Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the 300mn Food High Pressure Processing (HPP) Equipment Market

Top 20 Food High Pressure Processing (HPP) Companies 2020

R&D Spending Analysis, Financials & Key Strategies and Achievements Details for The Leading Companies in Food High Pressure Processing Market, Including Avure Technologies, Hiperbaric, Kobe Steel, Multivac, Stansted Fluid Power and Other Companies

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global food HPP equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2018, the horizontal equipment submarket held 80% of share of the global food HPP equipment market.

Report Scope

• Profiles of the top 20 Food High Pressure Processing (HPP) Companies:

• American Pasteurization Company

• Avure Technologies, Inc.

• Bao Tou Kefa

• Cargill

• EXDIN Solutions

• FresherTech

• Hain BluePrint

• Harwood Engineering Company, Inc.

• Hiperbaric

• Hormel Foods

• Kobe Steel Ltd.

• Lineage Logistics

• Multivac

• Other companies

• The report provides information and discussion on:

• Company overview & analysis

• Product offerings

• Financial information

• Strategic developments

• This report discusses factors that drive and challenge the food high pressure processing market.

• This report also includes a SWOT analysis of the food high pressure processing market.

• Key questions answered by this report:

• Who are the leading players, where are they positioned in the market and what are their prospects?

• How is the food high pressure processing (HPP) market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining food high pressure processing (HPP) market dynamics?

• What are the market shares for each leading company in the food high pressure processing (HPP) market?

• What will be the main drivers of the overall market?

• How will the leading companies adapt their strategies to accommodate changes in market conditions?

Companies covered in the report include:

Abraham

Alantra Partners SA

Allen Bradley

American Pasteurization Company

AmeriQual

AP&T AB

Applegate Farms, LLC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Astra Foods

Ateliers Hermes Boissons

Avara Foods

Avomex

Avure Technologies, Inc.

BaoTouKefa

Bepex International LLC

BevNET Online

BLM Group USA Corp.

BluePrint

Calavo Growers

Campofrío

Cargill

Casa Italia

Cerutti Group

Cheong Song

CHIC Group

CinqDegrésOuest

CJ CheilJedang

Clarks UK Ltd.

Columbus Manufacturing, Inc.

Consolidated Distribution Corporation

Cooper Farms

Cornell University's New York State Agricultural Experiment Station

Creta Farms

Cupanda

CytoSport

Delacon

Diamond V

DIEFFENBACHER Inc

Doras Naturals

Dreisbach Enterprises

Echigo Seika

Espuña

Evolution Fresh

EXDIN Solutions

Ferrarini

Fill Gesellschaft

Fonterra Coop. Group

Foster Farms

Fresh Bev

Fresh Tech

Fresh to Go

Fresher zed Foods

FresherTech

FRITSCH Group

Frozavo

Future Consumer Limited

Future Cuisine

Garden Fresh Gourmet

Golden Valley Farms

GoodFoods

Grainbridge LLC

GrupoJumex

GrupoRodilla

Hain BluePrint

Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Haitai Confectionery & Foods Co.

Hanoi University of Science and Technology

Harwood Engineering Company, Inc.

Hennecke Machinery Ltd.

Hielscher Ultrasonics GmbH

HiFoodTec

Hiperbaric

Hope Foods

Hormel Foods

Hyungkuk F&B

Ifantis

Inmobiopres Holding, S.A.

Interfood Technology Ltd

Itoham Foods

Jade Monk

JamcalAlimentación, S.A.

JBT Corporation

Joining and Welding Research Institute at Osaka University

Jollibee Foods

Juice Executive

Justin's, LLC

Kadomasaya

Koba Steel

Leahy Orchards

Lineage Logistics

Little Spoon

Loop Cold Storage

Lumi Organics

Macé Fruit

MacLab Ltd

Maple Leaf

MegaMex Foods

Meidi-Ya

Metzgerei Angst

Millard Refrigerated Services

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Multivac

NutriFresh Services, LLC

Omron PLC

Oneida Cold Storage

Partner Logistics

Preshafood

Prime Equipment Group, Inc.

Proseal UK Limited

Pulmuone

Ragozzino Foods

Rovagnati

S.C. Cristim 2 Prodcom

Safe Pac Pasteurization

Sandridge Food Corporation

Santa Maria Foods

Shandong Zhongtaida Industrial Equipment

Siemens

SimplyFresco

Simpson Farms

SociedadCooperativaCupanda

Sofina Foods

Stansted Fluid Power Ltd.

Starbucks

Stay Fresh Food

Suja Life LLC

Thai-Kobe Welding Co., Ltd.

The Madison Square Garden Company

Thyssenkrupp AG Company

TVI Entwicklung und Produktion GmbH

Ulti

Ulti Fruit

Unitas Capital

Universal Pasteurization

Urban Remedy

UTZ Quality Foods, LLC

Vegessentials

Verfruco

Viau Foods

Vincent Giordano

Washington State University

West Liberty Foods

Winsoms

Xinjiang Yunkunlun Natural Food Engineering

Yumi

Z.T. Distribution, Inc.

Zwanenberg Food Group

