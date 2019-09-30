Visiongain Report Claims there is Huge Potential Within the $28bn Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market
- Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market 2019-2029
- Cancer, Cardiovascular, CNS, Other Disease Areas and Non-Therapeutic Applications
30 Sep, 2019, 10:00 BST
LONDON, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stem cell technologies and applications market is estimated to have reached $14bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% in the first half of the forecast period.
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 292-page report you will receive 110 charts– all unavailable elsewhere.
The 292-page Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the global stem cell technologies and applications market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-stem-cell-technologies-and-applications-market-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
Report Scope
• Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market forecasts from 2019-2029
• Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications submarket forecasts from 2019-2029:
• Cancer treatment
• Cardiovascular therapy
• CNS
• Other therapies
• Non-therapeutic applications
• Individual revenue forecast to 2029 for selected top products:
• MSC-100-IV (Mesoblast)
• Hearticellgram-AMI (Pharmicell)
• CardioRel (Reliance Life Sciences)
• Osteocel Plus (NuVasive)
• Trinity Evolution and Elite (Orthofix)
• CARTISTEM (MEDIPOST)
• Analysis of the most promising pipeline therapies in each therapeutic segment
• Discussion on regulatory environments and developments in the US, Japan, Europe and other leading countries
• Analysis of what drives and restrains the market
• This study also discusses other influences on that field, including these:
• Haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT)
• Embryonic stem cells (ESCs), induced pluripotent adult (IPSCs) and parthenogenetic cells
• Uses for umbilical cord blood and related technologies, including cellular and blood banking
• Agents for osteogenesis and treating autoimmune conditions
• Applications in cell-based assays, diagnostics and drug development.
• Key questions answered by this report:
• What is the size of the total stem cells market, and how will the market evolve between 2019 and 2029
• How will the main segments within the overall stem cells market develop between 2019-2029
• What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall stem cells market, and its individual segments over the next ten years?
• What is the state of stem cell research in the different therapeutic segments?
• What are some of the most prominent companies within this space, and what are their latest developments?
• What are the most promising pipeline therapies in each therapeutic segment?
• What are the revenue prospects for some of the stem cell therapies which have already been approved?
• What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the stem cell market?
• What are the main social, technological, economic and political factors that influence this market?
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-stem-cell-technologies-and-applications-market-2019-2029/
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Aastrom Biosciences
Advanced Cell Technology
Alder Biopharmaceuticals
Alkem
AllCells
Allergan
AlloSource
Americord
Americord
Amgen
Amgen
Angiocrine Bioscience
Angiocrine Bioscience
Anterogen
Anterogen
Apceth
Arteriocyte
Arteriocyte
Associated Press
Astellas Pharma
Asterias Biotherapeutics
Asterias Biotherapeutics
Athersys
Athersys
Auriga Ventures
Axiogenesis
Axiogenesis
Bank a Tooth
Baxter
Baxter Healthcare
BaYi Brain Hospital
BioCardia
BioCardia
BioE
BioE
BioEden
BioEden
Biogenea-Cellgenea
Bioheart, Inc.
Biologic Therapies
BioMet Orthopedics
Biosciences
BioTechnology
BioTime
BioTime Asia
Blackstone
Blackstone Medical
Bloodworks
Bluebird Bio
Brain Somatic Mosaicism
BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics
Caladrius Biosciences
California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)
Calimmune
Capricor
Cardio3
Caribou
Carolinas Cord Blood Bank (CCBB)
Casey Eye Institute
Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute
Celgene
Cell Cure Neurosciences
Cell Research Groups
Cell Therapy Catapult
Cellartis
CellCentric
Cellectis
Cellerant Therapeutics
Cellerix
CELLTREE
Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG)
Cellular Dynamics International
Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR)
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
Cephalon
Cesca Therapeutics
Ceylad
China Cord Blood Corporation
China Cord Blood Corporation
China Regenerative Medicine International Limited (CRMI)
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
CJ CheilJedang
Clal Biotechnologies Industries
Cleveland Biolabs
Cleveland Cord Blood Center
ClinImmune Labs
Cochrane
Cognate BioServices
Cook General BioTechnology
Cord Blood America
Cordlife Group
CordVida
CRISPR Therapeutics
Cryo-Cell International
CryoCord
CryoHaldco
Cryonix CJSC
Cryo-Save
CryoViva
CXR Biosciences
Cytori Therapeutics
Denali Ventures
Dendreon
Dong-A Pharmaceuticals Co.
Dynamics
Elbit Imaging
Elbit Medical Technologies
Eli Lilly
EpiStem
ESI BIO
EuroStemCell
Fate Therapeutics
FDS Pharma
Fondazione Centro San Raffaele
Fondazione Telethon
Forbion Capital Partners
Forticell Bioscience
Future Health Biobank
Gamida Cell
Gemabank
Gene Cell International
Genetico
Genetrix Group
Geron Corporation
Gilead
GlobalStem
Globocan
GSK
Howard Hughes Medical Institute
Human Stem Cells Institute
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
Immunovative Therapies
Indian Department of Biotechnology
Insception Biosciences
Intellia Therapeutics
IntelliCell Biosciences
IPS Academia Japan
Isar Medical Centre
Israel Healthcare Venture
Japan Institute of Biomedical Research.
JCR Pharmaceuticals
JingYuan Bio.
Johnson & Johnson
Kirby Institute
Lifebank Cryogenics
LifebankUSA
LifeCord
LifeMap Sciences
LifeMap Solutions
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers Inc
Lonza
Maxcyte
Mayo Clinic
MedCell Bioscience
MEDIPOST
Medistem Panama
Medistem Panama Inc.
Medtronic
Mesoblast
Miltenyi Biotec
National Dental Pulp laboratory
NeoStem
Neuralstem
New England Cord Blood Bank
New York Blood Center
Novartis
NovoCell
NurOwn
Nuvasive
Ocata Therapeutics
OncoCyte
Opexa Therapeutics
OrLife Bio
Orthofix
Osiris Therapeutics
Pahrump Valley Times
Pfizer
Pharmicell
Pharmsynthez
Plasticell
Pluristem Therapeutics
Polyphor
Precious Cell Group
Prix Galien
PsychENCODE
Pulp Laboratory
Q Therapeutics
Quest Biomedical
ReCyte Therapeutics
Ree Labs
Regenerative Sciences
Regenerex
Regeneron
Regeneus
Reliance Group
Reliance Life Sciences
ReNeuron
RepliCel Life Sciences
Reprobank
ReproCELL
RIKEN Center for Developmental Biology
Roche
Roslin Cellab
RTI Biologics
RTI Surgical
RUSNANO Corporation
RVC OJSC
SanBio
Sangamo BioSciences
Sanofi
S-Evans Biosciences
Spinesmith Partners
SSM Cardinal Glennon
SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center
Stem Cell Bank
Stemade
Stemcell Technologies
StemCore
StemCyte
Stemedica Cell Technologies
StemGen
StemImmune Inc
Stemina Biomarker Discovery
StemSave
Store-a-tooth
SynBio
Systems
Takara Bio
Takeda
TAP Biosystems
Teva
The Zon Laboratory
TiGenix
Tong Yuan Stem Cell
Tooth Bank
TrakCel
Transcell Biologics Pvt Ltd.
Translational Biosciences
U.S. Stem Cell, Inc
UCL Business PLC
UCL Institute of Ophthalmology
UCLA
uniQure
US Stem Cell, Inc.
Valeant
VAULT Sc Inc.
Vericel Corporation
Vericel Corporation
Vesta Therapeutics
ViaCord
ViaCyte
ViroMed
Vita34
Vitro Biopharma
WA Optimum Health Care
WHO
List of Organisations Mentioned in the Report
American Academy of Neurology
American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)
American Neurological Associates Annual Meeting
American Society of Blood and Marrow Transplantation.
Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis
Boston Children's Hospital
Cha General Hospital
China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)
Chinese Academy of Sciences
Chinese Ministry of Health
Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP)
Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers
Cord Blood Registry
Duke University School of Medicine
EMA
European Court of Human Rights
European Court of Justice
European Group for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT)
European Haematology Association
Federal D.C. Court of Appeals
Harvard Business School
Harvard Stem Cell Institute
Harvard University
Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA)
Human Tissue Authority
International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR)
International Stem Cell Corporation (ISCO)
International Stemcell Services
Israel Stem Cell Society
Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)
Japanese Health Ministry
Japanese Ministry of Labour and Welfare (MHLW)
Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency
Karolinska Institute
Korean Food and Drug Administration
Korean MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety)
Massachusetts General Hospital
McMaster University
Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation (MTF)
New York Heart Association
NHS Blood and Transplant Authority
Northwestern University
Novartis Research Foundation
Oregon Health and Science University
Psychiatric Gene Networks
Queen Mary University of London
Tel Aviv University
The European Commission
The Marcus Foundation
UK Care Quality Commission
UK Department of Health
UK Department of Health and the Medical Research Council
UK Home Office
UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)
UK National Institute for Health Research
UK Regenerative Medicine Platform
United Nation's Department of Economic and Social Affairs
University of California
University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (AMC)
University of Colorado Cord Blood Bank
University of Kyoto
University of Massachusetts
University of Washington
University of Western Ontario
University of Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation
US Congress
US District Court for the District of Columbia
US FDA
US National Cord Blood Program
US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)
US National Institute of Health (NIH)
US Patent and Trademark Office
US Supreme Court
Yale University
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Related reports:
Global Precision Medicine Market Forecast 2019-2029
Checkpoint Inhibitors for Anti-Cancer Treatment Market 2019-2029
Biobanking Market Forecasts 2019-2029
Global Graft versus Host Disease (GVHD) Market 2019-2029
Top 25 Translational Regenerative Medicine Manufacturers 2019
Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article