Visiongain Publishes Global Digital Fault Recorder Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Type (Dedicated, Multifunctional), by Installation (Generation, Transmission, Distribution), by Station (Nonautomated, Automated), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• The digital fault recorder is a device proficient of acquiring and memorising up to 32 analogue and 128 digital inputs.

• It is fully configurable and programmable that uses a personal computer connected through serial port. In addition, the application program of the device can be updated locally and remotely.

Market Overview and Trends

• The fault recorder provides for automatic remote transmission of data via Ethernet or modem.

• The digital fault recorder is delivered with a PC management program that allows the complete configuration of the fault recorder with the option of labelling and calibrating the inputs.

• It provides real-time display of the status of all inputs.

• Digital fault recorder triggers that generated the recordings and their key characteristics.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Significant rise in need for reliable power supply system.

• Surge in demand for digital substations.

• Rise in government initiatives for power grid infrastructures

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High capital investment

• Cyber security issues for processor based devices

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Dedicated Market, 2019-2029

• Multifunctional Market, 2019-2029

Installation

• Generation Market, 2019-2029

• Transmission Market, 2019-2029

• Distribution Market, 2019-2029

Station

• Nonautomated Market, 2019-2029

• Automated Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East Market, 2019-2029

• Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Key players are focusing towards adoption of strategies such as contracts and agreements and new product development.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved digital fault recorder technology across various sectors.

Companies covered in the report include:

COMPUTEC SRL

CSD Instruments India Private Limited

dfv-technologie

E-Max Instruments

ERLPhase Power Technologies Ltd

GE

GE Grid Solutions

Hathaway

Kingsly Instrumentation & Communication Pvt Ltd

Kinkei

Kocos

LogicLab s.r.l

MB Control & Systems Pvt. Ltd

Mehta Tech

PHOENIX TECHNOLOGIES INC

Procom Systems

Prosoft Systems

Qualitrol

Shandong Kehui Power Automation Co Ltd

Utility Systems Inc

