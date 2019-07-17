Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $91bn In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market
17 Jul, 2019, 10:00 BST
Top In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Companies 2019-2029
Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Roche, Siemens AG, Sysmex, Other Companies
LONDON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market is estimated to have reached $69.2bn in 2018. The largest sector of the IVD market in 2018 was point of care diagnostics segment, generating sales of $19.4bn in 2018, which accounted for 28.0% of overall IVD sales.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 204-page report you will receive 180 charts– all unavailable elsewhere.
The 204-page report provides clear detailed insight into the leading in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading brand-new Visiongain report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/medical-devices-leader-series-top-in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-companies-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
Report Scope
• In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) revenues in 2017 and 2018 by Class:
• Point-of-Care
• Clinical Chemistry
• Immunochemistry
• Hematology
• Microbiology
• Genetic Testing
• Others
• In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) revenue forecast for 2019, 2024 and 2029 by Class:
• Point-of-Care
• Clinical Chemistry
• Immunochemistry
• Hematology
• Microbiology
• Genetic Testing
• Others
• This report profiles and discusses the selected leading in vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies:
• Abbott Laboratories
• Arkray, Inc.
• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
• bioMérieux SA
• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
• Dako (Agilent Technologies)
• Danaher Corporation
• Genomic Health
• Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp)
• MDxHealth
• Myriad Genetics
• QIAGEN
• Roche
• Siemens AG
• Sysmex Corporation
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Other companies
• This report discusses sales and recent performance analysis, key products, strengths and challenges, historical revenues, revenue forecast, market share forecast, mergers and acquisition (M&A) activity, strategic collaborations
• Analysis of factors that drive and restrain the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market.
• Key Questions Answered by this Report:
• Who are the leading IVD manufacturers?
• What factors are driving and restraining growth for the leading IVD manufacturers?
• How have the leading IVD manufacturers performed financially in recent years?
• Which IVD manufacturers will experience revenue growth over the coming years?
• What are the strength and weakness of the leading IVD manufacturers?
• What strategies have IVD manufacturers been implementing for sales growth in recent years?
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/medical-devices-leader-series-top-in-vitro-diagnostics-ivd-companies-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
AB SCIEX
Abbott Laboratories
AbD Serotec
Agilent Technologies
Alacris Theranostics GmbH
Alere
Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd
Analytical Informatics, Inc.
Arca biopharma
ARGENE
Arkray, Inc.
Astute Medical
Bayer
Beckman Coulter
Becton Dickinson
BioFire Diagnostics, LLC
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
bioMérieux
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bristol-Myers Squibb
C. R. Bard, Inc.
Calbiotech Group of Companies
CareFusion
Carmel Pharma AB
Cartagenia
Cell Signaling Technology
Celldex Therapeutics
Cellestis Ltd.
Cellular Research
Cephalon
Cepheid
Chugai Pharmaceuticals
Clearbridge BioMedics
Constitutional Medical, Inc. (CMI)
Crescendo Bioscience
Dako
Danaher
DiaMed Holding
Diasis Diagnostik Sistemler Ticaret Ve Sanayi A.S.
DiaSorin S.p.A.
Diesse
Dionex
Eli Lilly
Epitomics
EQT
Erba Diagnostics Mannheim GmbH Group
Erba -Transasia
eScreen Inc.
EskoArtwork
European Commission (EC)
Fast Track Diagnostics (FTD)
Focus Diagnostics
Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.
GenCell Biosystems
Genentech
Genetic Analysis
Genomic Health
Genzyme Genetics
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
GnuBIO Inc.
Grifols
Haliodx
Hologic, Inc.
Illumina, Inc.
Inostics Inc.
Institut Merieux
InterMune
Ipsogen S.A.
IRIS International
JEOL Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson
Kappa Biosystems, Inc.
Katakura Industries Co., Ltd.
Kem-En-Tec Diagnostics
Knome, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
LabIndia
Laboratory Corporation of America (LabCorp)
Laetus
Leica Microsystems
Life Technologies
LipoScience, Inc.
Lyon Civil Hospitals
Maxmat SA
MDS
MDxHealth
Medica
Merck & Co.
Merck KGaA
Monogram Biosciences
MorphoSys AG
Myriad Genetics
Navman Wireless
Nobel Biocare
NovioGendix Holding B.V.
Oncomed
Oxford University
Pall
Pasteur Sanofi Diagnostics
PerkinElmer, Inc.
Pfizer
Phadia
Pharma Mar
Phenomenex
PreAnalytiX GmbH
Propel Labs
QIAGEN
Quest Diagnostics
Remote Diagnostic Technologies (RDT)
Roche
Rules-Based Medicine Inc.
Schering Plough
Seahorse Bioscience
Siemens AG
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Siemens Healthineers
Sividon Diagnostics
St. Jude Medical
Sysmex
Sysmex Corporation
Sysmex Inostics GmBH
Thermo Fisher
Thermo Fisher Scientific
TOA Corporation
TOA Medical Electronics
Tocagen
Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd.
Tulip Diagnostics Private Ltd.
Unisensor
Van Andel Research Institute
Vanadis Diagnostics, AB
Ventana
ViiV Healthcare
VSS Monitoring
XOS
X-Rite
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
The Next Generation Sequencing Market Forecast 2019-2029
In-Vitro Diagnostics World Market 2018-2028
Global Blood Cancer Market Forecast to 2028
Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market Forecast 2019-2029
The Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Forecast 2018-2028
Gene Therapy R&D and Revenue Forecasts 2018-2028
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article