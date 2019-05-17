Visiongain Publishes Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by Product (Nerve Monitors, Nerve Stimulation Electrodes and Probes and Accessories), Technology (Electromyography (EMG), Electroencephalography (EEG), Electrocorticography (ECOG) and Evoked Potential (EP)) Application (Neurosurgery, Spine Surgery, ENT Surgery, Cardiovascular Applications and Other Applications), by End User (Hospitals & Surgical Centers and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• The nervous system is a delicate and complex structure, which constitute brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves. There are different disorders associated with it such as Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, multiple system atrophy, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis.

• Nerve repair and regeneration generally refers to repair as well as regrowth of nervous tissues or cells. There are several mechanisms such as generation of neurons, new glia, myelin, axons, and synapses.

Market Overview and Trends

• The surgeries employed for nerve repair generally involves the exploration of the injured nerve and also the removal of injured tissue from the nerve endings. In the surgeries performed, different products related to nerve repair and regeneration are used to restore the normal functioning of nerves.

• The nerve repair and regeneration products market includes biomaterials and neuro-stimulation & neuromodulation devices. The improved efficacy of biomaterials used for treating nervous system has propelled the market growth.

• Recent advancements in nerve monitoring technology will intensify the applications and will augment business growth in foresee future.

• The growing incidence of brain disorders have further added boost to the market growth. For instance, as per CDC, in year 2017, it was reported that 5.5 million Americans had Alzheimer's dementia and number of new cases of Alzheimer's and other dementias is estimated to grow to its double count by 2050 annually. This is a result of the rapid rise in aging population.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Increasing prevalence of peripheral nerve injuries and neurological diseases among geriatric population.

• Technological advancements and improving efficacy in nerve repair and regeneration products.

• Increasing healthcare expenditure and funding by government has propelled the market growth.

• Investment by key market players in R&D and further commercialization of the related products in emerging countries have fueled the market growth.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High cost of the products.

• Dearth of skilled professionals and neurologists.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Product

• Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices Market, 2019-2029

• Internal Neurostimulation Devices Market, 2019-2029

– Spinal Cord Stimulation

– Deep Brain Stimulation

– Vagus Nerve Stimulation

– Sacral Nerve Stimulation

– Gastric Electrical Stimulation

• External Neurostimulation Devices Market, 2019-2029

– Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

– Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

• Biomaterials Market, 2019-2029

• Nerve Conduits

• Nerve Protectors

• Nerve Wraps

• Nerve Connectors

Application

• Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries Market, 2019-2029

• Internal Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

• External Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

• Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy Market, 2019-2029

• Epineural Repair

• Perineural Repair

• Group Fascicular Repair

• Nerve Grafting Market, 2019-2029

• Autografts

• Allografts

• Xenografts

• Stem Cell Therapy

End User

• Hospitals and Clinics Market, 2019-2029

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• U.S. Market, 2019-2029

• Canada Market, 2019-2029

• Mexico Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of North America Market, 2019-2029



• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Germany Market, 2019-2029

• UK Market, 2019-2029

• France Market, 2019-2029

• Spain Market, 2019-2029

• Italy Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• China Market, 2019-2029

• Japan Market, 2019-2029

• India Market, 2019-2029

• Australia Market, 2019-2029

• Malaysia Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

• Brazil Market, 2019-2029

• Argentina Market, 2019-2029

• Turkey Market, 2019-2029

• South Africa Market, 2019-2029

• Rest of LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• There are many companies operating in the market, however, number of players are entering in the market by developing more standardized and cost effective products.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved products across various sectors.

Major Market Players:

• Axogen Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Boston Scientific Inc., Livanova, Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Stryker Corporation, Polyganics B.V., Nuvectra, Neuropace, Orthomed and Nevro.

Companies covered in the report include:

Abbott Laboratories

Alafair Biosciences, Inc.,

Allen Medical‎

Autonomic Technologies.

Axogen Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Boston Scientific Inc.

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Cook Biotech, Inc.

Elkem Silicones

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Helius Medical Technologies

Integra Lifesciences Corporation

InVitro Cell Research, LLC

Livanova

Magstim

Medtronic plc

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Neuropace

Nevro

NuVasive

Nuvectra

Orthobullets

Orthomed

Polyganics B.V.

Saluda Medical

Salumedica LLC

Stryker Corporation

Synapse Biomedical, Inc.

Synovis Micro Companies Alliance

TissueGen

