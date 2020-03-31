Visiongain Publishes Van Market Outlook 2020-2030 Market Report

LONDON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts & Analysis ($b Value & '000 units Volume), by End-User (Commercial Van, Personal Van, Emergency Van, Other Van) and by Region Plus Profiles of Leading Automotive OEMs, Companies & Manufacturers

The increasing mergers and acquisition in this sector, have led Visiongain to publish this timely report. The $40bn van market is expected to flourish in the next few years because of Increasing demand for vans especially in North America, Asia Pacific automobile sector modernization and increasing online delivery services.

Report highlights

100+ Tables, Charts, And Graphs

Analysis of Key Players

• Ashok Leyland

• Force Motors

• Honda Motor

• Hyundai Motor Company

• Mahindra & Mahindra

• Ford Motor Company

• Groupe PSA

• Fiat Automobiles

• IVECO

• Daimler AG

• Mitsubishi

• Nissan

• Groupe Renault

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• General Motor Company

• Volkswagen of America

• Tata Group

Global Van Market Forecast From 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

Van End User Forecasts From 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Commercial Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Personal Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Emergency Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Others Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

Van Size Forecasts From 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Small Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Compact Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Mid-size Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Large Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

Van Fuel Forecasts From 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Diesel Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Gasoline Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Electric Van Forecast 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

Regional Van Market Forecasts From 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

North America Van Market 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• US Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• Canada Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• Rest of North America Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

Europe Van Market 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• France Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• Germany Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• UK Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• Russia Van Market 2020-2030($m)

• Spain Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• Italy Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• Rest of Europe Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

Asia-Pacific Van Market 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• China Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• India Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• Japan Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• Australia Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• South Korea Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• Rest of APAC Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

Latin America Middle East & Africa Van Market 2020-2030 ($m & unit sales)

• Brazil Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• MEA Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

• Rest of Latin America Van Market 2020-2030 ($m)

Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the van industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which end-user should you focus upon?

• Which company is likely to success and why?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

Companies covered in the report include:

Adrian Steel

BMC Commercial Vehicles

BMW

Buick

BYD

Chery

Chevrolet

Chrysler

Citroën

Citroen-Groupe PSA

CNH Industrial Group

Dacia

Daihatsu

Daimler AG

Dodge

FCA Ram

Fiat Automobiles S.p.A

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V(FCA)

Ford Motor Company

FSC

GAZ

Glas

GM

GM Korea

GMC

Groupe PSA

HAITEC

Hermes

Hertz

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC)

Holden

Honda

Hyundai

Isuzu

IVECO

IVECO New Zealand

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR)

Jeep

Kia

LeasePlan

Luxgen

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M Ltd)

Mahindra (China) Tractor Co. Ltd.

Mahindra Europe S.r.l

Mahindra Group

Mahindra South Africa

Mahindra USA Inc.

Maruti Suzuki

Mazda Motor Corporation

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Vans

Mercedes-Benz/Freightliner

Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Australia Ltd,

Morgan Olson

Navistar, Inc.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Opel/Vauxhall

Proton

Pyonghwa Motors

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

SAIC-GM-Wuling

SEAT

Shanghai GM

SsangYong Motor Company

Star Trucks International

Subaru

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Tata Chemicals

Tata Communications

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Global Beverages

Tata Group

Tata Motors

Tata Power

Tata Steel

Tata Teleservices

Textron Inc

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Titan

Toyota Coaster

Toyota Motor Corporation

Vauxhall

Volkswagen Group

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Volkswagen of America, Inc

Waymo

Wuling Motors

Yulon Motor

Organisations mentioned

ACEA

National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA)

Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)

