Visiongain publishes Global Neuromodulation Devices Market 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS), Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES), Other Applications

The neuromodulation devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period.

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 238-page report you will receive 130 charts– all unavailable elsewhere.

The 238-page Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the global neuromodulation devices market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please email contactus@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-neuromodulation-devices-report-2020-2030/#download_sampe_div

Report Scope

• Global Neuromodulation Devices market forecasts from 2020-2030

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global neuromodulation devices market by type:

• Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

• Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

• Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

• Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES)

• Other Applications

This report discusses the market trends and lists the leading products/pipeline products of each submarket.

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: the US and Canada

• Europe: France, Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

• Rest of the World: Middle East, Africa

Each regional market is further segmented by type of applications: Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS), Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS), Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS), Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES), Other Applications

• Our study gives qualitative analysis of the neuromodulation devices market. It discusses the factors that drive and restrain the neuromodulation devices market. This study also provides a SWOT and STEP analysis.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the neuromodulation devices industry:

• Medtronic

• Boston Scientific

• Abbott Laboratories

• LivaNova PLC

• & Other Companies

To request a report overview of this report please email contactus@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-neuromodulation-devices-report-2020-2030/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email contactus@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories

Advanced Uro-Solutions

Aleva Neurotherapeutics

Atrotech

Autonomic Technologies

Avery Biomedical

Axonics Modulation

BioControl Medical

Bioness, Inc.

BlueWind

Boston Scientific

CardioMEMS

CerebralRx

CerebroMed

Cogentix Medical

Covidien

CVRx, Inc

Deep Brain Innovations

Dymedix Corporation

ElectroCore INC

EndoNovo

EnteroMedics

Functional Neuromodulation

Genesys Capital

GlaxoSmithKline

Greatbatch

Halo Neuroscience

ImThera Medical

InCube Labs

InSightec

Integer Holdings Corporation

Jens Brøndum Frøkjær

Laborie Medical Technologies

Lake Region Medical

LivaNova

MagStim

MainStay Medical

Mayo Clinic

Medtronic

Medtronic Eindhoven Design Centre (MEDC)

Medtronic France SAS

MedtronicNeuro

MetaCure

Microtransponder

Mindray

MyndTec Inc.

Nanostim

NDI Medical

NeuImpulse

Neuromod Devices Ltd

NeuroPace

NeuroSigma

NeuroStar

Neurotherapies Reset

NeuroTherm

NeuroVista Corp

NeuSpera

Nevro

Newronika

Nexstim plc

Northwell Health

nUro Inc

Nuvectra Corporation

QiG Group,LLC

SceneRay

Scion NeuroStim

SetPoint Medical

SorinSpA

Soterix Medical

Spinal Modulation Inc

SPR Therapeutics

St. Jude Medical

Stimwave

Synapse Medical

The Neuroscience Center, LLC

Theranova, L.L.C.

TriHealth Inc.

Urolplasty

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report

Aalborg University Hospital

Australia Institute of Health and Welfare

China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA)

Dutch National Health Care Institute

Food and Drug Administtration (FDA)

Foundation Medical Partners

Gaceta Médica de México

Genesys Capital

Health Canada

Maastricht University Medical Center

National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE)

National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA)

Nordic Neuromodulation Society

North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS)

Northern California Institute of Research and Education

Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)

Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

University Hospital Regensburg

World Health Organization (WHO)

To see a report overview please e-mail contactus@visiongain.com

RELATED REPORTS:

Global Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices Market Forecast 2020-2030

Global Neurostimulation Devices Market 2019-2029

Global Precision Medicine Market Forecast 2019-2029

Global Ophthalmic Devices Market 2020-2030

The Global Respiratory Inhalers Market 2020-2030

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Visiongain