Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $5.9bn Anti-Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs Market

Global Anti-Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs Market Forecast to 2029

Antifibrotics, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Immunosuppressants, Other MoA, Innovator Drugs

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2018, the anti-fibrotics held the largest market share (51%) followed by the tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

Report Scope

• Global Anti-Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Drugs market forecasts to 2029

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs market by mechanism of action:

• Antifibrotics

• Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors

• Anti-inflammatory Drugs

• Immunosuppressants

• Other MoA

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs market by Innovator and Off-label drugs:

• Innovator Drugs

• Off-label Drugs

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these national markets:

• US

• Japan

• EU5: Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain

• Rest of World

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these marketed drugs:

• Esbriet

• Ofev

• Our study gives qualitative analysis of the anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs market. It discusses:

• Diagnosed Prevalence of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in the G7 markets

• Epidemiology of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by disease severity

• Epidemiology of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by gender

• Discussion on novel clinical molecules under development for the treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

• Pricing and Reimbursement Overview on Ofev and Esbriet (by NICE, SMC, PBAC, CADTH, G-BA, HAS)

• A SWOT Analysis on the anti-idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drugs market

Companies covered in the report include:

Actelion

Afferent Pharmaceuticals

American Thoracic Society (ATS)

Asahi Kasei Pharma

Auspex Pharmaceuticals

Bellerophon Therapeutics

Biogen Idec.

BMS

Boehringer Ingelheim

Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) (Canada)

Curis

European Commission

European Respiratory Society (ERS)

FDA

FibroGen

Galapagos

Galecto

Genentech

Global Blood Therapeutics

Haute Autorité de Santé (HAS) (France)

Ikaria

Ildong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Institut für Qualität und Wirtschaftlichkeit im Gesundheitswesen (IQWiG) (Germany)

IntelGenX

InterMune

Janssen

Japanese Respiratory Society (JRS)

Kadmon Corporation

Kadmon Holdings

Kedem Pharmaceuticals

Kyorin

Latin American Thoracic Association (ALAT)

LTT Bio-Pharma

MediciNova

Merck

MicroDose Therapeutx

Moerae Matrix

Nano Terra

National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)

Nippon Shinyaku

Pacific Therapeutics

Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC) (Australia)

Pharmaxis

Promedior

ProMetic Life Sciences

Quintiles

Roche

Sanofi

Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) (Scotland)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd

Stromedix Inc.

Synairgen

Teva

Zai Lab

