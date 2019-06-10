Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities within the $45bn Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market

- Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Forecast to 2028

- Chemistry Services, Biology Services, Lead Optimisation, Lead Identification and Screening

LONDON, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drug discovery outsourcing market is estimated to have reach $22.69bn in 2018, dominated by the chemistry services segment. The global drug discovery outsourcing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% in the first half of the forecast period.

Report Scope

• Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market revenues forecasts to 2028

• Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market revenues forecast to 2028 by Service Type:

• Chemistry Services

• Biology Services

• Lead Optimisation

• Lead Identification & Screening

• Global Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market revenues forecast to 2028 by Regional and National Market:

• North America: U.S, Canada, Mexico

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA: Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Republic of South Africa, Rest of LAMEA

Each regional market is further segmented by submarket: chemistry services, biology services, lead optimisation, lead identification & screening.

• This report profiles and discusses the selected leading companies:

• Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)

• Aptuit, LLC

• Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

• Covance, Inc.

• Cyprotex plc

• Domainex

• Evotec AG

• GenScript

• IQVIA (QuintilesIMS)

• Laboratory Corporation of America

• Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

• Selcia

• Viva Biotech

• WIL Research Laboratories

• WuXi AppTec

The report provides financial performance, service offerings, strategic moves & development, mergers & acquisitions.

• A SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Drug Discovery Outsourcing market.

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• How is the Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market evolving?

• What are the drivers and restraints for the growth of the Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market?

• How will each drug discovery outsourcing submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2028?

• How will the market shares for each drug discovery outsourcing submarket develop to 2028?

• What is the value of the leading drug discovery outsourcing submarkets in important regions of the world?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market to 2028?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which geographical region will lead the market by 2028?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

