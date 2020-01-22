Visiongain Publishes Global Temporary Power and Cooling Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Power Rating (Up To 500kVA, 501–1,000 kVA, 1,001–1,250 kVA, and Above 1,250 kVA), Equipment (AHU, Cooling Tower, Air Conditioner, Chiller), by Application (Military, Manufacturing, Marine, Construction, Oil & Gas, Utilities, Real Estate & Data Center and Events), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Temporary power and cooling equipment is a kind of a power generator and cooler provided for short term processes which require uninterrupted power supply

• It can be essentially used in heavy construction, oil & gas, utilities, marine and manufacturing

Market Overview and Trends

• In February 2018, Aggreko has acquired a provider of special specialized medium and high voltage electrical distribution known as A Contact Electric Rentals, LP

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Less turnaround times

• Large number of events in the region

• Power shortage during high-demand periods

• Rise in GDP contribution from the non-oil sectors

• Growth in construction and infrastructure investments

• Expansion of it and data center projects

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Rise in investments

• Rigorous environmental norms

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Power Rating

• Up To 500kVA Market, 2019-2029

• 501–1,000 kVA Market, 2019-2029

• 1,001–1,250 kVA Market, 2019-2029

• Above 1,250 kVA Market, 2019-2029

Equipment

• AHU Market, 2019-2029

• Cooling Tower Market, 2019-2029

• Air Conditioner Market, 2019-2029

• Chiller Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Military Market

• Manufacturing Market

• Marine Market

• Construction Market

• Oil & Gas Market

• Utilities Market

• Real Estate & Data Center Market

• Events Market

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved Temporary Power and Cooling technology across various sectors.

Companies covered in the report include:

Aggreko

Al Faris Group

Al Shola

Altaaqa

Andrews Sykes Climate Rental

Argonaut

Atco Power

Atlas Copco

Byrne Equipment Renta

Cummins Arabia

Diamond Environmental Services

Energyst Rental Solutions

Flow Air & Power Solution

Geo Rental Solutions

Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation

Jassim Transport

Johnson Controls

Kohler

Rental Solutions & Services

Smart Energy Solutions

Speedy Hire

Stevedoring Co

Temp-Power

Trane Rental Services

Trinity Power Rentals

United Rentals

