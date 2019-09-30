Visiongain Report Claims there is Huge Potential Within the $28bn Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stem cell technologies and applications market is estimated to have reached $14bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% in the first half of the forecast period.

Report Scope

• Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications submarket forecasts from 2019-2029:

• Cancer treatment

• Cardiovascular therapy

• CNS

• Other therapies

• Non-therapeutic applications

• Individual revenue forecast to 2029 for selected top products:

• MSC-100-IV (Mesoblast)

• Hearticellgram-AMI (Pharmicell)

• CardioRel (Reliance Life Sciences)

• Osteocel Plus (NuVasive)

• Trinity Evolution and Elite (Orthofix)

• CARTISTEM (MEDIPOST)

• Analysis of the most promising pipeline therapies in each therapeutic segment

• Discussion on regulatory environments and developments in the US, Japan, Europe and other leading countries

• Analysis of what drives and restrains the market

• This study also discusses other influences on that field, including these:

• Haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT)

• Embryonic stem cells (ESCs), induced pluripotent adult (IPSCs) and parthenogenetic cells

• Uses for umbilical cord blood and related technologies, including cellular and blood banking

• Agents for osteogenesis and treating autoimmune conditions

• Applications in cell-based assays, diagnostics and drug development.

• Key questions answered by this report:

• What is the size of the total stem cells market, and how will the market evolve between 2019 and 2029

• How will the main segments within the overall stem cells market develop between 2019-2029

• What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall stem cells market, and its individual segments over the next ten years?

• What is the state of stem cell research in the different therapeutic segments?

• What are some of the most prominent companies within this space, and what are their latest developments?

• What are the most promising pipeline therapies in each therapeutic segment?

• What are the revenue prospects for some of the stem cell therapies which have already been approved?

• What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the stem cell market?

• What are the main social, technological, economic and political factors that influence this market?

Companies covered in the report include:

Aastrom Biosciences

Advanced Cell Technology

Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alkem

AllCells

Allergan

AlloSource

Americord

Americord

Amgen

Amgen

Angiocrine Bioscience

Angiocrine Bioscience

Anterogen

Anterogen

Apceth

Arteriocyte

Arteriocyte

Associated Press

Astellas Pharma

Asterias Biotherapeutics

Asterias Biotherapeutics

Athersys

Athersys

Auriga Ventures

Axiogenesis

Axiogenesis

Bank a Tooth

Baxter

Baxter Healthcare

BaYi Brain Hospital

BioCardia

BioCardia

BioE

BioE

BioEden

BioEden

Biogenea-Cellgenea

Bioheart, Inc.

Biologic Therapies

BioMet Orthopedics

Biosciences

BioTechnology

BioTime

BioTime Asia

Blackstone

Blackstone Medical

Bloodworks

Bluebird Bio

Brain Somatic Mosaicism

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Caladrius Biosciences

California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)

Calimmune

Capricor

Cardio3

Caribou

Carolinas Cord Blood Bank (CCBB)

Casey Eye Institute

Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute

Celgene

Cell Cure Neurosciences

Cell Research Groups

Cell Therapy Catapult

Cellartis

CellCentric

Cellectis

Cellerant Therapeutics

Cellerix

CELLTREE

Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG)

Cellular Dynamics International

Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR)

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Cephalon

Cesca Therapeutics

Ceylad

China Cord Blood Corporation

China Cord Blood Corporation

China Regenerative Medicine International Limited (CRMI)

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

CJ CheilJedang

Clal Biotechnologies Industries

Cleveland Biolabs

Cleveland Cord Blood Center

ClinImmune Labs

Cochrane

Cognate BioServices

Cook General BioTechnology

Cord Blood America

Cordlife Group

CordVida

CRISPR Therapeutics

Cryo-Cell International

CryoCord

CryoHaldco

Cryonix CJSC

Cryo-Save

CryoViva

CXR Biosciences

Cytori Therapeutics

Denali Ventures

Dendreon

Dong-A Pharmaceuticals Co.

Dynamics

Elbit Imaging

Elbit Medical Technologies

Eli Lilly

EpiStem

ESI BIO

EuroStemCell

Fate Therapeutics

FDS Pharma

Fondazione Centro San Raffaele

Fondazione Telethon

Forbion Capital Partners

Forticell Bioscience

Future Health Biobank

Gamida Cell

Gemabank

Gene Cell International

Genetico

Genetrix Group

Geron Corporation

Gilead

GlobalStem

Globocan

GSK

Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Human Stem Cells Institute

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

Immunovative Therapies

Indian Department of Biotechnology

Insception Biosciences

Intellia Therapeutics

IntelliCell Biosciences

IPS Academia Japan

Isar Medical Centre

Israel Healthcare Venture

Japan Institute of Biomedical Research.

JCR Pharmaceuticals

JingYuan Bio.

Johnson & Johnson

Kirby Institute

Lifebank Cryogenics

LifebankUSA

LifeCord

LifeMap Sciences

LifeMap Solutions

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers Inc

Lonza

Maxcyte

Mayo Clinic

MedCell Bioscience

MEDIPOST

Medistem Panama

Medistem Panama Inc.

Medtronic

Mesoblast

Miltenyi Biotec

National Dental Pulp laboratory

NeoStem

Neuralstem

New England Cord Blood Bank

New York Blood Center

Novartis

NovoCell

NurOwn

Nuvasive

Ocata Therapeutics

OncoCyte

Opexa Therapeutics

OrLife Bio

Orthofix

Osiris Therapeutics

Pahrump Valley Times

Pfizer

Pharmicell

Pharmsynthez

Plasticell

Pluristem Therapeutics

Polyphor

Precious Cell Group

Prix Galien

PsychENCODE

Pulp Laboratory

Q Therapeutics

Quest Biomedical

ReCyte Therapeutics

Ree Labs

Regenerative Sciences

Regenerex

Regeneron

Regeneus

Reliance Group

Reliance Life Sciences

ReNeuron

RepliCel Life Sciences

Reprobank

ReproCELL

RIKEN Center for Developmental Biology

Roche

Roslin Cellab

RTI Biologics

RTI Surgical

RUSNANO Corporation

RVC OJSC

SanBio

Sangamo BioSciences

Sanofi

S-Evans Biosciences

Spinesmith Partners

SSM Cardinal Glennon

SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center

Stem Cell Bank

Stemade

Stemcell Technologies

StemCore

StemCyte

Stemedica Cell Technologies

StemGen

StemImmune Inc

Stemina Biomarker Discovery

StemSave

Store-a-tooth

SynBio

Systems

Takara Bio

Takeda

TAP Biosystems

Teva

The Zon Laboratory

TiGenix

Tong Yuan Stem Cell

Tooth Bank

TrakCel

Transcell Biologics Pvt Ltd.

Translational Biosciences

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc

UCL Business PLC

UCL Institute of Ophthalmology

UCLA

uniQure

US Stem Cell, Inc.

Valeant

VAULT Sc Inc.

Vericel Corporation

Vericel Corporation

Vesta Therapeutics

ViaCord

ViaCyte

ViroMed

Vita34

Vitro Biopharma

WA Optimum Health Care

WHO



List of Organisations Mentioned in the Report

American Academy of Neurology

American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)

American Neurological Associates Annual Meeting

American Society of Blood and Marrow Transplantation.

Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis

Boston Children's Hospital

Cha General Hospital

China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Chinese Ministry of Health

Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology

Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)

Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers

Cord Blood Registry

Duke University School of Medicine

EMA

European Court of Human Rights

European Court of Justice

European Group for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT)

European Haematology Association

Federal D.C. Court of Appeals

Harvard Business School

Harvard Stem Cell Institute

Harvard University

Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA)

Human Tissue Authority

International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR)

International Stem Cell Corporation (ISCO)

International Stemcell Services

Israel Stem Cell Society

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)

Japanese Health Ministry

Japanese Ministry of Labour and Welfare (MHLW)

Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency

Karolinska Institute

Korean Food and Drug Administration

Korean MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety)

Massachusetts General Hospital

McMaster University

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation (MTF)

New York Heart Association

NHS Blood and Transplant Authority

Northwestern University

Novartis Research Foundation

Oregon Health and Science University

Psychiatric Gene Networks

Queen Mary University of London

Tel Aviv University

The European Commission

The Marcus Foundation

UK Care Quality Commission

UK Department of Health

UK Department of Health and the Medical Research Council

UK Home Office

UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

UK National Institute for Health Research

UK Regenerative Medicine Platform

United Nation's Department of Economic and Social Affairs

University of California

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (AMC)

University of Colorado Cord Blood Bank

University of Kyoto

University of Massachusetts

University of Washington

University of Western Ontario

University of Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation

US Congress

US District Court for the District of Columbia

US FDA

US National Cord Blood Program

US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)

US National Institute of Health (NIH)

US Patent and Trademark Office

US Supreme Court

Yale University

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

