Visiongain Publishes Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Reactor Type (PWR, BWR, PHWR, GCR) and BWR), by Strategy (Immediate and Deferred Dismantling and Entombment), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Nuclear decommissioning is the process in which a nuclear facility is dismantled to the point that it no longer requires measures for radiation protection.

• Decommissioning is an administrative and technical process. It includes clean-up of radioactive materials and progressive demolition of the facility.

Market Overview and Trends

• Nuclear power plants need decommissioning past the time period of the operating license.

• The advent of advanced nuclear reactors will drive the nuclear steam generators market growth in the forthcoming years.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Growing demand for nuclear power

• Rising demand for electricity

• Transitioning trend toward renewable sources of energy due to minimal environmental impact

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High capital cost for setting up nuclear power plants

• Lack of skilled labor

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Reactor Type

• PWR Systems Market, 2019-2029

• BWR

• GCR

Strategy

• Immediate Dismantling Market, 2019-2029

• Deferred Dismantling Market, 2019-2029

• Entombment Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Latin America, Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global nuclear decommissioning services market.

• There have been a considerable number of product launches, product developments, mergers, and acquisitions recently in the global nuclear decommissioning services industry.

Companies covered in the report include:

AECOM Group

Ansaldo

Areva Group

Babcock International Group PLC

BECHTEL GROUP INC

BHEL

Centrax

Enercon Services, Inc.

Energysolutions

GD Energy Services-Nuclear

Harbin Electric

MAN Diesel

MTU Aero Engines AG

Nuvia Group

Onet Technologies

OPRA

Orano Group

Solar Turbines

Studsvik AB

Vericor Power

Zorya

