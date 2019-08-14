Visiongain Publishes Global Distribution Automation Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Component (Field Device (Smart Meters, Voltage Regulators, and Smart Sensors), Software & Services, Communication Technology (Wired, and Wireless)), Type of Utility (Public, Private) Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Distribution automation is the process in which the collection of data is automated and analyzed, and then controls are executed by utilities.

• Distribution automation helps in optimizing a utility's operations and directly improves the reliability of its distribution power system.

Market Overview and Trends

• Distribution automations helps in consolidation of voltage regulators platforms which helps in hosting wide array of voltage regulators across the domain into a single bucket.

• GIS is one of the major area which is highly benefitted by distribution automation.

• It also helps in creation of more intelligent devices, smart meters, data warehouse etc.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Growing Renewable Power Generation capabilities are providing new opportunities.

• Upgradation of the legacy distribution infrastructure.

• Need for energy efficiency, protection, and immediate fault detection in the power distribution network.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High initial installation cost

• Vulnerability to cyberattacks

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Component

• Field Device Market, 2019-2029

– Smart Meters

– Voltage Regulators

– Smart Sensors

• Software & Services Market, 2019-2029

• Communication Technology Market, 2019-2029

– Wired

– Wireless

Type of Utility

• Public Market, 2019-2029

• Private Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East Market, 2019-2029

• Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Being a new technology, there are very few companies operating in the distribution automation market. However, number of players are entering in this arena by developing more standardized and cost-effective products.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved distribution automation technology across various sectors.

Companies covered in the report include:

Alstom Group,

American Electric Power (AEP)

Atlantic City Electric

Atlantic City Electric Co

Beckwith Electrics

Benchmarking Automation

Cooper Power Systems,

Daifuku

Danaher

Dominion Virginia Power

Duke Energy Corporation, PECO,

Edison Electric Institute (EEI)

Electricite de France (EDF)

Elster Solutions

Grid Solutions

Hitachi

Honeywell

Kalkitech

Landis+Gyr

Mitsubishi Electric

Nissin Electric Company Ltd,

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

Rockwell

Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA),

Yokogawa Electric

