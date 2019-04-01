Visiongain Publishes Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) Market by Process (Spray, Premix, Hybrid), by Application (Commercial, Residential, Civil and Other Infrastructure Construction) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Glass fiber reinforced concrete is a specialized type of concrete that is mixed with glass fibers. This type of concrete is effectively used in creating exterior facade wall panels, vanity tops, fireplace surrounds and concrete countertops.

• Glass fiber reinforced concrete can be produced either by extrusion or by injection-moulded process.

Market Overview and Trends

• Due to its unique properties and tensile strength, this concrete is widely used in numerous applications such as building renovation works, water and drainage works, bridge and tunnel lining panels, architectural cladding, acoustic barriers and screens and so on.

• Glass fiber reinforced concrete technology is becoming a technology of choice when it comes to unique and manufacture able concrete designs.

• As engineers, architects, fabricators, and contractors are leaning towards attributes such as high early strength, faster curing and lighter weight concrete casted pieces, glass fiber reinforced concrete is currently considered to be a primary choice.

• Since past few years, there has been a strong increase in the experimental and numerical research and application in the field of glass fiber reinforced concrete.

• Researchers across the globe are attempting to develop high performance concretes by using fibres such as glass, carbon, polypropylene and aramid fibres and other admixtures in concrete up to certain proportions.

• Many such studies enabled scientists to develop new technologies such as hybrid glass fiber reinforced concrete technology which utilizes the latest in cementitious technology.

• Development of such advanced technologies opens new avenues in the industry and contributes to increase the market size.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• With increasing investment from government and private sectors, construction industry is experiencing a tremendous growth across the globe.

• The advantages offered by glass fiber reinforced concrete enable reduce the construction cost and time.

• This primarily drives the growth of glass fiber reinforced concrete market during the forecast period.

• Increasing demand for light weight and corrosion resistant material, growing adoption of environment friendly material, and growing awareness of GFRC technology are some additional factors contributing to the growth of this market.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Lack of awareness about precast concrete method among end users

• Lower ductility of GFRC as compared to SRC

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The glass fiber reinforced concrete market is segmented on the process, application and geography.

Process

• Spray Market, 2019-2029

• Premix Market, 2019-2029

• Hybrid Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Commercial Market, 2019-2029

• Residential Market, 2019-2029

• Civil Market, 2019-2029

• Other Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• The players operating in glass fiber reinforced concrete market adopted various organic and inorganic strategies such as product development and launches, product enhancements, partnerships and collaborations to develop their market presence and enhance their product portfolio.

• Players also focus on enhancing their geographic presence by expanding their business globally. These activities enable the companies to expand their customer base and gain competitive edge in the market.

Major Market Players:

BCM GRC, Domcrete GFRC Countertop Supplies, Betofiber A/S, Blue Concrete, CHENG Concrete, Fibrobeton Yapi Elemanlari, Fibrex Construction Group, Fishtone, Frey-Fil Corp., Formglas Products Ltd., and GB Architectural Cladding Products Ltd.

Companies covered in the report include:

Arabian Tile Company Ltd.

Bb Fiberbeton

BCM GRC Ltd.

Betofiber A/S

Blue Concrete

CHENG Concrete

Clark Pacific

Domcrete GFRC Countertop Supplies

Fibrex Construction Group

Fibrobeton Yapi Elemanlari

Fishtone

Formglas Products Ltd.

Frey-Fil Corp.

GB Architectural Cladding Products Ltd

Generale Prefabbricati S.P.A.

Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd.

Hard Rock Developments Inc.

Loveld

Pennine Stone Ltd.

Quattro Design Solutions

Stromberg Architectural

Surecrete Design Products

Telling Ltd.

Ultratech Cement Ltd.

Willis Construction Co. Inc.

