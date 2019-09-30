Visiongain Publishes Global Heat Pump Market 2019-2029 Report
Analysis by Type (Air-to-Air, Air-to-Water), by Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Heat pump is used to either pump or move heat from one place to another with the help of electricity.
• It mainly comprises an expansion valve, a condenser, an evaporator, and a compressor.
Market Overview and Trends
• For climates with moderate heating and cooling needs, heat pumps offer an energy-efficient alternative to furnaces and air conditioners.
• The most common type of heat pump is the air-source heat pump, which transfers heat between your house and the outside air.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Rise in contribution of heat pumping technology in reduction of co2–emissions
• Surge in government regulations for increasing energy efficiency
• Increasing investments in commercial and residential sectors
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• High installation cost of energy-efficient heat pumps
• Dearth of awareness regarding benefits of heat pumps in developing and underdeveloped countries
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Type
• Air-to-Air systems market, 2019-2029
• Air-to-Water
Application
• Residential Market, 2019-2029
• Commercial Market, 2019-2029
• Industrial Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Latin America Middle East and Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Companies are actively engaged in different developmental strategies such as merger & acquisition and new product launch in order to improve and increase their foothold in the global heat pump market.
Companies covered in the report include:
Bosch Thermotechnology
Carrier
Daikin
Danfoss
GLEN DIMPLEX
Green Planet Supply Technologies
Ingersoll-Rand
Kensa Heat Pumps
Midea Group
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
Modine
Nibe
Nortek
Panasonic
Solarbayer
Stiebel Eltron.
Thermic Energy
Trane
United Technologies
Vaillant
Viessmann
