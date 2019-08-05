Visiongain Publishes Global Combined Heat & Power Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, August 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Capacity (>10 MW, 10–150 MW, 151–300 MW, >300 MW), by Prime Mover (Gas & Steam Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Fuel Cell), by End User (District Energy, Residential, On-Site Industrial, Commercial), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Combined heat and power (CHP) systems, also termed as cogeneration, generate electricity and useful thermal energy in a single, integrated system.

• Heat, which is usually wasted in conventional power generation, is recovered as useful energy that avoids the losses that would otherwise be incurred from separate generation of heat and power.

Market Overview and Trends

• Conventional generation is essentially inefficient, only converting on average about a third of the input fuel's potential energy into usable energy.

• New generations of turbines and reciprocating engines uses advanced materials and computer-aided design techniques that have dramatically increased equipment efficiency and reliability while reducing costs and pollutant emissions.

• The benefits of cogeneration technology over the conventional technology are the cost reductions in the manufacturing processes by reducing the redundant energy consumption.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Surge in demand for energy efficiency in industries.

• Increased use of natural gas for power generation.

• Government initiatives to promote CHP.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• High capital investment

• High installation and maintenance costs

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Capacity

• >10 MW Market, 2019-2029

• 10–150 MWMarket, 2019-2029

• 151–300 MWMarket, 2019-2029

• >300 MWMarket, 2019-2029

Prime Mover

• Gas & Steam Turbine Market

• Reciprocating Engine Market

• Fuel Cell Market

End User

• District Energy Market, 2019-2029

• Residential Market, 2019-2029

• On-Site Industrial Market, 2019-2029

• Commercial Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• Middle East Market, 2019-2029

• Africa Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Enhanced adoption of these engines by the key players of the industry in residential establishments on account of its operability in low power range will fuel the product adoption.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved combined heat & power technology across various sectors.

Companies covered in the report include:

2G Energy

Acumentrics Corporation

Aegis Energy Services Inc.

AISIN SEIKI

Alfa Laval

Ballard Power Systems

BDR Thermea

Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd

Capstone

Caterpillar Energy Solutions (MWM)

Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited

Cummins

ENER-G Rudox

Fuelcell Energy

Honda Motor Corporation. Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

Liebherr

Marathon Engine Systems

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

Panasonic Corporation

Samad Power

Source

Vaillant

Veolia

Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG

Wolf GmbH

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd

