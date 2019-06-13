Visiongain Report: Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market for Pharma set to Grow to $26bn
- Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market for Pharma 2019-2029
- Clinical Trial Manufacturing, Clinical Trial Logistics and Distributions, Clinical Trial Supply Chain Management, Clinical Trial Packaging, Clinical Trial Cold Chain Logistics
13 Jun, 2019, 10:00 BST
LONDON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global clinical trial supply and logistics market for pharma is estimated to have reach $17.1bn in 2018, dominated by the clinical trial manufacturing segment. The global clinical trial supply and logistics market for pharma is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% in the first half of the forecast period.
Report Scope
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the global clinical trial supply and logistics market. This report also discusses the Drivers and Restraints of the global clinical trial supply and logistics market.
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the leading submarkets of the global clinical trial supply and logistics market:
• Manufacturing – also with sub forecasting for packaging and for other production
• Logistics and distribution – also with sub forecasts for cold chain logistics and for other services
• Supply chain management
This report discusses the Drivers and Restraints of each submarket.
• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2019 to 2029 for the leading national markets:
• United States
• Japan
• EU5: Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain
• Brazil
• Russia
• China
• India
• Rest of the World
Revenues forecast for the US, Japan, EU5, Brazil, Russia, China, India are further broken down by submarket.
• This report profiles the leading companies offering clinical trial supply and logistics services to the pharmaceutical industry:
• ADAllen Pharma
• Almac Group
• Amatsigroup
• Biocair International Limited
• Catalent
• DHL
• Durbin PLC
• FedEx
• Fisher Clinical Services
• Marken
• Movianto
• Packaging Coordinators Inc.
• Parexel International
• Patheon
• Sharp Packaging Services, LLC
• TNT Express
• World Courier
• This report provides qualitative analysis of the clinical trial supply and logistics market. This report discusses the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats of the clinical trial supply and logistics market. Social, Technological, Economic and Political factors that influence this market are also discussed.
• This report discusses trends in the clinical trial supply and logistics market, clinical trial manufacturing market, comparator sourcing, clinical trial packaging, clinical trial supply chain management.
• This report discusses the regulatory outlook of the clinical trial supply and logistics industry, outlook for cold chain logistics in the clinical trial sector, as well as regulatory aspects of cold chain distribution for clinical trial materials
Key Questions Answered by this Report:
• How is the clinical trial supply and logistics market for pharma evolving?
• What are the drivers and restraints for the growth of the clinical trial supply and logistics market for pharma?
• How will each clinical trial supply and logistics submarket for pharma grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?
• How will the market shares for each clinical trial supply and logistics submarket for pharma develop to 2029?
• What is the value of the leading clinical trial supply and logistics submarket for pharma s in important regions of the world?
• What will be the main driver for the overall market to 2029?
• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which geographical region will lead the market by 2029?
• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
Companies covered in the report include:
AbbVie Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
Accucaps Industries Limited
ACM Global Central Lab
Agere Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Allergan
Almac
Amatsigroup
AmerisourceBergen
Amgen
AndersonBrecon
Apax Partners
Aptuit
Astellas Pharma
AstraZeneca
Avepharm
Avogadro
Bellwyck Packaging Solutions
Bertin Pharma
BioClinica
Biotec Services International (Biotec)
Blackstone Group
Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
Bristol-Myers Squibb
British Telecom (BT)
CAEN RFID
Cardinal Systems
Catalent Pharma Solutions
Celesio
Cenduit
Clínicos (CAIBER)
ClinIntel
ClinStar
COREX
Cortec
Cryoport
CSM
Custom Pharmaceuticals
DBI
DHL
Durbin
Ekkio Capital
Eli Lilly
EMD SERONO
EPS
ESMS
e-Trial Co.
Eurodifarm
Federal Express (FedEx)
Fisher Clinical Services
Frazier Healthcare
GE Healthcare
Greenbox
GSK
IBM
ICON
IMP Logistics
Intelleflex
Intelsius
Johnson & Johnson
Komtur Pharmaceuticals
LabCorp
LCAG USA
LifeConEx
Lonza
Marken
Mawdsleys
Medgenics
Merck & Co.
Micron Technologies
Millmount Healthcare
Mitsubishi Logistics
Mitsui & Co.
Movianto
Multipharma
NextPharma
Novo Nordisk
Novotech
N-SIDE
Nuvilex
Octapharma
Owens & Minor
Packaging Coordinators Inc. (PCI)
Parexel
Patheon N.V.
PCI Pharma Services
Penn Pharmaceutical
Perceptive Informatics
Pfizer
Pharmaceutical Trade Services Inc. (PTSI)
Pharmatek
Pieffe Group
PRA International
QBiologicals
Quintiles
Recipharm
Redwood BioScience
Roche
Sanofi
SF Express
ShangPharma
Sharp Packaging Services
Thermo Fisher Scientific
TNT Express
Touchdown International Ltd.
TransCelerate BioPharma
Tufts Center
UCB
United Parcel Service (UPS)
Vsoft Infoware
World Courier
Worldwide Clinical Trials
Y Prime
List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report
Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA)
Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)
China FDA (CFDA)
Chinese Ministry of Health
Comissão Nacional de Ética em Pesquisa (CONEP)
Consorcio de Apoyo a la Investigación Biomédica – Plataforma Española de Ensayos Clínicos (CAIBER)
Drug Controller General of India (DCGI)
European Commission
European Medicines Agency (EMA)
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Health Science Authority
International Air Transport Association (IATA)
International Conference on Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Registration of Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH)
International Pharmaceutical Federation
Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)
Les Enterprises du Medicament (LEEM)
Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)
National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Pharmaceuticals for Human Use (ICH)
Transportation Administration Security (TAS)
US Pharmacopeia (USP)
World Health Organization (WHO)
