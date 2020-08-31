Visiongain publishes Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2020-2030 report

Forecasts by Product Category (Pharmaceutical Product Manufacturing, Biological Product Manufacturing), by Drug Type (API Manufacturing, FDF Manufacturing), by API (Small Molecule, Large Molecule, High Potency API (HPAPI)), by FDF (Solid Dose Formulation, Liquid Dose Formulation, Injectable Dose Formulation, Other FDFs), by End-user (Big Pharma, Small & Mid-size Pharma, Generic Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End-users). PLUS Profiles of Leading Pharma Contract Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing–our new study reveals trends, R&D progress, and predicted revenues

Where is the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market heading? If you are involved in this sector you must read this newly updated report. Visiongain's report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2030, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

Discover how to stay ahead

Our 543 page report provides 700+ tables and charts/graphs. Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2030 and other analyses reveal the commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2030, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and commercial developments.

This Visiongain report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Access this report today.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

To request sample pages from this report please email contactus@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/pharma-contract-manufacturing-market-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

Discover sales predictions for the world market and submarkets

Product Category

• Pharmaceutical Product Manufacturing

• Biological Product Manufacturing

Drug Type

• API Manufacturing

• FDF Manufacturing

API

• Small Molecule

• Large Molecule

• High Potency API (HPAPI)

FDF

• Solid Dose Formulation

• Liquid Dose Formulation

• Injectable Dose Formulation

• Other FDFs

By End-User

• Big Pharma

• Small & Mid-size Pharma

• Generic Pharmaceutical Companies

• Other End-Users

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 20 leading national markets:

• North America

– U.S.

– Canada

• Europe

– Germany

– France

– United Kingdom

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Argentina

– Rest of Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

– Turkey

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– UAE

– Egypt

– Rest of Middle East and Africa

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Overall world revenue for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market will surpass $xx million in 2020, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2030.

Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market report helps you

In summary, our 543 page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, with forecasts for Product Category, Drug Type, API, FDF, and End User, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2030 for 5 regional and 16 key national markets – See forecasts for the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 13 of the major companies involved in the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market. Some of the company's profiled in this report include Catalent Inc., Lonza Group AG, Evonik Industries AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan NV, AbbVie Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Consort Medical plc, Baxter International Inc, Alkermes Plc, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and NIPRO CORPORATION.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To request a report overview of this report please email contactus@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/pharma-contract-manufacturing-market-2020-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email contactus@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Companies Profiled in the Report

AbbVie Inc

Alkermes Plc

Baxter International Inc

Bayer AG

Catalent Inc.

Consort Medical plc

Evonik Industries AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Lonza Group AG

Mylan NV

NIPRO CORPORATION

Piramal Enterprises Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report

AbbVie

Actavis

ADC Biotechnology

Aegerion Pharmaceuticals

Aenova Group

Aesica Pharma

Agensys

Agila Specialties

Ajinomoto Althea Inc

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Almac Group

Althea Technologies

AMRI (Albany Molecular Research Inc)

API Corporation (APIC)

Aspen Pharmacare

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Banner Life Sciences

Banner Pharmacaps

Baring Private Equity Asia

Bausch & Lomb

Bayer Healthcare

Ben Venue Laboratories

Bend Research

Biogen Idec

BioIndustry Association (BIA)

Biotest

Blackstone Group

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Bushu Pharmaceuticals

Cambrex

Cambridge Major Laboratories

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Cedarburg Hauser

Cell Therapy Catapult

Celldex Therapeutics

Celltrion

Cenexi

Chemisch-Pharmazeutisches Laboratorium Ravensburg

Chemtrix

China FDA (CFDA)

Cipla

Cook Pharmica

CordenPharma

CTC Bio

Daito Pharmaceutical

Delpharm

Dishman Pharmaceuticals

DPx Fine Chemicals

DPx Holdings B.V.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

DSP (DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals)

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Esteve Quimica

Euticals

Evonik Degussa

Famar

Fareva

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies,

G-CON

Gallus Biopharmaceutical, LLC.

GEA Pharma-Systems

Genentech

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Granules India

Haupt Pharma

Hexal

Hospira

Hospira One2One

ImmunoGen

Immunomedics

Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance

Innovent Biologics

IRIX Pharmaceuticals

Janssen

JK Pharmaceutical

Johnson & Johnson

Knowledge Transfer Network (KTN)

Lonza

Lupin

Marinopoulos Group

Matrix Laboratories

Medice

Medichem

Merck & Co.

Micron Technologies

Millennium

Mitsui & Co

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Mylan

Neuland Laboratories

NICE Insight

NPS Pharmaceuticals

Nycomed

Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Oxford Biomedica

Patheon

Patheon Biologics

Pfizer

Pharmapak Technologies

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Progenics

Quintiles

Recepta Biopharma

Recipharm

Redwood Bioscience

Rentschler Biotechnologie

Roche

Royal DSM

SAFC

SafeBridge

Samsung Bioepis

Samsung BioLogics

Sandoz

Sanofi

Seattle Genetics

Shandong Xinhua

ShangPharma

Shire

Siegfried AG

Sigmar Italia

SMS Pharmaceuticals

Solvias AG

Speedel

Stada

Stem CentRx

Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst

Takeda

Temmler Group

Teva API

Thermo Fisher Scientific

UMN Pharma

UNIGEN

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Valerion Therapeutics, LLC.

Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH

Vivante GMP Solutions

West Pharmaceutical Services

WuXi PharmaTech

Zhangjiang Biotech & Pharmaceutical Base Company

Zhejiang Jiang Yuan Tang Biotechnology

List of Organizations Mentioned in the Report

Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA)

Asociación Española de Fabricantes de Productos de Química Fina (AFAQUIM)

Associação Brasileira da Indústria Farmoquímica e de Insumos Farmacêuticos (ABIQUIFI)

Association of British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI)

Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO)

Department of Health and Family Welfare

Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)

European Commission

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Food and Drug Administration (US FDA)

Indian Drug Manufacturer's Association (IDMA)

International Society of Pharmaceutical Engineering (IPSE)

Korea Food and Drug Administration (KFDA)

Korea Pharmaceutical Manufacturer's Association (KPMA)

Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)

Medicines Manufacturing Industry Partnership (MMIP)

Ministry of Health (MOH)

Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW)

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)

Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

World Health Organization (WHO)

To see a report overview please e-mail contactus@visiongain.com

RELATED REPORTS:

Contract Manufacturing Outsourcing (CMO) of Sterile Injectable Drugs Market Report 2020-2030

Vaccine Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast 2020-2030

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2020-2030

Global Contract Research Organisations (CROs) Market Report Forecasts 2020-2030

Top 55 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organisations (CMOs) Market 2020

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Visiongain