Visiongain Publishes Global Robotic Drilling Market 2019-2029 Report

Analysis by Application (Offshore and Onshore), by Installation (Retrofits and New Builds), by Components (Software and Hardware), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Robotic Drilling Systems are one of the most sought-after alternatives to the task of manual drilling. These robot drillers are designed to sit on any drill surface, setting standards in safety and efficiency.

Market Overview and Trends

• In May 2018, Robotic Drilling Systems AS developed an automatic drilling system for unmanned operations.

• This technology is a start towards more profitable drill operations based on digital industrial control, automation and communication while also providing abundant data to optimize the drilling process.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Less Human Intervention and Improved Operational Efficiency

• Increased Adoption of Automation in Oil & Gas Industry

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Interoperability of Rig Control Systems

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Application

• Offshore Applications Market, 2019-2029

• Onshore Applications Market, 2019-2029

Installation

• Retrofit Systems Market, 2019-2029

• New Build Systems Market, 2019-2029

Components

• Software Market, 2019-2029

• Hardware Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as business expansion and product development in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global Robotic Drilling market.

Companies covered in the report include:

Abraj Energy

Automated Rig Technologies

Drillform Technical

Drillmec

Ensign Energy Services

Huisman

Kofax

Nabors – Rds

National Oilwell Varco

Pegasystems

Precision Drilling

Rigarm

Sekal

Thoughtonomy

Verint System

Weatherford International

