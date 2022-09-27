Viral Clearance Market Size Worth US$ 1,846.13 million by 2030 at 15.90% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact, and Global Analysis by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global viral clearance market is expected to clock at US$ 1,846.13 million by 2030. The global viral clearance market is primarily driven by rising demand for biosimilars, increased investment in the biotechnology and pharmaceuticals industry, and growing demand for vaccines and biologics.

Viral clearance refers to the removal and/or inactivation of adventitious viruses during the manufacturing process. It is an essential component of a viral safety strategy. Viral clearance is a complex and important that all pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies must follow to maintain the product's standard, efficiency, and safety. Viral clearance testing is mostly done by chromatography, precipitation method, pasteurization, and nanofiltration.

Download PDF Brochure of Viral Clearance Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/viral-clearance-market/7823

Growth Drivers

The rising prevalence of chronic and viral diseases, as well as regulatory bodies imposing new safety regulations, are fueling the global viral clearance market growth. Vaccines are primarily intended for use as a preventative measure in healthy individuals. Vaccine development is a complex and time-consuming process that is significantly different from traditional drug development, which makes regulatory assessment more technically challenging. Some pathogens, for example, can mutate or have different subtypes, or it may be difficult to activate the immune system to respond to the vaccine, among other issues; this complicates vaccine development significantly. In addition, some vaccines contain multiple components. So multiple viral clearance tests are done with a vaccine to ensure its safety. Hence, increasing vaccine research and development is driving the global viral clearance market. Furthermore, the introduction of novel methodologies for viral testing and clearance methods is helping to drive the global viral clearance market forward. However, the global viral clearance market is being held back by expensive viral clearance methods and slow research & development in clearance devices.

The global viral clearance market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Method, Application, End User, and Region

Excerpts from 'by Method'

The global viral clearance market based on method has been segmented into:

Viral Removal Method (Chromatography, Nanofiltration, And Precipitation)

Viral Inactivation Method (Low Ph, Solvent Detergent Method, Pasteurization, And Other)

Viral Detection Method

Viral removal methods dominate the global viral clearance market because they are a more cost-effective process, have a greater viral clearance output, and require less time than other methods. Chromatographic viral clearance is a combination of ion exchange, hydrophobic interaction, affinity, and size exclusion. Chromatography, nanofiltration, and precipitation methods assist in viral removal and can be adapted to both enveloped and non-enveloped viruses, also increasing product purity.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/viral-clearance-market/7823

Excerpts From 'by Application'

The global viral clearance market based on the application has been segmented into:

Blood And Blood Products

Recombinant Proteins

Cellular & Gene Therapy Products

Vaccines

Others

Vaccines are driving the global viral clearance market due to supportive government initiatives for public immunization from infections, rising demand for vaccine manufacturing as the prevalence of viral diseases such as COVID-19, Tuberculosis, Monkeypox, etc. is increasing, and consequently, increased vaccine research and development. Additionally, increasing regulation for safety and quality standards by regulatory bodies contributes to the global vaccine viral clearance market.

Excerpts from 'by Region Segmentation

The global viral clearance market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The global viral clearance market is dominated by North America, followed by the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to high research and development expenditure by pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and greater novel drug approval in the region. Moreover, a majority of the top biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are domiciled in the U.S., which indicates intensive R&D activities being performed in the region. This factor majorly contributes to the incumbent position of North America in the global viral clearance market. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period owing to increasing generic drug and biosimilar manufacturing facilities, and the merging biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global viral clearance market are:

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc

Clean Cells

Eurofins Scientific SE

Kedrion S.p.A

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Texcell SA

Vironova AB

ViruSure GmbH

WuXi Biologics

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL VIRAL CLEARANCE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY METHOD Viral Removal Method Chromatography Nanofiltration Precipitation Viral Inactivation Method Low PH Solvent Detergent Method Pasteurization Other Viral Detection Method GLOBAL VIRAL CLEARANCE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Blood and Blood Products Recombinant Proteins Cellular & Gene Therapy Products Vaccines Others GLOBAL VIRAL CLEARANCE MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Pharmaceutical and Biotech Industry Academic and Research Institutes Contract Research Organizations Others

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

· Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase a Premium Copy of Viral Clearance Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=Dh8ywn3zKJenCC9gYSCIrY9zsusq9dMEIsvYsTse&report_id=7823&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Contact:

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights

Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com

Phone no: +91 96545 76783

Web: https://growthplusreports.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671244/Growth_Plus_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Growth Plus Reports