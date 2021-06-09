Virtual Private Network Market Size To Reach USD 92.60 Billion By 2027, Owing To Rising Concerns Regarding The Safety Of The Information Being Sent Over Internet Connections | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Virtual Private Network Market size is estimated to arrive at USD 92.60 billion by 2027. It is projected to develop by 17.4% CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

What are Key Factors Driving the Virtual Private Network Market?

The increasing intensity of cyber safety is estimated to impel the enlargement of the market for virtual private network (VPN), during the forecast period. Since, the persons visiting public places are frequently logging into unsecured Wi-Fi networks, although, the speedy data systems are implemented and linked devices are propagating incessantly, safety of the information, along with confidentiality safeguarding, are rising like a most important matters.

The hackers particularly target the persons, when they go into susceptible hotspots and gain access to unsecured networks. This is encouraging the implementation of virtual private network and power the encryption, offered by this network equipment, to defend public from malevolent actions.

The increasing implementation of virtual private network resolutions, through several businesses, along with the rising safety concerns is some of the important issues that are powering the expansion of the market. Used for a business, a virtual private network is potentially capable to encrypt the information, to make it safe, while it is being transmitted over a public internet link.

A virtual private network assists in cutting back the operating costs by means of abolishing the requirement for the leased lines. It moreover, aid in improving operational effectiveness.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The rising demand for virtual private network resolutions for business functions is anticipated to steer the enlargement of the commercial section, during the forecast period

The continual research as well as modernization, via technology companies, is pushing the acceptance of sophisticated technologies in different business verticals, like telecommunications, healthcare, retail, BFSI, and others

Due to the insistent expenditure on R&D, along with the greater acceptance of virtual private network resolutions in the telecom business, the market in North America is anticipated to appear like single most important. Market in Asia Pacific is likely to observe large expansion, during the forecast period

is anticipated to appear like single most important. Market in is likely to observe large expansion, during the forecast period Because of increasing safety concerns, through several end-user businesses, the global virtual private network (VPN) market is expected to observe, considerable enlargement, during the forecast period

Million Insights segmented the global virtual private network market based on End Use, Deployment Mode, Type, Component, and Region:

VPN Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Solution



Services

VPN Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Site-to-site



Remote Access



Extranet



Others

VPN Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Cloud



On-premise

VPN End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Commercial



Individual

VPN Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& Companies

Watch Guard Technologies, Inc.



Net Motion Software



Google LLC



Citrix Systems, Inc.



BlackBerry Limited



Opera Group Company



IBM Corporation



Cyber Ghost S.R.L.



Cisco Systems, Inc.



Avast Software s.r.o.

