldMed

Duoject

DuPont

Elcam Medical

Eli Lilly

EMA (European Medicines Agency)

European Commission

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Euticals

EVER Nuro Pharma

Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) [US]

Fresenius

Future Injection Technologies

Gadea Pharmaceutical Group

GenCell Biosystems

Genentech

Genovi Pharmaceuticals Limited

GeroPharm

Gerresheimer

GSK

Hankook Sealtech

Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co

Haselmeier

HealthPrize

HEKUMA

Helvoet Pharma

Hospira

Hospira One2One (part of Hospira)

Hyaluron Contract Manufacturing (HCM, part of AMRI)

Incepta Pharmaceuticals

Injectronics

Insulet

J&J

Jabil Circuit

Janssen Biotech

Japanese MHLW (Ministry for Health, Labour, and Welfare)

Johnson & Johnson

Juniper Pharmaceuticals

Korea Food and Drug Administration (KFDA)

Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI

LifeScan

Lupin

McKesson

Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) [UK]

MedImmune (part of AstraZeneca)

Medimop Medical Projects (part of West Pharmaceutical Services)

Medtronic

Menarini Group

Merck & Co.

Merck KGaA

MG Sterile Products (part of Nipro)

MGlas

Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) [Japan]

MJ Biopharm

Montagu

Montagu Private Equity

NanoPass Technologies

Nemera

Neutral Glass and Allied Industries

Nipro

Nipro Europe (part of Nipro)

Nipro Glass (part of Nipro)

Nipro Medical (part of Nipro)

Nipro North America

Novartis

Novo Nordisk

Nuova Ompi (Formerly Ompi, Italian part of Stevanato Group)

Nycomed

Nycomed (part of Takeda)

Nypro

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) [US]

Ompi

Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Optrel (part of Stevanato Group)

Origom

Osu Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Oval Medical

Owen Mumford

PA Consulting Group

Palatin Technologies

Parker Institute

PATH

Pema Holding

Pfizer

Pharma-Pen (part of West Pharmaceutical Services)

PharmaTap

Pharmstandard

Phillips Medisize

Plastef Investissements

Polfa Tarchomin

Primequal

Primoceler Oy

QuiO

Revolutions Medical

Rexam

Roche

Roselabs Bioscience (part of Roselabs Group)

Roselabs Group

Roselabs Polymers (part of Roselabs Group)

ROVI CM (part of Laboratorios Farmacéuticos ROVI)

Rumpler Technologies

Safety Syringes (part of BD)

Sandoz (part of Novartis)

Sanex Packaging Connections

Sanofi

Sanofi Pasteur

Savient Pharmaceuticals

Scandinavian Health Ltd (SHL Group)

Schering-Plough (part of Merck & Co.)

Schott

Schott Kaisha

Sealing Technologies

Sensile Medical

Sentry BioPharma Services

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical

Shire

SHL Group

Smiths Group

Spami (part of Stevanato Group)

Square Pharmaceuticals

Stallergenes

Stelmi Asia (part of Aptar Stelmi)

Stevanato Group

Sungwon Medical

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)

Taisei Kako

Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

The Medical House

The Parker Institute (part of The Parker Foundation)

The Tech Group (part of West Pharmaceutical Services)

ThinFilm

Tip-Top

Tissue Repair Company (part of Cardium Therapeutics)

Tolmar

Tonghua Dongbao

Triveni Polymers

UCB

UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

Unilife

US Agency for International Development

Valerius Biopharma

Vetter Pharma

Watson Pharmaceutical

Weigao Group Pharmaceutical Packaging Products Company

West Company Mexico

West Pharmaceutical India Packaging Private (part of West Pharmaceutical Services)

West Pharmaceutical Services

Wockhardt

World Health Organization (WHO)

WW Medical and Healthcare Company Limited

Ypsomed

Zeon Corporation

Zhongding Sealtech

