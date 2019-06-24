Visiongain Publishes Global Aircraft Fire Protection Systems Market Report 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Aircraft Type (Civil Aircraft, Military Aircraft), Fit (Linefit, Replacement), Product (Fire Detection System, Alarm & Warning, Fire Suppression System), Application (Engine, Cabin & Lavatory, Auxiliary Power Units (APUS), Cockpits, Aircraft Cargo Compartments), Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Aircraft fire protection systems are located near the engine and fuselage to spot any incidence of fire. These systems also provide helpful action to safeguard the security of passengers and crew members, cargo, and the aircraft.

• In case of any fire event, these fire protection system signals the onboard crew in the aircraft and ensures beneficial actions, such as fire extinguishing.

• The use of fire extinguishing applicants such as water, carbon dioxide, and dry powder are always kept as the emergency need in every aircraft. These contenders prevent combustion causing the fire.

• The increasing use in of aircraft fire protection systems in engine, cabin & lavatory, auxiliary power units, cockpits, and aircraft cargo compartments applications has increased the demand aircraft fire protection systems market

Market Overview and Trends

• The growing adoption of internet of things (IoT) has driven the aircraft fire protection systems market.

• Development of aircraft fire suppression systems using halon alternatives as suppression agent is developing new aircraft fire protection systems market trends.

• Rapid developments in wireless technologies for early detection of fire will further propel the aircraft fire protection systems market growth during the forecast period.

Download samples here:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-aircraft-fire-protection-systems-market-report-2019-2029/#download_sampe_div

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• The augmenting consumption of new aircraft globally due to rising air passenger traffic has driven the aircraft fire protection systems market growth

• Modernization of the existing aircraft with increasing aircraft fleet size and emergence of new aircraft manufacturers in the Asia Pacific region

• The stringent safety regulations, laws and norms to ensure the installation of improved aircraft fire detection & protection systems by air carriers worldwide is boosting the aircraft fire protection systems market size.

• Additionally, the increasing share of wide-body aircraft in commercial aircraft deliveries is supplementing the fire protection systems market share.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Lack of proper aviation infrastructure and imposition of additional aviation taxes in emerging economies and existing backlogs in the delivery of new aircraft may hinder the aircraft fire protection systems market growth.

To find out more about this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-aircraft-fire-protection-systems-market-report-2019-2029/

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The aircraft fire protection systems market is segmented on the aircraft type, fit, product, application, and geography.

Aircraft Type

• Civil Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

• Military Aircraft Market, 2019-2029

Fit

• Linefit Market, 2019-2029

• Replacement Market, 2019-2029

Product

• Fire Detection System Market, 2019-2029

• Alarm & Warning Market, 2019-2029

• Fire Suppression System Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Engine Market, 2019-2029

• Cabin & Lavatory Market, 2019-2029

• Auxiliary Power Units (APUS) Market, 2019-2029

• Cockpits Market, 2019-2029

• Aircraft Cargo Compartments Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the aircraft fire protection systems market.

• These companies has developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

• UTC Aerospace Systems signed memorandum of understanding agreement with Alp Aviation for its Sensors & Integrated Systems business unit. Under this agreement both companies to begin phased production of Kidde Dual Spectrum® automatic fire/explosion suppression (AFES) systems in Turkey.

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

AAE, Ltd.

Advanced Aircraft Extinguishers (AAE)

Aerocon Engineering Corporation

Amerex Corporation

Aviation Fire Systems Australia

Boeing

CeaseFire Fire Suppression Systems

Collins Aerospace

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

DIEHL STIFTUNG & CO. KG

Electric Scientific Company

Firetrace Aerospace

Gielle Groups

H3R Aviation Inc.

Halma plc

Hiller Fire Protection

inControl Systems Fire Protection

Kidde Technologies

Meggitt plc

Reacton Fire Suppression LTD

Siemens AG

TAE Aerospace

United Technologies

Vimal Fire Controls Pvt. Ltd.

Wolverine Fire Protection Co.

To discuss this report please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Visiongain