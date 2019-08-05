Visiongain Publishes Global Combined Heat & Power Market 2019-2029 Report
05 Aug, 2019, 14:00 BST
LONDON, August 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Capacity (>10 MW, 10–150 MW, 151–300 MW, >300 MW), by Prime Mover (Gas & Steam Turbine, Reciprocating Engine, Fuel Cell), by End User (District Energy, Residential, On-Site Industrial, Commercial), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts
Market Definition:
• Combined heat and power (CHP) systems, also termed as cogeneration, generate electricity and useful thermal energy in a single, integrated system.
• Heat, which is usually wasted in conventional power generation, is recovered as useful energy that avoids the losses that would otherwise be incurred from separate generation of heat and power.
Market Overview and Trends
• Conventional generation is essentially inefficient, only converting on average about a third of the input fuel's potential energy into usable energy.
• New generations of turbines and reciprocating engines uses advanced materials and computer-aided design techniques that have dramatically increased equipment efficiency and reliability while reducing costs and pollutant emissions.
• The benefits of cogeneration technology over the conventional technology are the cost reductions in the manufacturing processes by reducing the redundant energy consumption.
Market Dynamics:
Factors Influencing the Market Growth:
• Surge in demand for energy efficiency in industries.
• Increased use of natural gas for power generation.
• Government initiatives to promote CHP.
Factors Restraining the Market Growth:
• High capital investment
• High installation and maintenance costs
Market Segmentation 2019-2029:
Capacity
• >10 MW Market, 2019-2029
• 10–150 MWMarket, 2019-2029
• 151–300 MWMarket, 2019-2029
• >300 MWMarket, 2019-2029
Prime Mover
• Gas & Steam Turbine Market
• Reciprocating Engine Market
• Fuel Cell Market
End User
• District Energy Market, 2019-2029
• Residential Market, 2019-2029
• On-Site Industrial Market, 2019-2029
• Commercial Market, 2019-2029
Geographic breakdown
Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:
• North America Market, 2019-2029
• Europe Market, 2019-2029
• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029
• Middle East Market, 2019-2029
• Africa Market, 2019-2029
Competitive Analysis:
• Enhanced adoption of these engines by the key players of the industry in residential establishments on account of its operability in low power range will fuel the product adoption.
• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved combined heat & power technology across various sectors.
Companies covered in the report include:
2G Energy
Acumentrics Corporation
Aegis Energy Services Inc.
AISIN SEIKI
Alfa Laval
Ballard Power Systems
BDR Thermea
Bosch Thermotechnology Ltd
Capstone
Caterpillar Energy Solutions (MWM)
Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited
Cummins
ENER-G Rudox
Fuelcell Energy
Honda Motor Corporation. Ltd.
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd
Liebherr
Marathon Engine Systems
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems
Panasonic Corporation
Samad Power
Source
Vaillant
Veolia
Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG
Wolf GmbH
Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd
