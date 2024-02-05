VISION OUTLINES ITS OBJECTIONS TO THE ISS REPORT REGARDING THE UPCOMING IRES EGM AND STRONGLY ENCOURAGES INVESTORS TO VOTE "FOR" THE RESOLUTIONS PUT FORTH BY VISION
Voting for the resolutions is a vote for meaningful change to maximise value for ALL shareholders.
DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Capital Corporation, together with its affiliates, (collectively referred to as "Vision") a significant shareholder of Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (ISE: IRES) – ("IRES," the "REIT", or the "Company"), owning over 26 million ordinary shares representing approximately 5.01% of IRES' ordinary shares, is disappointed and concerned with the ISS Analysis1 utilised in the Institutional Shareholder Services' ("ISS") report released on February 1st, 2024, pertaining to the upcoming IRES extraordinary general meeting (the "ISS Report") and hence objects to the conclusions ISS has reached.
Notwithstanding the lack of support from ISS for the resolutions at the extraordinary general meeting scheduled for February 16th, 2024, (the "EGM"), Vision has received the support of several independent institutional and individual shareholders. This includes the support of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, which is both the founding and largest shareholder of IRES.
Vision reminds IRES' shareholders that if they wish to see meaningful change at IRES to maximise value for all of IRES' shareholders, they should vote "FOR" all the resolutions put forth by Vision.
After three years of active and constructive engagement by Vision with the IRES Board of Directors (the "Current Board"), which was extensively documented in the public realm, ISS summarised the ISS Report in two brief conclusions:
Unfortunately, the conclusions drawn by ISS overlook the three fundamental issues that are integral to the important matters forming the basis of and reflected in the resolutions on the agenda for the EGM:
The ISS Analysis has also overlooked or misstated other issues of relevance to this matter including for example:
For the benefit of all shareholders collectively, we strongly encourage IRES shareholders to act now by voting "FOR" each of the resolutions advanced by Vision at the EGM well in advance of the voting deadline of 11:00 a.m. on 14 February 2024.
Vision has retained the services of shareholder-advisory firm Morrow Sodali. While Vision is not soliciting proxies for the February 16th, 2024, EGM, Vision encourages any IRES shareholder who shares its concerns or has any questions, to contact Morrow Sodali at +44 208 089 3286, or 1.888.777.2092 toll-free in North America (+1.289.695.3075 collect), or by e-mail at assistance@morrowsodali.com for further assistance.
No Offer or Solicitation
This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation, request to cooperate or solicitation in respect of any securities or the solicitation of any vote, approval or cooperation in any jurisdiction. The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside of Ireland may be restricted by laws of the relevant jurisdictions, and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction.
