Visiongain Launches Report Examining the Potential in the $1,447 bn Pharma Wholesale and Distribution Market
Pharma Wholesale and Distribution Market Forecasts 2020-2030
Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs, US, China, Japan, Germany, France, Brazil, Italy, Spain, UK, India, Russia, RoW
18 Nov, 2019, 10:00 GMT
LONDON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharma wholesale and distribution market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is estimated to reach a revenue of $1,447bn in 2025. In 2018, the branded drugs submarket held 78% of the pharma wholesale and distribution market.
Report Scope
• Global Pharma Wholesale and Distribution Market from 2020-2030
• Forecast of the Global Pharma Wholesale and Distribution market by Category:
• Generic Drugs
• Branded Drugs
• Others
• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2030 for these national markets:
• US
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• UK
• Japan
• China
• Brazil
• India
• Russia
• RoW
Each National Market is further segmented into generic drugs, branded drugs and others
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the global pharma and wholesale distribution market:
• Alfresa Holdings
• AmerisourceBergen
• Cardinal Health
• CR Pharmaceuticals
• CuraScript SD
• McKesson
• Medipal Holdings Corporation
• Morris and Dickson
• Mutual Drug Company
• PHOENIX Group
• Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals
• Sinopharm
• Suzuken
• Walgreens Boots Alliance
• This report provides a SWOT and STEP analysis of the pharma wholesale and distribution market.
Companies covered in the report include:
36.6
AAH Pharmaceuticals
AccessClosure
Acofarma (Asociación Cooperativas Farmacéuticas)
ADG Apotheken-Dienstleistungsgesellschaft mbH
Admenta
Alfresa Fine Chemical Corporation
Alfresa Holdings
Alliance Boots
Alliance Healthcare
Alliance Santé
Alliance UniChem
AmeriSource Health
AmerisourceBergen
AmerisourceBergen Canada
AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC)
AmerisourceBergen specialty Group (ABSG)
Apollo Medical Holdings
ASTEC Co., Ltd.
ASTIS Co., Ltd.
Athos Farma
ATOL CO., LTD.
Azwell
Bayer
BENU Apotheek
Bergen Brunswig
Biologics Inc
Boots Group
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Brocacef Groep NV
Brocacef Holding
Bundesverband des Pharmazeutischen Grosshandel
Cardinal Health
Caremark Rx
Celesio AG
CERP Bretagne Nord
CERP Rhin Rhone Mediterranee
CERP Rouen
Chiyaku Co
Chuounyu Co., Ltd.
Cloumed Corporation
Cofares
Comifar
Cordis
CoverMyMeds
CoverMyMeds LLC
CVS Caremark
CVS Corporation
CVS Health Corporation
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Pharmacy, LLC
Daiichi Sankyo Propharma Co.
Dong Ying (Jiangsu) Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
Drogarias Tamoio
Drug Trading Company Ltd
Dutch ACM
Emart Company
ENSHU YAKUHIN CO., LTD.
Ethicon
EVERLTH AGROTECH Co., Ltd.
EVERLTH Co., Ltd.
Farcopa Distribuzione
Fukujin Co.
Good Service Co
Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.
Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals Corporation
Harvard Drug
Hedef Alliance
Hefame
HEISEI YAKUHIN CO., LTD.
IZUTSU KURAYA SANSEIDO Inc.
IZUTSU PHARMACEUTICAL CO. LTD.
Japanese Pharmaceutical Wholesalers Association
Jingu Yakuhin Co., Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson
Katren
Kenzmedico Co., Ltd.
Kerr Drug
KOBASHOU. CO., LTD.
KURAYA SANSEIDO Inc
Life Medicom Co., Ltd.
Lloyds Pharmacy
MARUZEN YAKUHIN CO., LTD.
McKesson
McQueary Brothers of Springfield
Medical Specialties Distributors
MEDICEO CORPORATION
Medicine Shoppe Canada Inc.
MEDIE Co., Ltd.
MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Mediq Apotheken Nederland B.V.
Medtronic
Meinan Distribution Center
Metro Medical Supply Inc
Mitsubishi
MM CORPORATION
MP AGRO CO., LTD.
MVC CO., LTD
MWI Veterinary Supply, Inc.
Nadro
Nakano Yakuhin Co., Ltd.
National Health Service (NHS)
National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA)
Nihon Apoch Co.
Novo Nordisk
Novodata Zrt.
Numark
OCP
Oncology Therapeutics
Oncoprod
OptumRx
P.J.D. Network
PALTAC CORPORATION
Paltac Corporation
Paltac Corporation
PALTAC KS CORPORATION
Panpharma
Pfercos Co., Ltd.
Pfizer
PharMEDium
Polska Grupa Farmaceutyczna
Profarma
Prosper
Protek
PSC Co, Ltd.
PSS World Medical Inc.
Ratiopharm
RDC Kanto5
Red Oak Sourcing
Red Oak, LLC
Rexall Health
Rite Aid Corporation
Rosta
RxCrossroads
S. D.Collabo Co.,Ltd.
S.D.Logi CO., Ltd.
Sakurai Tsusho Corporation
Sanacorp
Sandoz
Sanki Corporation
Sanki MediHeart Limited
Sanki Wellbe
Sanki Wellbe Co., Ltd.
Sannova
Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho Co., Ltd.
S-Care Mate Co., Ltd.
Sciclone Trade
SEIWA SANGYO CO
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
Shanghai Pharma Zhenjiang Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Pharmaceutical Holdings
Shinohara Chemicals
Shinsegai Group
Shoyaku Co., Ltd.
SIA International
Sincamesp
SINOPHARM
S-mile, Inc
Sonexus Health
SPH Jiangxi Shangrao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
SPH Keyuan Xinhai Pharmaceutical Hebei Co., Ltd.
SPH Keyuan Xinhai Pharmaceutical Heilongjiang Co., Ltd.
SPLine Corporation
SUZUKEN
Suzuken Co., Ltd.
Suzuken Iwate Co., Ltd.
Suzuken Medical Instruments Co, Ltd
Suzuken Okinawa Yakuhin Co., Ltd.
The PHOENIX Group
Toho Holdings
Tokiwa Yakuhin Co
Torfarm
Tradex International
TS Alfresa Corporation
UniChem
US Oncology Holdings, Inc.
USHIODA KURAYA SANSEIDO Inc.
USHIODA SANGOKUDO YAKUHIN CO., LTD.
Vaccine Safe Co
Vantage Oncology
Victoria Merger Sub, Inc.
Vitaco Holdings
Walgreen
Walgreens Boots Alliance
World Courier Group Inc.
Wyeth Pharmaceuticals
YAMAHIRO KURAYA SANSEIDO Inc.
Yunnan Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Zuellig Pharma
