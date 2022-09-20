Virtuosi® VR Education Platform becomes part of sterile manufacturing training at Boehringer Ingelheim

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quality Executive Partners Inc (QxP) is pleased to announce the deployment of Virtuosi® at Boehringer Ingelheim. Boehringer Ingelheim has deployed Virtuosi, the tech-forward one-of-a-kind educational platform, at three aseptic sites across its network. Virtuosi focuses the learning experience on the "why" level. It leverages the power of virtual reality (VR) immersive experiences to foster the long-term memory of the learner.

Virtuosi powered by QxP is the world’s first and only comprehensive multi-language immersive training platform for pharmaceutical manufacturing operators in aseptic processing, microbiology, and cell and gene therapy processing. Virtuosi is available in German, English, French, Spanish, and Swedish.

Operators, laboratory technicians, and quality assurance staff are now able to enjoy unlimited access to the industry's most comprehensive and innovative training solution, in multiple languages.

Virtuosi, developed by QxP, creates an unparalleled synergy by engaging VR interactivity and technical educational learning modules. Reinforcement of proper foundational scientific concepts buttresses learner explorations of the 'hands-on' but risk-free VR Immersive experiences.

"QxP is proud to partner with Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company. Virtuosi is helping Boehringer Ingelheim to further advance the skills and knowledge necessary in sterile manufacturing using tech-forward innovation," said Crystal Mersh, CEO of QxP.

Virtuosi is a cloud-based learning platform, incorporating 56 courses and 26 VR immersive experiences in over 100 hours of educational content facilitating customized employee learning that speeds skill building and return on investment for employee onboarding, and increased operational efficiencies. All modules are self-paced and fully LMS-integrated for reporting and evaluation. Learners receive real-time coaching via responsive formative evaluation, coaching, and haptic feedback.

About Virtuosi

About Quality Executive Partners, Inc.

Quality Executive Partners, Inc. (QxP) is a global management consulting and educational technology firm providing the pharmaceutical industry with innovative solutions and revolutionary technical education programs, including Virtuosi. QxP's experienced team of experts advises pharmaceutical and life sciences companies around the globe. It is in our experience resolving operational and technical manufacturing and quality issues that affords a pragmatic and strategic risk-prioritized approach, achieving client business objectives for submissions, product and site approvals, commercial manufacturing, and workforce readiness. https://www.qualityexecutivepartners.com/

