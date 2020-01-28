Visiongain Report Offers Transformative Insights on the $158m Norovirus Vaccines Market

Global Norovirus Vaccines in Pipeline Forecast 2020-2030

Takeda, Vaxart, Cocrystal Pharma, PanTheryx, Calici Therapeutics

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global norovirus vaccines market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. In 2022, North America is expected to hold a market share of 61% of the global norovirus vaccines market.

Report Scope

• Global Norovirus Vaccines in Pipeline forecast from 2020-2030

• Global Norovirus Vaccines in Pipeline forecast from 2020-2030 by Regional and National Market:

• North America: US, Canada

• EU5: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain

• APAC: Japan, China, India, Australia, ASEAN, Rest of APAC

• Central and South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Central and South America

• Middle East and Africa: GCC, South Africa, North Africa, Rest of MEA

• Profiles of the selected leading companies:

• Calici Therapeutics

• Cocrystal Pharma

• PanTheryx

• Takeda

• Vaxart

• List and discussion of candidate vaccines

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• What is the current size of the overall global norovirus vaccines market? How much will this market be worth from 2020 to 2030?

• What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall norovirus vaccine market over the next ten years?

• What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

• What are the largest national markets for the world vaccines? What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years? What are their revenue potentials to 2030?

• How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2030, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

• Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments and prospects?

• What are some of the most prominent norovirus vaccines currently in development?

• What are the main trends that will affect the world norovirus vaccines market between 2020 and 2030?

• What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

• What are the demographic influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

• How will the global norovirus vaccines market evolve over the forecasted period, 2020 to 2030?

Companies covered in the report include:

Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co Ltd

Aviragen Therapeutics, Inc.

Calici Therapeutics Inc.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Children's Hospital Medical Center

Chinese Ministry of Health

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

France Délices Inc

GlaxoSmithKline

Institut Pasteur of Shanghai (IPS)

Janssen

LigoCyte Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck

Merck and Co., Inc.

PanTheryx

Pfizer

Sanofi

Takeda

The Child Health Epidemiology Reference Group (CHERG)

The Vaccine Research Center

University of Zurich

Vaxart

WCCT Global

World Health Organization (WHO)

Zuellig Health Solutions Innovation Centre

Zuellig Pharma

