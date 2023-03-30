Virgin Pulse Wins Best Wellbeing Service Provider at Great British Workplace Wellbeing Awards

Health and Wellbeing Leader Recognised for Driving Meaningful Outcomes Amid Global Employee Wellbeing Crisis

LEEDS, England, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Pulse, the leading global digital-first health, wellbeing, and navigation company, today announced that it has been named the "Best Wellbeing Service Provider" by the Great British Workplace Wellbeing Awards, which honours the employers, service providers, and individuals positively changing the lives of the Great British workforce. Virgin Pulse is being recognised for exemplary service to clients in improving the wellbeing of their staff, seamlessly integrating into clients' operations, and enabling sustained action towards the goal of improving wellbeing in the workplace.

"Thank you to the Great British Workplace Wellbeing Awards for this honour. It shines a spotlight on the wellbeing crisis and the necessity for organisations to take action," said Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse. "With burnout and mental health issues at an all-time high, it's critical that people get the personalised support they need, no matter where they are on their health and wellbeing journey. Eighty-seven percent of our members say Virgin Pulse has changed their lives, which translates to happier, healthier employees that are more loyal to the organisations that support them."

Virgin Pulse has the largest global reach of any digital health company, empowering and motivating members to create their own path to wellbeing across 190 countries and 20+ languages. Its Homebase for Health® solution combines a self-service digital experience with guidance from experts to deliver world-class engagement – with millions of members returning an average of six times a day.

Trusted by thousands of leading organisations worldwide, Virgin Pulse is known for increasing employee engagement and productivity, as well as reducing turnover by up to 40%. Employers can also leverage the platform to offer team-based challenges, personalised wellbeing messaging, community support, and rewards, connecting and engaging employees across the globe and improving workforce culture.

The Great British Workplace Wellbeing Awards was launched in partnership by the founders of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards and industry experts and Great British Entrepreneur alumni brand Wellity Workplace Wellbeing. This programme shines a spotlight on those positively changing the lives of the Great British workforce. The awards have been launched to recognise and champion the incredible steps taken by many employers, service providers and individuals in response to the global wellbeing crisis.

Virgin Pulse is the leading digital-first health, wellbeing, and navigation company that empowers organisations across the globe to activate populations, improve health outcomes, and reduce spend in an era of accelerating cost and complexity. Virgin Pulse's Homebase for Health® connects data, people, and technology to deliver high tech, human touch experiences that engage and reward individual journeys. Virgin Pulse impacts over 100 million people across 190 countries by helping Fortune 500, national health plans, and many other organisations change lives – and businesses – for good. For more tips and insights, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

