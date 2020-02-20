Virtway Allows Companies to Organize Events Using Their Virtual 3D World "Virtway Events"

Virtway, a company from Spain, has developed its own technological product, creating 3D worlds that allow hundreds of simultaneous users to interact and communicate via real-time voice through customized avatars from any device, resulting in a life-like user experience. In their unique digital environment, companies can participate, present, showcase and network interactively. These digital versions of any event are compatible with physical congresses and fairs where attendees can enjoy live presentations and networking opportunities.

Multiple international events are following strict preventative safety measures due to the Coronavirus outbreak, yet despite this, many companies are still considering whether to cancel their attendance.

The unfortunate situation that led GSMA to cancel Mobile World Congress 2020 together with a growing demand for more sustainable events, makes virtual 3D events a perfect complement to physical events. They offer the opportunity to expand audience reach, to directly engage with participants, and in cases such as the MWC event, a place where people could still come together without putting their health at risk."3D technology is constantly evolving, available now not just for entertainment purposes, but also expanding into the business world," said José Antonio Tejedor, CEO and founder of Virtway.

About Virtway

Virtway is a unique immersive platform that provides virtual 3D experiences, such as conferences, trade shows and training sessions, used by large companies like Roche, Accenture, AstraZeneca and Naturgy and thousands of people for all kinds of events. Users talk, interact and network in real-time through avatars, recreating the feeling of direct contact and offering a more engaging experience than traditional webinars and conference calls.

