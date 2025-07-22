Virtual TRY-ON Technology Market Size to Grow USD 27710 Million by 2031 at a CAGR of 25.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual TRY-ON technology Market is Segmented by Type (Clothing, Makeups, Jewellery, Shoes), by Application (Retailer, Specialty Store, Department Store, E-Commerce).

The Global Virtual TRY-ON technology Market was valued at USD 5768 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 27710 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Virtual TRY-ON Technology Market:

The virtual try-on technology market is evolving into a critical component of the global retail ecosystem. As consumers demand immersive, accurate, and convenient online shopping experiences, brands are turning to AR and AI-powered tools to drive sales and loyalty. The convergence of digital infrastructure, shifting customer expectations, and competitive branding is fueling innovation across beauty, apparel, and accessories. This market is no longer a luxury but a necessity for forward-looking retailers.

With ongoing investments, integration into social commerce, and mobile-first adaptations, the virtual try-on market is poised for sustained expansion, reshaping how consumers discover, evaluate, and purchase products in a digital-first world.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE VIRTUAL TRY-ON TECHNOLOGY MARKET:

The makeup industry has significantly accelerated the growth of virtual try-on technology by enabling users to test products digitally before purchasing. Consumers can experiment with foundations, lipsticks, eyeliners, and other cosmetic items in real-time through augmented reality (AR) interfaces on apps and websites. This immersive experience reduces product return rates and enhances consumer confidence, especially in online settings where physical trials are impossible. Major beauty brands have embraced this technology to offer personalized product recommendations and shade matching. As more customers shift to digital-first shopping behaviors, the demand for highly accurate, AI-enhanced try-on tools continues to rise. This seamless integration of makeup and virtual try-ons has emerged as a strategic lever for both customer satisfaction and sales growth.

Clothing-based virtual try-on solutions are transforming how consumers interact with fashion, especially in e-commerce platforms. This technology enables users to visualize how garments fit and drape on their body types through 3D modeling and AR-based simulations. It significantly reduces the uncertainty and guesswork involved in online clothing purchases, thereby lowering return rates and increasing conversion. Retailers leverage this capability to showcase how clothes appear in motion and under different lighting conditions. Customers can even experiment with styles and combinations from the comfort of their homes. As personalization becomes a key differentiator in fashion retail, virtual try-on technology tailored for clothing is attracting widespread adoption, driving its integration across digital shopping platforms and flagship brand apps.

E-commerce has been a dominant catalyst in advancing virtual try-on technology, particularly as online shopping becomes the norm across beauty, apparel, and accessories. With physical store experiences becoming secondary, consumers seek confidence and engagement during their digital purchasing journey. Virtual try-ons bridge this gap by offering a near-physical experience through real-time visualization tools. This enhances trust, reduces returns, and allows for informed buying decisions. Major e-commerce players are investing in AR-driven solutions to make product browsing interactive and personalized. The convenience of seeing how a product fits or looks before purchase creates a competitive edge. This direct-to-consumer evolution has made virtual try-on technology a necessity in the modern e-commerce toolkit.

Shoppers increasingly demand hyper-personalized experiences, and virtual try-on technology enables tailored engagement. By using face or body scanning, users receive recommendations that suit their unique features, preferences, and sizes. This individualized approach not only boosts customer satisfaction but also leads to higher purchase intent. Brands offering such immersive personalization gain customer loyalty and competitive differentiation. Additionally, the use of AI in analyzing user behavior helps refine virtual suggestions. As personalization becomes a core pillar of modern retail, virtual try-ons are perfectly positioned to meet this trend, elevating them from novelty to necessity across the consumer-facing digital landscape.

One of the most tangible benefits driving adoption is the reduction in product return rates. Online fashion and cosmetics brands face high return volumes due to inaccurate sizing, color mismatch, or unmet expectations. Virtual try-on tools help mitigate these issues by allowing consumers to visualize the actual fit or look of a product before purchase. This leads to better-informed buying decisions and lowers logistical costs associated with returns. For brands, it's both a financial and environmental advantage. The efficiency gained through fewer returns translates into improved profitability, customer trust, and sustainability, reinforcing the market's expansion across retail sectors.

VIRTUAL TRY-ON TECHNOLOGY MARKET SHARE

North America leads the virtual try-on technology market due to its advanced retail ecosystem, high smartphone penetration, and early tech adoption. The U.S. houses major beauty and fashion brands that heavily invest in AR tools for consumer engagement.

Europe follows with a strong fashion industry and a rising preference for eco-conscious and contactless shopping experiences.

Key Companies:

AGL Realisations Limited

Grid Dynamics

OAK Labs

VIRTUAL ON LTD

Lacoste

CareOS

MODERN MIRROR

ShopExp

SenseMi DMCC-VIUBOX

Auglio

StyleDotMe

Walmart

Signify

