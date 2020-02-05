Visiongain Publishes Global Well Intervention Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Services (Artificial Lift, Logging & Bottomhole Survey, Tubing/Packer Failure & Repair, Remedial Cementing, Stimulation, Zonal Isolation, Sand Control, Fishing, Others), by Type (Heavy, Medium and Light), by Application (Onshore & Offshore), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Well Intervention is a process carried out for extending life of all oil and gas wells. At some point in the life of producing wells, parts will require repair, maintenance or replacement.

• The interventions fall into various categories-light, medium or heavy. While performing light interventions, technicians' lower sensors or tools into a live well while pressure is contained at the surface, however in heavy interventions the rig crew may stop production before making major equipment changes.

Market Overview and Trends

• In September 2018, Halliburton launched the next-generation wireline logging sensor as Xaminar Magnetic Resonance (XMR) to improve reservoir insights.

• In September 2018, Schlumberger launched the CemFIT Shield mud-sealing cementing system, which is a zonal isolation technology. The technology helps in reducing the risk of fracturing fluid migration between the zones.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Rise in global energy demand

• Reactivation of mature oilfields

• Increase in oil & gas production

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Stringent government regulations on energy and power activities

• Rise in focus on renewable energy

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Services

• Artificial Lift Market, 2019-2029

• Logging & Bottomhole Survey Market, 2019-2029

• Tubing/Packer Failure & Repair Market, 2019-2029

• Remedial Cementing Market, 2019-2029

• Stimulation Market, 2019-2029

• Zonal Isolation Market, 2019-2029

• Sand Control Market, 2019-2029

• Fishing Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Type

• Heavy Market, 2019-2029

• Medium Market, 2019-2029

• Light Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Onshore Market, 2019-2029

• Offshore Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as product development, agreement and acquisition in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global well Intervention market.

Companies covered in the report include:

Altus Intervention

Anton Oilfield Services

Archer

Baker Hughes, A GE Company

Bilco Tools

C&J Energy Services, Inc.

Excalibre Downhole Tools

Expro Group

Halliburton

Oilserv

Saint Gobain

Schlumberger Limited

Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG.

Superior Energy Services, Inc.

Trican

United Drilling Tools

Weatherford

Welltec

Wenzel Downhole Tools

