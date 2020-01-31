Visiongain Publishes Global Utility Drones Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Fixed wing & Multi-rotor), by Services (Point solution & End-to-end solution), by End-User (Power (Transmission & Distribution and Generation) & Renewable (Wind & Solar)), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Utility Drone, in technological terms, is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or unmanned aircraft system; basically, such robots can be remotely controlled through software-controlled plans in their embedded systems.

• Companies market their UAVs to conduct aerial photography, construction application, utilities, and others

Market Overview and Trends

• In April 2019, Cyberhawk, a drone inspection company, signed a global agreement with John Zink Hamworthy Combustion (JZHC).

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Time and cost efficiency associated with this technology

• Increase in global demand for minimizing outages related to transmission infrastructure

• Reachability in hazardous locations

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Legal regulations

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Fixed wing Market, 2019-2029

• Multi-rotor Market, 2019-2029

Services

• Point solution Market, 2019-2029

• End-to-end solution Market, 2019-2029

End-User

• Power Market

– Transmission & Distribution Market

– Generation Market

• Renewable Market

– Wind Market

– Solar Market

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved Utility Drones technology across various sectors.

• Companies are also undertaking acquisition, mergers and other developmental strategies, thereby improving the competitive landscape of the market.

Companies covered in the report include:

3D Robotics

ABJ Drones

Aerodyne

Asset Drone

Cyberhawk

Delair

DJI

Elistair

Hemav

Hubsan

Identified Technologies

Insitu

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Measure

Parrot

Precisionhawk

Sharper Shape

Sky Scape

Sky-Futures

SZ DJI Technology Co.

Terra Drone

ULC Robotics

Yuneec

Yuneec International Co.

