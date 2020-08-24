Visiongain publishes Global Tuberculosis Treatment Drugs Market 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts & Analysis of Epidemiology by Regions (United States, Europe, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan & Rest of the World), by Regional Markets (North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Asia & Asia Pacific), Plus Analysis of Leading Nations, by Therapies & Leading Companies

Tuberculosis (TB) is a major public health concern worldwide, with an estimated 10.0 million cases of tuberculosis in 2019, a number that has been relatively stable in recent years. It is interesting to see how WHO, and global companies have taken steps to end tuberculosis worldwide. The growing number of prevalence cases of Multi-Drug Resistant TB and cases of new and relapsed TB among the population of developing and under developing countries have.

Not only the development from the treatment point of view, but also the new development diagnostic tests will play an important role in shifting the dynamics of the tuberculosis market. More than 23 companies have formed an alliance with institutions in developing markets to support clinical therapeutic developments.

The Tuberculosis Treatment Drugs Market is growing at the noteworthy CAGR of 5.8% with the estimated market size of $1,080 million in 2020. Globally market is registered to grow at the CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2020. Growing needs of anti-tuberculosis drugs increase in multi drug resistance TB cases, government initiatives towards TB elimination and the increase in the pipeline drugs as well as the vaccines will drive the growth of the TB market from 2020 to 2030. In addition, increase in funding will further boost up the institutes and the companies for research in the high TB burden countries.

The Tuberculosis Treatment Drugs Market Visiongain Report explains the findings of the research of the Tuberculosis treatment market developments and growth factors which is driving the market. It notes key findings and makes recommendations for action for the companies who are actively participating and involved in the R&D of the tuberculosis therapies.

• Understand the dynamics of TB market

• Epidemiology Forecast and Analysis Globally and Regionally

• Market Forecast & Analysis by Regions, By Nations, By Therapies & By Companies

• Promising Therapies in the pipeline

• Shift from generics to the effective TB therapies

• WHO initiatives to end Global TB

• Growing demand of effective therapies in developed/ developing countries

• High TB Burden countries and funding appropriations

• Effective Diagnostic Tests recently launched & under development

Leading Companies in the Tuberculosis Drugs Market:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Lupin Limited

• Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Pfizer

• Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

Companies covered in the report include:

GlaxoSmithKline

iM4TB - Innovative Medicines

Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Johnson & Johnson

LegoChem Biosciences

Lupin

Macleods Pharmaceuticals

Merck & Co., Inc.

Microbiotix, Inc.

MicuRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nearmedic Plus LLC

Otsuka Pharmaceuticals

PanACEA

Pfizer

Qurient Co., Ltd

Sequella

Shionogi & Co., Ltd

Spero Therapeutics, LLC

Wyeth Pharmaceuticals LLC

