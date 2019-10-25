Visiongain Report: Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market To Expand as Global Demand for Electricity Continues to Rise

Top 20 Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Companies 2019

The latest research report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers a comprehensive analysis of the Top Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Companies.

The Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) is a compact assembly consisting of multiple components enclosed in a metallic covering with compressed sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) gas as an insulating medium. The concept of the gas insulated substation was introduced in 1920 when oil was used as the insulating medium in the system.

A substation is considered as one of the vital elements of power system infrastructure. Presently there are two types of substations primarily being used: Air Insulated Substation (AIS) and Gas Insulated Substation (GIS).

In the past few years, the demand for gas insulated substations has gained wide momentum across several countries. It is mainly due to its compact design and high-reliability index as compared to its counterpart air insulated substation (AIS).

With increasing concerns over energy security and carbon emission issues, there has been a significant increase in the adoption of renewable and nuclear sources for power generation. Increasing energy demand in several developing countries is, therefore, augmenting the demand for gas insulated substations (GIS).

Owing to the advantages of minimal space requirement, protection against pollution and safety, economic mobility and easy installation and commissioning at low operating costs there has been an increased adoption of gas insulated substations among residential, commercial and utility applications. Most of the gas insulated substation companies are looking forward to expanding their business presence through strategic supply agreements and partnerships.

With reference to this report, it details the key investment trends in the global market

Analysis Total Company Sales, the share of total company sales from the company division that includes Gas Insulated Substation and information on Gas Insulated Substation Contracts / Projects / Programmes.

The report will answer questions such as:

– How is the Gas Insulated Substation market evolving?

– What is driving and restraining the Gas Insulated Substation market dynamics?

– Who are the leading players and what are their prospects for the development of gas insulated substation projects?

– How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2019 and 2029?

Four Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:

1) Financial structure of 20 Leading players in the Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market

– Total Company Sales (US$m)

– Research and Development (US$m)

– Company Overview

– Total Company Revenue by Region

– Company Revenue by Segment (US$ Bn)

2) The report reveals extensive details and analysis of Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) contracts, projects and programmes:

– Date

– Country

– Subcontractor

– Value (US$m)

– Product

– Details

3) The report provides Drivers and Restraints affecting the Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) Market

4) The report provides market share and detailed profiles of the leading companies operating within the Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market:

– Alstom

– Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

– Hyundai Electric

– Elsewedy Electric Co

– Crompton Greaves Limited

– CHEM

– Meidensha Corporation

– Nissin Electric

– Hyosung

– Mistras Group

– Hitachi

– ABB

– General Electric

– Siemens

– Mitsubishi Electric

– Fuji Electric

– Toshiba Corporation

– Schneider Electric

– Larsen & Toubro

– Eaton Electric

This independent 127-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 88 tables and figures examining the GIS market space, the report gives you profiles of leading companies operating within the Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) market with financial analysis as well as in-depth analysis of contracts, projects and programmes.

Companies covered in the report include:

Austrian energy provider Vorarlberger Illwerke AG

Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB)

Bechtel Infrastructure and Power

Burns & McDonnell

Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.

Consul Neowatt Power Solutions Private Limited (CNPS)

Delhi Transco Limited

DG Khan Cement Company Limited (DGKCCL)

Energie Eolienne du Maroc

GE Industrial Solutions

GE T&D India Limited

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

Hummel Energy Center

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co Ltd

Infratek Finland Oy

Iraqi Ministry of Electricity (MoE)

Kajima Corporation

Kanohar Electricals Ltd

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E)

Plug Power Inc.

Power Grid Corpn of India (PGCIL)

Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCI)

Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Ltd (PTCUL)

Powergrid Corporation of India Limited

Raytheon's Intelligence

South Korean major Hyosung Corporation

Sterlite Power Grid Ventures Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Taiwan Power Company (TPC)

Taiwanese giant Chung-Hsin Electric & Machinery Mfg. Corp (CHEM)

The Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX)

The Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy

The Ministry of Military Production

The Transmission Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

U.S. Army

