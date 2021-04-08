Vision 2021: It's time to bring more sustainable alternatives to consumers

Brands look for VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers, a sustainable wood-based material, as an eco-friendly option

LENZING, Austria, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for personal care wet wipes in Greater Europe has increased by 22 percent[1] in 2020 amidst the global pandemic. However, hardly anyone knows that a big portion of them still contain fossil-based synthetic materials which can, if disposed of incorrectly, pollute the environment for centuries.

To reduce their environmental impact, brands need to educate consumers about the severity of the issue. Additionally, brands should transition to using eco-friendly materials that can revert to nature after use.

Among the sustainable alternatives in the market, one of the preferred options are VEOCEL™ branded lyocell fibers.

Step One: Embrace a solution-oriented mindset

To address the improper disposal of used products, consumers need to know what the wet wipes they use are made of. Consumers are often being misled, and are unaware of the existence of fossil-based materials in their wet wipes. This can lead to incorrect disposal, creating further harm for the environment.

To address this, brands must empower consumers with a better understanding of the raw materials used in their products and how to safely dispose them. Brands can also provide greater transparency on the usage of sustainable alternative materials, which can encourage consumers to switch to products made of eco-friendly materials on a more permanent basis.

With the goal to drive sustainability in the nonwoven industry, VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers, regarded as a "nature re-imagined" solution, are a natural material produced using a closed loop production process that transforms sustainably sourced wood pulp into cellulosic fibers, while recycling over 99% of solvent and water during production.

The fibers have a better Higg MSI score ranking than generic lyocell, viscose or conventional cotton, are biodegradable in home, industrial compost, soil and fresh and saltwater conditions when disposed of properly. VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers have also been assessed by Asthma-Allergy Denmark and qualified with The Blue Label mark, confirming that the fibers have been certified to help people of all ages take care of their skin and prevent skin allergies.

Step Two: Take action and be the change

Consumers have become more aware of their eco footprint. According to a 2018 global survey[2], 90% of consumers across 14 markets indicated an interest in finding out more about raw materials in nonwoven products such as wet wipes, beauty and personal care products. Over 70% of the survey respondents are willing to sign a petition demanding full disclosure of raw materials used in nonwoven products, marking a big step in the efforts to achieve greater transparency.

Many brands understood that lyocell was made from an eco-responsible process with sustainable raw material wood, and when produced correctly, can have drastically reduced ecological impact.

As wet wipe brands commit to using sustainable materials, an important foundation will be laid for a broader industry transition toward materials which are smooth, clean and safe, skin-friendly and biodegradable.

The time to begin is now

With the wellbeing of the planet at stake, it is everyone's responsibility, from raw material producers and manufacturers to brands and consumers, to sow the seeds of change and build a better future.

Let's take the first step by choosing products made of sustainable materials.

Attributed to:

Jürgen Eizinger, Vice President of Global Nonwovens Business, Lenzing AG

Related Links:

https://www.veocel.com

[1] EDANA 2020 Nonwovens Market Insights (Greater Europe)

[2] Source: 2018 Lenzing Nonwovens Consumer Survey

Related Links

https://www.veocel.com



SOURCE VEOCEL