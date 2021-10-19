Viscometer Market worth $587.3 Mn by the end of 2031 - Exclusive Report by Future Market Insights

A comprehensive study on viscometer market by the FMI provides insights into the key factors and opportunities facilitating the growth in the market. It also examines growth prospects for the market across various segments in terms equipment type, sales channel, end user, and region. The report also offers in-depth insights into scope for expansion in developed and developing markets through 2031.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a detailed analysis by FMI, the global viscometers market is estimated to top US$ 300.4 million in 2021. Ongoing expansion of process industries such as oil & lubricants, chemicals and consequently increasing need for viscosity tests are accelerating the market growth. On account of this, the market is projected to surge at a healthy CAGR of 6.9% in comparison to the 1.4% CAGR registered over the past half-decade.

Controlling and monitoring the process parameters of products prior to and post-production have become an integral process across petrochemicals, polymers & rubber, pharmaceutical, and chemicals industries. Increasing concerns regarding uniformity in the consistency of finished products such as paints and other liquids are compelling aforementioned industries to adopt new measuring equipment such as viscometer, which is in turn, driving the market.

Viscometers are increasingly gaining popularity due to their favorable characteristics, such as convenience, adaptability, and ease of use, for various end-to-end applications. In addition to this, rising demand from testing, research, and certification agencies is expected to propel the demand for viscometers. Driven by this, the sales of viscometer is projected to spur at a CAGR of 6.4% in 2021.

As per FMI, rotational viscometers is estimated to emerge as the dominant segment, accounting for around 30% of the revenue share in the global market. The growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of these viscometers at production areas, workshop areas, and delivery areas as it helps to optimize the control time and flexibility.

"Key manufacturers are emphasizing on developing novel products with innovative features such as memorization, data tracing, and programming to make them more user-friendly. A slew of such advancements is expected to augment the sales in the coming years," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Viscometer Market Study

The U.S. is forecast to account for over 70% of the sales in North America through 2031.

through 2031. The market in Germany is projected to register fastest growth in Europe , expanding at an impressive CAGR of 10% during the assessment period.

is projected to register fastest growth in , expanding at an impressive CAGR of 10% during the assessment period. China , being one of the leading producers and consumers of industrial equipment in the world, is anticipated to account for more than 50% of the viscometer sales in the East Asia market by 2031 end.

, being one of the leading producers and consumers of industrial equipment in the world, is anticipated to account for more than 50% of the viscometer sales in the market by 2031 end. India is expected to emerge as a highly lucrative market in South Asia & Pacific, accounting for around 40% of the total demand share in the region in 2021.

is expected to emerge as a highly lucrative market in & Pacific, accounting for around 40% of the total demand share in the region in 2021. In terms of end user, industrial is estimated to remain the most remunerative segment, accounting for more than 63.5% of the global sales over the next ten years.

Key Drivers

Increasing availability of viscometer owing to the growing penetration of e-commerce platforms and rising research & testing activities are expected to favor the growth of the market.

Rising number of government initiatives and campaigns undertaken in counties such as China , Germany , Brazil , India , the U.S., and others to expand their industrial sector is driving the sales of viscometer across the industrial segment.

Key Restraints

Availability of low-quality products and improving access to cost-effective alternatives, specifically in local markets are the factors posing a challenge for viscometer market growth.

Increasing customer inclination towards purchasing products through e-commerce platforms due to the convenience associated with the sales channel is hampering the growth of the offline segment.

Competitive Landscape

Top five players in the global viscometers market are Ametek Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, TA Instruments, Anton Paar GmbH, and A&D Company. As per FMI, more than 52.6% of the market share is expected to be captured by the top 10 players.

Leading player are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by increasing research and development activities to develop customer-specific products. Some of the companies are aiming for strategic collaborations with other manufacturers in order to enhance their manufacturing capabilities and capitalize on the increasing demand for viscometer. For instance,

· In April 2019, Anton Paar, an Austrian manufacturer of analytical instruments, announced launching a next generation sensor, L-Rix sensor. The three sensors, called L-Rix 5x00, are capable of measuring the concentration ratios of the liquid surrounding them using inline refractometry.

ProRheo GmbH, A German producer of rotational viscometers, announced introducing a new viscometer, ProRheo123 for measuring viscosity with VT02-measuring systems. The instrument is capable to provide precise and accurate measurements for all types of fluids across all industries.

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by FMI are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

AMETEK.Inc.

TA Instruments

Anton Paar GmbH

A&D Company

Goettfert GmbH

Fann Instrument

Freeman Technology

Brabender GmbH

Cannon Instrument Company

Lamy Rheology Instruments

Shanghai Nirun Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

More Valuable Insights on Viscometer Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global viscometer market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in viscometer market with detailed segmentation:

By Equipment Type:

Orifice Viscometer

Capillary Viscometer

Falling Piston Viscometer

Rotational Viscometer

Falling Ball Viscometer

Vibrational Viscometer

By Sales Channel:

Offline

Online

By End User:

Industrial

Pharmaceutical



Industrial Oils and Lubricants



Paints & Coating



Food & Beverages



Petrochemicals



Cosmetics



Polymers & Rubber



Others (Research & Academician and Building & Construction Materials)

Testing & certification Agencies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report offers insight into viscometers market demand outlook for the forecast period 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for viscometers market between 2021 and 2031

Viscometers market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Viscometers market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

