Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $32bn Ophthalmic Drugs Market
17 Oct, 2019, 10:00 BST
Pharma Leader Series: Top 30 Ophthalmic Drug Manufacturers 2019-2029
Retinal Disorder Drugs, Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs, Glaucoma Drugs, Dry Eye Drugs
LONDON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ophthalmic drugs market was valued at $25bn in 2018. The market was dominated by the Retinal Disorder drug submarket which held 43% of the global ophthalmic drugs market.
Report Scope
• Global ophthalmic drugs market revenue forecasts from 2019-2029
• Global ophthalmic drugs market revenue forecasts from 2019-2029, by submarket:
• Retinal Disorder Drugs
• Allergic, Inflammatory & Infective Drugs
• Glaucoma Drugs
• Dry Eye Drugs
• Other Ophthalmic Drugs
• Revenue forecasts from 2019-2028 of the leading ophthalmic drugs:
• Alphagan
• Avastin
• Azopt
• Eylea
• Lucentis
• Lumigan & Ganfort
• Restasis
• Vigamix
• Xalatan/Xalacom
• Other Ophthalmic Drugs
• Our report provides an overview, revenue forecast from 2019-2029 of the ophthalmic drugs segment, revenue forecast from 2019-2029 of the leading drugs, product pipeline and SWOT analysis, for these companies:
• Akorn
• Allergan
• Bayer
• Novartis
• Pfizer
• Regeneron
• Roche
• Santen Pharmaceuticals
• Senju
• Valeant
• Our study discusses the selected emerging ophthalmic drug manufacturers:
• Acucela
• Aerie Pharmaceuticals
• Aerpio Therapeutics
• Alimera Sciences
• Amakem
• Ampio Pharmaceuticals
• Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical
• Eleven Biotherapeutics
• EyeGate Pharmaceuticals
• Gene Signal
• Icon Bioscience
• MacuCLEAR
• Neurotech
• Omeros
• OphthaliX /Can-Fite BioPharma
• Ophthotech
• Otsuka Pharmaceutical
• pSivida Corp.
• RXi Pharmaceuticals
• Shire
• ThromboGenics
• Our report provides these Qualitative Analysis:
• Drivers and Restraints of the Global Ophthalmic Drugs market
• SWOT Analysis of selected leading companies
• Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market
• Key questions answered by this report:
• How is the ophthalmic drugs market evolving?
• What is driving and restraining the ophthalmic drugs market?
• What are the market shares of each segment of the overall ophthalmic drugs market in 2018?
• How will each ophthalmic drug submarket grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• How will the market shares for each ophthalmic drugs submarket develop from 2018- 2029?
• Which individual therapies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?
• What will be the main growth driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?
• Who are the leading players in each regional market and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
• What are the predictions for M&A activity, consolidation for existing players and the potential prospects for new market entrants?
• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2018 and 2029?
Companies covered in the report include:
Abbott Laboratories (Abbott)
Abbvie
Actavis
Acucela
Advanced Vision Research (acquired by Akorn)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerpio Therapeutics
Akorn Pharmaceuticals
Alcon (subsidiary of Novartis)
Alimera Sciences
Allergan
Allegro Ophthalmics
Altheos
Amakem
Ampio Pharma
Asahi Glass
AstraZeneca
Aton Pharma (acquired by Valeant)
Banyu Pharmaceutical (part of Merck)
Bausch and Lomb (subsidiary of Valeant)
Bayer
Bayer Yakuhin (Japanese subsidiary of Bayer)
BioDiem
Bicycle Therapeutics
Biogen Idec
BioInvent International
Biovail Corporation (part of Valeant)
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Can-Fite BioPharma
Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical
Chiron Corportation (part of Novartis)
Chugai Pharmaceutical (part of Roche)
CIBA VISION (part of Novartis)
Ciba-Geigy (part of Novartis)
Colby Pharmaceutical Company (Colby)
CoMentis
Daiichi Sankyo
Eleven Biotherapeutics
Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly)
EyeGate Pharmaceuticals
Eyetech Inc. / Eyetech Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Valeant)
Fougera Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Novartis)
Gene Signal
Genentech (subsidiary of Roche)
Genzyme (subsidiary of Sanofi)
Gilead Sciences
GSK
ICN Pharmaceuticals (original Valeant company)
Icon Bioscience
Inamed Corporation (subsidiary of Allergan)
Inception Sciences, Inc.
InSite Vision
Inspire Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Merck)
ISTA Pharmaceuticals (part of Valeant)
Jerini AG
Jerini Ophthalmic (part of Jerini AG)
Johnson & Johnson
Kestrel Ophthalmics
Kyorin Pharmaceutical
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
LEO Pharma
Lpath
MacuCLEAR
MacuSIGHT, Inc.
MAP Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Allergan)
Meda
Medicis Corporation (acquired by Valeant)
Merck & Co. (Merck)
MerLion Pharmaceuticals
MSD K.K. (part of Merck)
Mylan Pharmaceuticals
Mystic Pharmaceuticals
Neurotech
NicOx
Nippon Boehringer Ingelheim (subsidiary of Boehringer Ingelheim)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
Novagali Pharma (acquired by Santen)
Novartis
Novo (subsidiary of Novo Nordisk)
Novo Nordisk
Oakwood Laboratories
OcuSciences
Omeros
Onyx Pharmaceuticals
OphthaliX (part-owned by Can-Fite BioPharma)
Ophthotech
OPKO Health
Ora
OSI Pharmaceuticals
Othera Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Colby)
Otsuka Pharmaceutical
Oxford BioMedica
OXiGENE
Parke-Davis (subsidiary of Pfizer)
PDL BioPharma
Pfizer
Pharmacia (acquired by Pfizer)
Potentia Pharmaceuticals
Premacure
Procter & Gamble
pSivida
Quark Pharmaceuticals
Reckitt Benckiser
Regeneron
RetroSense Therapeutics
ReVision Therapeutics
Roche
RXi Pharmaceuticals
Sandoz (part of Novartis)
Sanofi
Santen Pharmaceutical Co. (Santen)
SARcode Bioscience
Schering-Plough (part of Merck)
Senju
Senju Pharmaceuticals Science & Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (subsidiary of Senju)
Senju USA Inc. (subsidiary of Senju)
Shire
Sirion Therapeutics
Sirna Therapeutics
Sirnaomics
SkinMedica (subsidiary of Allergan)
Spark Therapeutics
Symphony ViDA
Takeda Pharmaceutical
Teva
The Patent Board
ThromboGenics
Upjohn (acquired by Pfizer through Pharmacia)
Valeant Pharmaceuticals
Ventana Medical Systems (acquired by Roche)
Versant Ventures
Warburg Pincus LLC
Warner-Lambert (acquired by Pfizer)
Watson Pharmaceuticals
Wyeth Pharmaceuticals (part of Pfizer)
List of Other Organizations Mentioned in the Report
A*STAR Institute for Infocomm Research (Singapore)
American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO)
American Diabetes Association
American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS)
Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO)
Council of Europe
Emory University
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
Foundation Fighting Blindness (FFB) (US)
Health Canada
Institute of Experimental Medicine (Russia)
Institute of Ocular Pharmacology, Texas A&M (US)
Institute of Ophthalmology, University College London (UK)
Intellectual Property Appellate Board (India)
International Diabetes Federation
Internet Archive
Japan Patent Office (JPO)
Mayo Clinic
Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) (Japan)
Monash University
National Eye Institute (NEI) (US)
National Health Service (NHS) (UK)
National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) (UK)
NHS Scotland
Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR) (part of Novartis)
Novartis Venture Funds (NVF) (part of Novartis)
Ophthalmology External Research Unit (part of Pfizer)
Ophthrisi (GSK research unit)
Rinat (Pfizer research unit)
Texas Emerging Technology Fund
Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) (Australia)
Tokyo University of Science
United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
University of Florida
University of Kentucky
University of Melbourne
University of Michigan
US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF)
US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
World Health Organization (WHO)
