Visiongain publishes Deepwater Drilling Market 2020-2030 report

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPEX and Charter Spending for Drillships, Semi-Submersible and Tender Rigs Rated Over 500m in Water Depth, Spending Forecasts (USD Billion) for Leading Regions Including: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

Deepwater drilling market size in 2030 is largely affected by political and economic instabilities, tensions between the US and Middle East regions, growing demand and utilization of renewable energy, shale oil demand, development in onshore drilling rigs, fluctuating crude oil prices, and lowest day-rates which has led Visiongain to publish this unique Visiongain report.

However, the improvement in equipment manufacturing and oil & gas automation has boosted the extraction processes leading to increase in charter spending and new vessel commissioning. If you want to be part of this growing industry, then read on to discover how you can maximise your investment potential.

"The new oilfields discovery and automated drilling rigs is likely to drive deepwater E&P spending worldwide."

The increasing demand for oil and gas to meet energy demand has led to the discoveries of new oil fields. This has further led to rise in extraction activities of oil and gas. Automation in drilling sector has also been helpful to ensure the safety of workers by utilizing robotic drilling machine and computer-controlled operations. In the energy industry operations, protection of critical data and improvements in the record management has been given the highest level of interest by the government agencies.

Report highlights

• 172 Quantitative Tables, Charts, And Graphs

• Oil Price Forecast & Analysis From 2018-2030 To Underpin the Market Analysis

• Analysis Of Key Deepwater Drilling Vessel Owners

• Transocean Ltd.

• Seadrill Limited

• Noble Corporation

• Pacific Drilling SA

• Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc

• Valaris Plc

• Saipem SpA

• Sapura Energy Berhad

• Nabors Industries

• Maersk Drilling

• Stena Drilling Ltd

• Shelf Drilling Ltd

• Northern Drilling Ltd

• Global Deepwater Drilling Market Outlook and Analysis From 2019-2030 (CAPEX, Charter Spending)

• Deepwater Drilling Market Submarket Projections, Analysis and Potential From 2019-2030 (CAPEX, Charter Spending)

• Drillship Submarket Forecast 2019-2030 With Tables Providing Details Of:

• Under Construction

• Ready Stacked

• Deployed

• Cold Stacked

• Semi-Submersible Submarket Forecast 2019-2030 With Tables Providing Details Of:

• Under Construction

• Ready Stacked

• Deployed

• Cold Stacked

• Tender Rig Submarket Forecast 2019-2030 With Tables Providing Details Of:

• Under Construction

• Ready Stacked

• Deployed

• Cold Stacked

• Regional Deepwater Drilling Market Forecasts From 2019-2030 (Charter Spending)

• North America Deepwater Drilling Vessels, Projects and Individualized Forecasts 2019-2030

• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in North America

• Potential Offshore Developments in North America

• Oil and Natural Gas Outlook & Analysis

• US and Gulf of Mexico Outlook & Analysis

• Canada Outlook & Analysis

• Mexico Outlook & Analysis

• Europe Deepwater Drilling Market Forecast 2019-2030

• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in Europe

• Potential Offshore Developments in Europe

• Oil and Natural Gas Outlook & Analysis

• North Sea Outlook & Analysis

• Caspian Sea Outlook & Analysis

• Mediterranean Outlook & Analysis

• Indonesia Outlook & Analysis

• Black Sea Outlook & Analysis

• Eastern Europe Outlook & Analysis

• Asia-Pacific Deepwater Drilling Market Forecast 2019-2030

• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in Europe

• Potential Offshore Developments in Europe

• Oil and Natural Gas Outlook & Analysis

• East Asia Outlook & Analysis

• South East Asia Sea Outlook & Analysis

• South Asia/India Outlook & Analysis

• The Middle East & Africa Deepwater Drilling Market Forecast 2019-2030

• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in Europe

• Potential Offshore Developments in Europe

• Oil and Natural Gas Outlook & Analysis

• Persian Gulf Outlook & Analysis

• West Africa Outlook & Analysis

• Red Sea Outlook & Analysis

• Rest of Africa Outlook & Analysis

• South America Deepwater Drilling Market Forecast 2019-2030

• Deepwater Drilling Vessels Deployed in Europe

• Potential Offshore Developments in Europe

• Oil and Natural Gas Outlook & Analysis

• Brazil Outlook & Analysis

• Venezuela Outlook & Analysis

• Rest of South America Outlook & Analysis

• Key questions answered

• What does the future hold for the deepwater drilling industry?

• Where should you target your business strategy?

• Which segment should you focus upon?

• Which disruptive technologies should you invest in?

• Which companies should you form strategic alliances with?

• What business models should you adopt?

• What industry trends should you be aware of?

Companies covered in the report include:

Aker BP

Apache

Atlantica Tender Drilling Ltd.

ATP

Atwood Oceanics

Baker Hughes

BHP Billiton

Borr Drilling Ltd

BP

Cairn Energy

Cairn India Limited

Caspian Drilling

CGG Veritas

Chevron Corporation

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC)

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

China Oilfield Services

ConocoPhillips

Daewoo

Delek Drilling Limited Partnership

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc

Dolphin Drilling Ltd.

Dynamic Drilling

Energy Drilling Management Pte Ltd

Eni

Eni Ghana E&P

Ensco plc

Erin

Exxon Mobil Corporation

ExxonMobil.

FMC Technologies

Fred. Olsen Energy ASA

Frigstad Offshore

Fugro

GE Oil & Gas

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)

Halliburton Company

Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Hess

HHI

Israel Electricity Corporation

Jaguar Exploration

JDR Cable Systems

JX Nippon

KBR

Kencana

Kosmos Energy

Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics (LADOL)

LLOG

Maersk Drilling

Maersk Group

Murphy Oil

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Nexen Petroleum

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)

Noble Corporation

Noble Energy

North Atlantic Drilling

North Sea Rigs

Northern Drilling Ltd

Ocean Rig UDW Inc.

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Odfjell Drilling

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

Orion International Drilling

Pacific Drilling SA

Paragon Offshore

Parker Drilling Company

Pemex

Petrobras

Petrofac Limited

Petróleo Brasileiro (Petrobras).

Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex)

Petronas

PetroSA

PetroVietnam

Precision Drilling Corporation

PV Drilling

Queiroz Galvao

Reliance Industries

Repsol

Rosneft

Rowan Companies plc

Royal Dutch Shell

Sabre Oil and Gas

Saipem S.p.A

Samsung

Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI)

Sapura Energy Berhad

SapuraKencana Petroleum Berhad

Sasol

Schlumberger Limited

Seadrill Limited

Shelf Drilling Ltd

Shell Brunei

Sinopec

Songa Offshore

Spirit Energy

Statoil

Stena Drilling Ltd

Subsea Energy Australia (SEA)

Suncor Energy

Tamar Partnership

Technip

Technip Umbilicals

Total

Total E&P Nederland

Total Upstream Nigeria

Transocean Ltd

Valaris Plc

Vantage Drilling International, Inc.

Weatherford International

Wintershal

Wood Group

Woodside Energy Limited

Organisations Mentioned

Umbilical Manufacturers Federation

Subsea UK

Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG)

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM)

Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

The National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) of Mexico

Department of the Interior's Bureau of Land Management (BLM)

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM)

Energy Information Administration (EIA)

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)

World Bank

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board

Nigerian Ministry of Petroleum Resources

National Union for the Total Independence of Angola (UNITA)

Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA)

The National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) of Brazil

