Visiongain Report: Military Wearable Sensors Market set to Reach $179mn in 2019 Driven by Increased Applications such as Soldier Health Monitoring
09 Jul, 2019, 10:15 BST
Military Wearable Sensors Market Report 2019-2029
LONDON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Type (Accelerometers, Inertial Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Force Sensors, Motion Sensors, Gyroscopes, Temperature Sensors, Microphones, Others), by Application (Device Based, Clothing Based), Plus Analysis of Leading Companies Developing Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS), Smart Sensors, Smart Clothing, Head Up Displays (HUD) & Augmented Reality (AR) Technologies
Military wearable sensors are smart electronic devices which are located near, on or in the soldier's body to provide intelligent services. These sensors incorporate various features and functions such as personal networks, sensors, C4 communications, and the power to manage the systems. Also, these devices allow for the concept of enabling the connected soldiers which will aid them during crucial operations. Portable and wearables devices are highly valuable for soldiers. Hence, there has been a growing trend and demand of wearable technologies which is the smart use of technologies to assist soldiers during military operations
Visiongain assesses the military wearable sensors market at $179m in 2019.
The recent developments in military wearable sensors technologies within the broader IoT ecosystem has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The military wearable sensors market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of increasing demand for smaller and efficient sensors and a rise in development of smart clothing. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Report highlights
263 tables, charts, and graphs
Analysis of key players in military wearable sensors market players
• Analog Devices, Inc.
• Arm Holding Plc
• Arralis
• BAE Systems
• Bosch Sensortec GmbH
• Leidos
• Lockheed Martin
• Micron products
• Microsoft
• MicroVision
• Micron Products
• Q-Track
• Rheinmetall Group
• Safran Electronics & Defence
• TE connectivity
• The Boeing Company
• TT Electronics plc
Global Military Wearable Sensors Market Outlook and Analysis From 2019-2029
Military Wearable Sensors Type Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029
• Accelerometers Forecast 2029-2029
• Inertial Sensors Forecast 2029-2029
• Pressure Sensors Forecast 2029-2029
• Force Sensors Forecast 2029-2029
• Motion Sensors Forecast 2029-2029
• Gyroscopes Forecast 2029-2029
• Temperature Sensors Forecast 2029-2029
• Microphones Forecast 2029-2029
• Others Forecast 2029-2029
Application Segment Includes
• Clothing Based Forecast 2029-2029
• Device Based Forecast 2029-2029
Regional Military Wearable Sensors Market Forecasts From 2019-2029
North America Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2019-2029
• US Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029
• Canada Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029
Asia Pacific Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2019-2029
• Japan Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029
• China Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029
• India Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029
• Australia Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029
• Rest of APAC Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029
Europe Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2019-2029
• UK Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029
• Germany Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029
• France Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029
• Russia Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029
• Rest of Europe Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2029-2029
Rest Of The World Military Wearable Sensors Forecast 2019-2029
Key Questions Answered
• What does the future hold for the military wearable sensors industry?
• Where should you target your business strategy?
• Which applications should you focus upon?
• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?
• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?
• Which company is likely to succeed and why?
• What business models should you adopt?
• What industry trends should you be aware of?
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Advantest Akron Polymer Systems
Airbus
Alibaba Group
Analog Devices, Inc.
Apple
Argus-Spektr
ARM Holding PLC.
ARM Limited
Arralis
Aselsan
Augusta Westland
BAE Systems Plc
Bell
BlackBox Biometrics
Boeing
Bosch Sensortec GmbH
Drayson Technologies
Elbit Systems Ltd
Embraer
Eurocopter
Exensor
FlexTech Alliance
FLIR Systems
General Dynamics Corporation
Google
Gwacs Defense Inc
Harris Corporation
Headwall Photonics Inc.
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
IMeasureU
IMEC
Inova Design Solutions
Intelligent Textiles Limited (ITL)
Kopin Corporation
L3 Warrior Sensor Systems
Leidos
Leonardo
Lockheed Martin Corporation
MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA)
MBDA
Micron Products
Microsoft Corporation
MicroVision, Inc
MKU Limited
Myriota
Norinco
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Panasonic Corporation
QinetiQ
QinetiQ North America
Q-Track Corporation
Qualcomm
Raytheon
Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Air Defence
Rheinmetall Group
Robert Bosch GmbH
Roke Manor Research
SAAB AB
Safran Electronics & Defence
Safran Group
Safran Vectronix AG
Sagem
Samsung.
Sandia National Laboratories
Secure Communication Systems
Shimmer
Systems Engineering and Assessment
TE Connectivity Ltd.
Texas Instruments Inc.
Thales Group
The Boeing Company
TT Electronics Plc
Ultra Electronics
Organisations mentioned
Arab Cooperation Council
Army Communications-Electronics Research, Development and Engineering Center (CERDEC)
Australian Army
Baylor University
Bundeswehr (German armed forces)
Canadian Armed Forces
Centre of Excellence for Soldier Performance (CESP)
Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC)
Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL)
French Army
Harvard University
Indian Army
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)
Israeli Army
Kalamazoo Valley Community College
NATO
Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATICK)
Netherlands Defence Material Organization (DMO)
Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA)
Singapore Armed Forces (SAF)
U.K. Ministry of Defence (MoD)
U.S. Air Force
U.S. Marines
U.S. Navy
US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)
US Army
US Army Communications-Electronics Research, Development and Engineering Center (CERDEC)
US Army Natick Soldier Research, Development, and Engineering Center (NSRDEC)
US Army Research Lab (ARL)
US Army's Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Telemedicine and Advanced Technology Research Centre
US Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
US Department of Defence (DOD
US Pentagon
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
