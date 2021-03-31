Virgin Hotels Checks In To Glasgow, Scotland: The Second International Lifestyle Hotel For The Brand

"Glasgow is a dynamic city with a rich history that is extra special to me as my wife Joan is a proud Glaswegian," said Sir Richard Branson, Founder of the Virgin Group. "Since launching our first property in 2015, Virgin Hotels has established a beloved brand, always ensuring that our offerings embrace and showcase the local community culture for all travelers to enjoy; and this property will surely do the same."

"We are thrilled to announce this exciting development in the vibrant city of Glasgow," said James Bermingham, CEO of Virgin Hotels. "Glasgow features distinctive art, music, shopping and much more, making it the perfect destination for our newest hotel. Virgin Hotels Glasgow will possess all of the defining characteristics of our brand, including innovative Chamber (room) design, forward-thinking technology, creative food and beverage offerings and unforgettable entertainment. We look forward to welcoming both locals and visitors to enjoy our unmatched lifestyle experience."

Virgin Hotels Glasgow will be completed in partnership with owner and developer Silk Property Group alongside Siggis Capital as the asset manager, architects 21st Architecture and RM Funds as a financial partner. All of Virgin's Partners have extensive experience in developing, owning and operating hotels in UK and Europe. Virgin Hotels Glasgow will take to heart the brand wide celebrated "No Nickel and Diming" policy, which includes street-priced minibars, free WIFI, and zero amenity fees.

"Silk Property Group is delighted to have partnered with Virgin Hotels an amazing global brand," said Richard Diamond, Co-Founder of Silk Property Group. "We fully expect the hotel to become a beacon of activity and showcase Virgin's ability to bring something different and much needed to Glasgow. With numerous investments in Glasgow, we are so thrilled to bring another incredible project to this energetic city."

The property joins Virgin Hotels' rapidly growing roster, which includes Virgin Hotels Chicago , Virgin Hotels Dallas , Virgin Hotels Nashville and recently opened Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The brand has announced additional openings this year, Virgin Hotels New Orleans this summer and Virgin Hotels New York City this fall. Virgin Hotels Edinburgh and Miami are planned for 2022 and beyond. Virgin Hotels expects to announce numerous hotel management signings before year-end.

