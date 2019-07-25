Visiongain Report Claims There is Huge Potential Within the $1.98bn Performance Based Logistics (PBL) for Military Applications Market

Performance Based Logistics (PBL) Technologies in the Defence Industry 2019-2029

LONDON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Forecasts by Component (Airforce, Army, Navy), by Platform (Aircraft and Drones, Electronics and Communications, Land Vehicles, Missiles and Space Systems, Weapons and Ammunitions, Facilities and Construction, and Other Products and Services), Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

• Do you need definitive performance based logistics market data?

• Succinct performance based logistics market analysis?

• Technological insight?

• Clear competitor analysis?

• Actionable business recommendations?

Read on to discover how this definitive report can transform your own research and save you time.

The recent developments in performance based logistics and its application within the defence industry has led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The $1.98 billion performance based logistics market is expected to flourish over the next few years due to rising demand for on-demand weapon systems and low costs associated with performance based contracting will drive growth in different submarkets. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/performance-based-logistics-pbl-technologies-in-the-defence-industry-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Report Highlights

• More Than 190 Tables, Charts, And Graphs

• Analysis Of Key Players In The Performance Based Logistics Market

• Boeing

• Collins Aerospace

• Dayton Aerospace

• Dayton T. Brown, Inc.

• General Dynamics

• IFS AB

• ISO Group

• L3 Technologies

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman

• Textron Inc.

• Thales

• Global Performance Based Logistics Market Outlook And Analysis From 2019-2029

• 78 Major Performance Based Logistics Contracts And Projects

• Performance Based Logistics Component Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029

• Army Performance Based Logistics Forecast 2019-2029

• Navy Performance Based Logistics Forecast 2019-2029

• Airforce Performance Based Logistics Forecast 2019-2029

• Performance Based Logistics Platform Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029

• Aircraft And Drones Performance Based Logistics Forecast 2019-2029

• Land Vehicles Performance Based Logistics Forecast 2019-2029

• Electronics And Communications Performance Based Logistics Forecast 2019-2029

• Missiles And Space Systems Performance Based Logistics Forecast 2019-2029

• Weapons And Ammunitions Performance Based Logistics Forecast 2019-2029

• Facilities And Construction Performance Based Logistics Forecast 2019-2029

• Other Products And Services Performance Based Logistics Forecast 2019-2029

Regional Performance Based Logistics Market Forecasts From 2019-2029

• US Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029

• UK Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Saudi Arabia Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Japan Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029

• China Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Italy Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Israel Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029

• India Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Germany Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029

• France Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Australia Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029

• Rest of the World Performance Based Logistics Market Forecast 2019-2029



Key Questions Answered

• What does the future hold for the performance based logistics industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which applications should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• Which company is likely to succeed and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/performance-based-logistics-pbl-technologies-in-the-defence-industry-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

AVC-Defence

Boeing

Boeing HorizonX

Collin Aerospace

Dassault

Dayton Aerospace

Dayton T. Brown, Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

General Dynamics Land Systems

HAL

IFS AB

ISO Group

L3 Communications

L3 Technologies

LiG Nex1

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman

PTC

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall Arabia Simulation and Training (RAST)

Rockwell Collins

SAAB

Singapore Airlines

Smiths Aerospace

Smiths Group

SparkCognition

Sukhoi

Terma

Textron Inc.

Textron Systems

Thales

TRL Technology

UTC

UTC Aerospace Systems



Organizations mentioned

Australian Army

Central Military Commission

Defence Acquisition Council

French Ministry of Defence

Indian Air Force

Indian Navy

Italian Air Force

Japan Air Self-Defence Force

Korea Air Force

Minister of Defence and Aviation (MODA)

Naval Surface Warfare Centre, Crane Division (NSWC Crane)

People's Liberation Army

Qatar armed forces

Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF)

Republic of Korea's Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA)

Royal Air Force

Royal Australian Air Force

Royal Saudi Armed Forces

Saudi Arabian Armed Forces

Saudi Arabian National Guard (SANG)

U.K. armed forces

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Army

U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) Logistics Center (ALC).

U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. Defence Logistics Agency (DLA)

U.S. Department of Defence

U.S. Marine Corp

U.S. Navy

UAE Armed Forces

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Military Smart Weapons Market Report 2019-2029

Autonomous Weapons Market Report 2018-2028

Ground Based Ballistic Missile Defence Systems Market Report 2018-2028

Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market Report 2018-2028

Military Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Report 2018-2028

Military Aircraft Avionics Market Report 2018-2028

Military Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market Report 2019-2029

Targeting Pods Market Forecast 2019-2029

Military Aviation Sensors & Switches Market Report 2019-2029

Electronic Warfare (EW) Market Report 2019-2029

Military Armoured Vehicle Market Report 2018-2028

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Visiongain