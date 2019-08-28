Visiongain Publishes Global Waste Heat Boiler Market 2019-2029 Report
28 Aug, 2019, 14:00 BST
LONDON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Temperature (Medium Temperature, High Temperature, and Ultra-High Temperature), by Orientation (Horizontal and Vertical), by Waste Heat Source (Gas Turbine Exhaust, Incinerator Exit Gases, Cement Plant Kiln Gases, Steel Plant Furnaces, Glass Furnace Gases, Flue Gases from Fired Heaters, Oil Engine Exhaust, Gas Engine Exhaust and Hot Gases from Process), by End User (Chemical, Primary Metals, Non-Metallic Mineral, Power Generation Utilities, and Oil & Gas), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Waste heat boilers are used for the generation of high pressure hot water or high pressure steam. These boilers use the heat in flue gases from combustion processes or hot waste air flows from industrial processes to form hot water or saturated steam.
• Nearly 25% of the usable energy of the fuel gas is released in the exhaust of the gas engine. This energy exists in the form of heat and can be captured for cogeneration in a combined heat & power plant. This high temperature of this heat and flow makes it well suited for utilization in a waste heat boiler.
Market Overview and Trends
• Gas and electricity are the most dominant forms of energy in industry with gas being combusted in boilers and furnaces to offer direct heating to processes or indirect heating through the production of steam or hot water for space and process heating.
• Various projects such as the the I-ThERM project are being designed to address both economic and technical challenges for both high and low-temperature waste heat recovery and conversion to electrical power.
• In September 2018, South Korea based Ssangyong Cement launched the world's largest waste heat recovery unit at its Donghae plant in Gangwon, South Korea.
Download samples here:
https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-waste-heat-boiler-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Dire need to improve energy efficiency in industrial processes
• Increase in energy prices
• Increase in efforts to decrease Ghg emission
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• Constraints associated with space availability
• Pressure and temperature restraints concerning material strength in boiler
To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-waste-heat-boiler-market-report-2019-2029/
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Temperature
• Medium Temperature Market, 2019-2029
• High Temperature Market, 2019-2029
• Ultra-High Temperature Market, 2019-2029
Orientation
• Horizontal Market, 2019-2029
• Vertical Market, 2019-2029
Waste Heat Source
• Cement Plant Kiln Gases Market, 2019-2029
• Steel Plant Furnaces Market, 2019-2029
• Hot Gases from Process Market, 2019-2029
• Glass Furnace Gases Market, 2019-2029
• Flue Gases from Fired Heaters Market, 2019-2029
• Oil Engine Exhaust Market, 2019-2029
• Gas Engine Exhaust Market, 2019-2029
• Gas Turbine Exhaust Market, 2019-2029
• Incinerator Exit Gases Market, 2019-2029
End User
• Chemical Market, 2019-2029
• Primary Metals Market, 2019-2029
• Non-Metallic Minerals Market, 2019-2029
• Power Generation Utilities Market, 2019-2029
• Oil & Gas Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Latin America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Rest of the World Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global waste heat boiler market.
• It has been anticipated that a considerable number of product launches, product developments, mergers, and acquisitions will occur in the global waste heat boiler industry in the forecast period.
Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.
Companies covered in the report include:
Aalborg Engineering
Alstom
Babcock Power Inc
Bono Energia
Borsig GmbH
Bratan Engineering Pty Ltd
Cain Industries
China Energy Recovery
Ci-Tech Energy Recovery System
Cleaver-Brooks Inc
Dresser-Rand-Ingersoll
Echogen Power Systems
Ecogen Power Systems
Harris Pye Engineering
Henan Yinchen Boiler Group Co Ltd
Henan Yuanda Boiler Corporation Ltd
Holman Boiler Works
Jiangsu Gangfeng Boiler Co Ltd
Martin gmbh
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
Pacific Boiler Ltd
Precision Energy Services, Inc
Selnikel
Sigma Thermal
The Maersk Group
YIT Industrial and Network Service
To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article