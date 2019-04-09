Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $17.9 Billion Advanced Truck Technologies Market

Advanced Truck Technologies Market Report 2019-2029

LONDON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Application Solution (Infotainment, Vehicle Diagnostics, Safety & Security, Navigation, Tracking & Electronic Logging, Autonomous Driving, V2X System, Others), by Application Services (Design Consulting, Integration & Deployment, Maintenance & Training), by Type (On-Road (Light, Medium, Heavy), Off-Road), by Sales Channel (OEM, Retrofit), by Region Plus Analysis of Top Companies Developing Connected Trucks & Driverless, Self-Driving Trucks

The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global Advanced Truck Technologies Market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $17.9bn in 2019.

Advanced truck technologies incorporate a range of cutting edge technologies including infotainment, navigation, tracking and logging, safety and security, diagnostics, connectivity (connected trucks & V2X) and autonomy (driverless trucks). These are the business critical technologies that are emerging in the truck industry that you need to know about – and more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to these developments? Are you sufficiently informed?

Report Scope

• Global Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecasts From 2019-2029

• Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecasts By Application Solution

• Infotainment Forecast 2019-2029

• Vehicle Diagnostics Forecast 2019-2029

• Safety & Security Forecast 2019-2029

• Navigation, Tracking & Electronic Logging Forecast 2019-2029

• Autonomous Driving Forecast 2019-2029

• V2X System Forecast 2019-2029

• Others Forecast 2019-2029

• Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecasts By Application Services

• Design Consulting Forecast 2019-2029

• Integration & Deployment Forecast 2019-2029

• Maintenance & Training Forecast 2019-2029

• Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecasts By Type

• On-Road Forecast 2019-2029 (Light, Medium, Heavy)

• Off-Road Forecast 2019-2029

• Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecasts By Sales Channel

• OEM Forecast 2019-2029

• Retrofit Forecast 2019-2029

• Regional Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecasts From 2019-2029 Covering Sales Channel, Applications And Type

• Asia-Pacific Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• China Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• India Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• South Korea Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Europe Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• U.K. Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Italy Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• North America Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• U.S. Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Canada Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of North America Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of World Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• GCC Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Brazil Advanced Truck Technologies Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Analysis Of The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Global, Regional And Country Level Advance Truck Technologies Markets From 2018-2029

• Profiles Of The Leading Companies Involved With Advanced Truck Technologies

• AB Volvo

• BMW AG

• Continental AG

• Daimler FleetBoard GmbH

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Element Fleet Management Corporation

• Ford Motor Company

• General Motors

• Google Inc.

• Mahindra & Mahindra, Ltd.

• Masternaut Limited

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Teletrac Navman US Ltd.

• Telogis, Inc.( Verizon Connect)

• Tesla Inc.

• TomTom International B.V.

• Trimble, Inc.

• Uber Technologies Inc.

• Volkswagen AG

Companies covered in the report include:

10-4 Systems

AB Volvo

Airbiquity, Inc

AirIQ Inc.

Apollo Tyres

AT&T Inc.

Audi

BASF SE

Bentheler

BMW AG

Bosch

Bridgestone

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG

Cisco Systems Inc.

Continental AG

Cooper Tires

Dacia

Daimler AG

Daimler FleetBoard GmbH

Daimler Group

Daimler Trucks

Delphi Automotive PLC

Dongfeng

Draexlmaier

Dunlop

Eberspaecher Holding

Electronics Corporation

Element Fleet Management Corp.

FCA (Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles)

Ford Motor Company

Freidenberg

Freightliner

French PSA Group

General Motors

GeoTab Inc.

Getrag

GM

Goodyear

Google Inc.

Harman International

Hella

Hino

Honda

Hyundai

Infineon

Intelligent Audit

Iveco

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)

JK tyre

Kia

Leoni

LG Electronics

Linamar

Magna

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

MAN

Martinrea

Masternaut Limited

Mercedes-Benz

Michelin

Mix Telematics International Ltd.

Navistar International Corp

Nvidia

Orbcomm Inc

Otonomo Technologies Ltd.

PACCAR Inc

Peterbilt

Porsche

PTV Group

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sampo Rosenlew Oy

Scania

Schaeffler

Shell Lubricants

Shipwell

Skoda

Systems and Technology Corp.

TATA Motors Limited

Telefleet Insurance

Teletrac Navman US Ltd. Corporation

Telogis, Inc

Tesla Inc.

ThyssenKrupp

TomTom Africa (Pty) Ltd.

TomTom International B.V

TomTom N.V.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Trelleborg Vibracoustic

Trimble Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc.

Verizon Telematics

Visteon Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Group

Volvo Trucks

Wabco

Webasto

WEX Inc.

ZF

Organisations mentioned



Automotive Council

Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP)

European Commission

Government of China

Government of India

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)

U.S. Department of Transportation (U.S. DOT)

United Nations

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

