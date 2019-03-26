Visiongain Report Claims the Microgrid Market Forecast 2019-2029 Will See a Capital Expenditure (Capex) of $12.6bn

LONDON, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiongain has calculated that the Microgrid Market will see a capital expenditure (CAPEX) of $12.6bn in 2019. Read on to discover the potential business opportunities available.

Microgrid is one of the most advanced concepts in the power generation. The technology acts as a promising source of electricity during emergencies, bad weather conditions and power outages.

The microgrid market is mainly driven by factors including rising demand for efficient energy usage, growing adoption of renewable energy and need for efficient grid infrastructure. The rapid growth in the population has led to increased congestion and stress on the existing grid leading to an unbalanced and inefficient supply of electricity among the consumers; the bulk of them affected by lack of electricity supply.

Most of the rural and remote areas across the world lack an efficient supply of electricity and thus have to rely on imported fossil fuels to meet their energy requirements. The bulk of them lack connectivity to power grids.

Microgrid has an ability to store energy and can be connected and disconnected from the main grid. It helps deliver secure energy for emergency facilities including hospitals, defence and police stations during extreme climatic and weather conditions. The microgrid technology can suffice both fossil fuel and renewable energy resources which can lead to a clean, affordable and efficient electricity supply both on-grid and off-grid.

The deployment of microgrid technology will not only reduce the burden on existing utilities but will also help reduce greenhouse gases through the adoption of renewable resources. The technology can be considered as a building block towards the development of smart energy system with its compact design and high reliability during emergency conditions.

Microgrid market is expected to witness a high potential in remote regions and islands. Increasing measures by the government to facilitate efficient and reliable electrification benefits will boost the demand for microgrid globally.

Microgrid market is expected to witness a high potential in remote regions and islands. Increasing measures by the government to facilitate efficient and reliable electrification benefits will boost the demand for microgrid globally.

With reference to this report, it details the key investments trend in the global Microgrid market, subdivided by regions, capital expenditure and capacity. Through extensive secondary research and interviews with industry experts, Visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the Microgrid market over the forecast timeframe.

The report will answer questions such as:

– How is the Microgrid market evolving?

– What is driving and restraining Microgrid market dynamics?

– How will each Microgrid submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much Sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?

– How will market shares of each Microgrid submarket develop from 2019-2029?

– Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

– Which Microgrid submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?

– How will political and regulatory factors influence regional Microgrid markets and submarkets?

– Will leading national Microgrid market broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

– How will market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which nation will lead the market in 2029?

– Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

– How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2019 and 2029?

Five Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:

1) The report provides Analysis and Forecasts for the Microgrid Markets by

– CAPEX (US$m)

– Capacity (MW)

2) The report provides forecasts for the Microgrid Market by Application, for the period 2019-2029

– Remote Application Forecast 2019-2029

– Utility Distribution Application Forecast 2019-2029

– Commercial and Industrial Application Forecast 2019-2029

– Community Application Forecast 2019-2029

– Institutional/Campus Application Forecast 2019-2029

– Military Application Forecast 2019-2029

3) The report provides forecasts for the Microgrids Market by Region, for the period 2019-2029

North America Microgrid Market

– US Microgrid Forecast 2019-2029

– Canada Microgrid Forecast 2019-2029

Europe Microgrid Market Forecast

– Russia Microgrid Forecast 2019-2029

– France Microgrid Forecast 2019-2029

– Denmark Microgrid Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of Europe Microgrid Forecast 2019-2029

Asia-Pacific Microgrid Market

– China Microgrid Forecast 2019-2029

– Japan Microgrid Forecast 2019-2029

– South Korea Microgrid Forecast 2019-2029

– India Microgrid Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of Asia-Pacific Microgrid Forecast 2019-2029

Latin America Microgrid Market

– Brazil Microgrid Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of Latin America Microgrid Forecast 2019-2029

Middle East and Africa Microgrid Market

– Saudi Arabia Microgrid Forecast 2019-2029

– South Africa Microgrid Forecast 2019-2029

– Rest of the Middle East and Africa Microgrid Forecast 2019-2029



4) The report also includes Extensive details and analysis of contracts, projects and programmes in the Microgrid Market information on:

– Location

– Technology

– Project

– Contractor

5) The report provides market share and detailed profiles of the leading companies operating within the Microgrid market:

– ABB Ltd.

– General Electric

– Hitachi Ltd.

– Siemens AG

– Eaton Corporation

– NRG Energy

– Caterpillar

– Honeywell International Inc.

This independent 171-page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competitors. With 168 tables and figures examining the Microgrid market space, the report gives you a direct, detailed breakdown of the market. PLUS, Capital expenditure AND Capacity, as well as Analysis of Contracts, Projects and Programmes that will keep your knowledge that one step ahead of your rivals.

This report is essential reading for you or anyone in the Energy sector. Purchasing this report today will help you to recognise those important market opportunities and understand the possibilities there. I look forward to receiving your order.

To request a report overview of this report please contact sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/the-microgrid-market-forecast-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

